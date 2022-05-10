Automotive Silicones Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 Bn| Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Automotive Silicones Market will witness a YOY growth of 6.28% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the Automotive Silicones Market is the key drivers supporting the automotive silicones market growth.
The automotive silicones market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by:
Application - Interior and exterior, engine and drivetrain, electrical systems, suspension systems, and others
Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report
Vendor Insights
The Automotive Silicones Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
BASF SE
CHT Germany GmbH
CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC
CSL Silicones Inc.
The Dow Chemical Co.
Elkem ASA
Evonik Industries AG
H.B. Fuller Co.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
International Silicone Technologies
Kaneka Corp.
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Primasil Silicones Ltd.
Rogers Corp.
Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Silicone Engineering Ltd.
Siltech Corp.
United Silicones Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 70% of the market's growth. The automotive silicones market in APAC is dominated by China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, the increased usage of automobiles in China will aid the expansion of the automotive silicones market in APAC.
Furthermore, countries such as US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Automotive Silicones Market during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.
Key Segment Analysis
The interior and exterior segments' share of the automotive silicones market will expand significantly. Automotive silicones are predicted to become more widely used in applications such as paint additives, seat belt lubricants, synthetic leather seats, and metre damping oil. Silicone elastomers are utilised in the automotive industry for bonding, sealing, and potting. Automobile silicones market expansion will be aided by the bonding and sealing of interior and exterior cosmetic pieces in automotive accessories.
View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the major factors driving the automotive silicones market is the rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission automobiles. Due to a growing consensus among governments and consumers to reduce emissions, there has been an increase in demand for electric vehicles. As a result, demand for EVs will rise during the predicted period. Furthermore, the use of silicones in the manufacture of automobile components helps to reduce vehicle weight, resulting in increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions of pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur dioxide.
However, one of the factors limiting the growth of the automotive silicones market is fluctuating raw material prices.
Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Automotive Silicones Market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Control Cables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Silicones Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.28
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 70%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, CSL Silicones Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Silicone Technologies, Kaneka Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Primasil Silicones Ltd., Rogers Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Silicone Engineering Ltd., Siltech Corp., United Silicones Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Interior and exterior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Engine and drivetrain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Electrical systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Suspension systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Elkem ASA
10.4 Evonik Industries AG
10.5 H.B. Fuller Co.
10.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
10.7 Kaneka Corp.
10.8 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
10.9 Primasil Silicones Ltd.
10.10 Rogers Corp.
10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.
10.12 Wacker Chemie AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-silicones-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-14-bn-increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-conditions-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301541858.html
SOURCE Technavio