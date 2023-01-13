U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Automotive Sensor Fusion Market to Generate $6.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Stringent government standards for safety features, technical advantages provided by sensor fusion, and surge in demand for ADAS System drive the global automotive sensor fusion market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automotive sensor fusion market share.

Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive sensor fusion market size garnered $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14252

Automotive Sensor Fusion Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.1 billion

Market Size in 2031

$6.7 billion

CAGR

20.9%

No. of Pages in Report

236

Segments covered

Technology, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, and Region.

Drivers

Stringent government standards for safety features

Technical advantages provided by sensor fusion,

Surge in demand for ADAS System

Opportunities

Significant advancements in sensor & communication technology in vehicles and development of autonomous vehicles

Restraints

Lack of sensor standardization and malfunctioning of vehicle electronic sensor system in developing countries

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global automotive sensor fusion market, owing to the implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the decreased demand for automotive sensor fusion.

  • Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

  • However, the demand for automotive sensors is expected to increase due to the high adoption of the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) in vehicles in the second or third quarter of 2022.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global automotive sensor fusion market based on technology, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on technology, the IMU segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive sensor fusion market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Image Sensors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14252

Based on vehicle type, the Passenger Car segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global automotive sensor fusion market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding four-fifths of the global automotive sensor fusion market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the BEV segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automotive sensor fusion market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global automotive sensor fusion market analyzed in the research include Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, NVIDIA Corporation, TDK Corporation, Aptiv, Elmos Semiconductor SE, STMicroelectronics, and Mobileye.

Buy Complete Report Now - https://bit.ly/3X7XzNl

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive sensor fusion market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market to Reach $8,475.4 Million, at 3.6% CAGR by 2025

Automotive RADAR Market to Reach $10.06 Billion, at 12.6% CAGR by 2028

Vehicle Radar Test System Market Research Report 2023-2035

Automotive Knock Sensor Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/automotive-and-transportation Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com


