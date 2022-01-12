U.S. markets closed

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market to Record 16.78% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Fujikura Ltd. and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 58% of the growth will originate from APAC for the automotive secondary wiring harness market. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive secondary wiring harness market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The rise in production and sales of automobiles will facilitate the automotive secondary wiring harness market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The automotive secondary wiring harness market is expected to grow by USD 8.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.18% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The automotive secondary wiring harness market to record a 16.78% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market
Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market

For more insights on the automotive secondary wiring harness market - View a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Analysis Report by Application (Sensors and HVAC) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automotive-secondary-wiring-harness-market-industry-analysis

Automotive secondary wiring harness market - Driver & Challenge

The automotive secondary wiring harness market is driven by the increasing demand for battery electric vehicles. However, factors such as stringent regulatory norms and standards for automotive wiring may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This automotive secondary wiring harness market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Automotive secondary wiring harness market - Revenue Generating Segment

The automotive secondary wiring harness market share growth by the sensors segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive secondary wiring harness market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some of key Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Players:

The automotive secondary wiring harness market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Fujikura Ltd.

  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Leoni AG

  • Minda Corp. Ltd.

  • Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

  • Nexans autoelectric GmbH

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

  • Yazaki Corp.

  • YURA Corp.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Sensors - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • HVAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on the segmentation -Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:
Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market -The automotive engine wiring harness market has the potential to grow by USD 1.34 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Junction Box Market -The automotive junction box market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.10 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans autoelectric GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-secondary-wiring-harness-market-to-record-16-78-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-fujikura-ltd-and-furukawa-electric-co-ltd-17000-technavio-reports-301457187.html

SOURCE Technavio

