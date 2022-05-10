Automotive Silicones Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 Bn| Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Automotive Silicones Market will witness a YOY growth of 6.28% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the Automotive Silicones Market is the key drivers supporting the automotive silicones market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Silicones Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The automotive silicones market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by:

Application - Interior and exterior, engine and drivetrain, electrical systems, suspension systems, and others

Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Vendor Insights

The Automotive Silicones Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BASF SE

CHT Germany GmbH

CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC

CSL Silicones Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

International Silicone Technologies

Kaneka Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Primasil Silicones Ltd.

Rogers Corp.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silicone Engineering Ltd.

Siltech Corp.

United Silicones Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 70% of the market's growth. The automotive silicones market in APAC is dominated by China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the increased usage of automobiles in China will aid the expansion of the automotive silicones market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Automotive Silicones Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The interior and exterior segments' share of the automotive silicones market will expand significantly. Automotive silicones are predicted to become more widely used in applications such as paint additives, seat belt lubricants, synthetic leather seats, and metre damping oil. Silicone elastomers are utilised in the automotive industry for bonding, sealing, and potting. Automobile silicones market expansion will be aided by the bonding and sealing of interior and exterior cosmetic pieces in automotive accessories.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the automotive silicones market is the rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission automobiles. Due to a growing consensus among governments and consumers to reduce emissions, there has been an increase in demand for electric vehicles. As a result, demand for EVs will rise during the predicted period. Furthermore, the use of silicones in the manufacture of automobile components helps to reduce vehicle weight, resulting in increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions of pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur dioxide.

However, one of the factors limiting the growth of the automotive silicones market is fluctuating raw material prices.

Automotive Silicones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, CSL Silicones Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Silicone Technologies, Kaneka Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Primasil Silicones Ltd., Rogers Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Silicone Engineering Ltd., Siltech Corp., United Silicones Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

