U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9330
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,849.99
    +34.46 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.35
    -0.59 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

The automotive semiconductor market is expected to grow from USD 42.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 70.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.10%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The high requirement for fuel-efficient cars and the stringent government regulations to lower CO2 emissions led to an increasing number of semiconductors in both traditional vehicles and EVs/HEVs.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Semiconductor Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03693828/?utm_source=GNW
Governments in many countries are in the process of regulating emissions from internal combustion engine (ICE)-based cars. The adoption of electrified vehicles will lead to a significant rise in demand for new automotive ICs, microprocessors, and semiconductor. Hence, with the inclusion of advanced technologies and new features in vehicles has increased the scope of electrification. As a result, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are installing a greater number of ICs, microprocessors, and semiconductor in high-end electric vehicles.

Market for discrete power device services to have highest CAGR during the forecast period
There is a significant demand for power electronics in automotive applications as it is a huge sector in terms of the potential use of electrical energy and the diversity of power electronics to solve all the concerns in automotive applications.There is a concentrating effort on providing high-performance engine management systems in the next-generation vehicles.

Automotive industry has been undergoing a remarkable change with respect to implementation of power devices in electric vehicles.Power electronics is a core technology that controls the energy flow from the battery to the motor and vice versa, and enables this flow to be accomplished as efficiently as possible.

In addition to the main traction function, there are also numerous other areas where power electronics is key, for example, the battery charger and the provision of a 12V supply for legacy loads.

Market for passenger cars to have highest CAGR during the forecast period
The tipping point in passenger EV adoption occurred in the second half of 2020, when EV sales and penetration accelerated in major markets despite the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Europe spearheaded this development, where EV adoption reached ~8% due to policy mandates such as stricter emissions targets for OEMs and generous subsidies for consumers.

The transformation of passenger cars toward electrification is expected to disrupt the entire supply chain and create a significant shift in market size for automotive semiconductor components.

Market in China expected to have largest growth globally throughout the forecast period
As per vehicle production statistics, China was the largest automotive market in the world in 2021.The country is expected to retain its dominance in the automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for vehicles in the country, coupled with favorable regulations and economic labor costs, has boosted local vehicle production.An increasing number of OEMs are offering advanced automotive electronics in economic vehicle variants.

The surging demand for comfort and safety features in today’s vehicles is expected to drive the automotive semiconductor market in China.The Government of China has placed strategic emphasis on plug-in hybrid EVs and pure EVs while promoting the adoption of energy-efficient hybrid vehicles.

Their sales are also increasing rapidly. The Chinese government plays a pivotal role in driving R&D and intends to make the country an R&D hub for vehicles and vehicle technologies. Also, China has incentives for electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles. The use of basic engine semiconductor to lower carbon emissions in passenger cars is also expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive semiconductor market.
The report profiles key players in the automotive semiconductor market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Sensata Technologies (US), Borgwarner, (US), Allegro Microsystems (US), DENSO (Japan), Analog Devices (US), ELMOS Semiconductor (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Onsemi (US), Renesas Electronics (Japan), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), CTS (US), Autoliv (Sweden), ZF Group (Germany), Quanergy (US), Toshiba (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Melexis (Belgium), Amphenol (US), and Valeo (France).

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the automotive semiconductor market on the basis of offering, application, vertical, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the automotive semiconductor market and forecasts the same till 2027.

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the automotive semiconductor ecosystem.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the automotive semiconductor market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches, deals, and expansions.
4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03693828/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Warren Buffett vs. the Market: What It Means for Investors

    The legendary investor's portfolio is as concentrated as ever, and unlike many professional money managers, he's not weighting it in line with the S&P 500's sector weights. Here are three conclusions for investors drawn from looking at the contrasts between Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and the S&P 500. The conglomerate's portfolio is overweight in information technology, finance, energy, and consumer staples.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there's one company poised to outperform in the new year.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Although Apple is a financially secure company with a diverse product line and reputable brand, investing in it also comes with significant risks.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is heading for a 49% loss this year, and it's trading at its lowest in relation to sales since 2015. If you look at Amazon's earnings reports this year, you may wonder why I'm so optimistic. After all, the company has reported declines in operating income quarter after quarter.

  • AT&T Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has begun a new chapter. Although that focus should improve its ability to compete with Verizon and T-Mobile, it continues to face significant challenges. For this reason, investors and those interested in becoming AT&T investors need a firm grasp of AT&T's bull and bear cases before making a decision.

  • Better Buy: Netflix vs. Amazon

    Netflix's stock now trades nearly 60% below its all-time high of $691.69 from November 2021. Amazon's stock has also declined more than 50% since it closed at its historic high of $186.57 in July 2021. Netflix's launch of its first streaming platform in 2007 gave it an early mover's advantage in that nascent market.