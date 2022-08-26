U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Automotive Simulation Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.4% through 2030 - Rise in Production of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Reflect Strong Growth in Demand: The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new report published by The Brainy Insights, the global automotive simulation market is expected to grow from USD 1.74 billion in 2021 to USD 5.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Technology is evolving quicker than ever, and automobile manufacturers are making many recent breakthroughs in state-of-the-art models. Simulation is a software program that is the key to these developments. With the steady growth and rise in production of autonomous vehicles, simulation software has become the mind of the vehicle. Replacing human beings, it's going to make selective decisions, thereby ensuring the safety of the passengers.

The industry experts within the automobile industry, which includes software developers' computer scientists, and electrical engineers, have been focused on growing and integrating software programs that will bring revolution to the industry. Since the competition within the automobile industry amongst the players is tough, the leaders are aiming to deliver optimal performance-based solutions to their customers.

An automobile simulation is sophisticated software, which simulates passenger vehicles and their additives for trying out & developing driving assistance structures, onboard electricity electronics, automobile dynamic controls, and engine controls. Automotive simulation in the automobile industry is considered to be increasing adopting because it enables a person to analyze and helps to learn using without any threat to lifestyles or motors. Automotive simulation in production additionally enables OEMs to discover any shortcomings of the components before it's equipped into the automobile, improving the efficiency of the product. Automotive simulation refers to the use of simulation software program in prototyping and version checking out of an automobile to ensure whole functionality of the car.

Simulation provides a solution to the engineers by offering answers related to the car functionality, production technique, improvement regarding quality and development procedure, and various other risks. With simulation, automobile engineers can study tasks that might be prepared in order to increase mobility. The simulation also allows engineers to work on drivetrains for future cars. Simulation holds the key to transforming the whole automobile production, including the power density, strength, performance, flexibility, car dynamics, comfort, and others. Further simulation also can help engineers recognize how mechatronic correlation be defined in a comprehensible way. These can not be achieved via measured statistics.

Key players operating in the global automotive simulation market include Altair Engineering Inc., Ansys, Inc., Ascent Robotics, Applied Intuition, Autodesk, Inc., AVL, Cognata, Comsol, Dspace GmbH, Dassault Systemes SE, Design Simulation Technologies Inc., ESI group, ESSS, Foretellix, Simscale, IPG Automotive GmbH, Siemens AG, SIMUL8 Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., The AnyLogic Company and The MathWorks, Inc., among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, expansion related projects, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global automotive simulation industry.

The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 14.2% in the upcoming years.

The deployment segment is divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 14.2% during the forecast timeline. Cloud deployment is uniquely suited for swift configuring, scaling, managing, and dynamically updating linked vehicle software capabilities and offerings. For instance, the automobile manufacturing company named Nissan saw this potential and this company utilized their potential with the help of the cloud deployment followed by its installation to their Nissan Connect with Mobile Apps infotainment application in across more than 50 nations.

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 13.6% in the forecast years.

The component segment includes software and services. The services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 13.6% over the years. The segment growth is mainly attributed owing to the rising demand for consultation and designing. The growing demand for the product development followed by their designs and process enhancement by utilizing consultation services is anticipated to have a positive impact on the segment growth. 

The prototyping is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 14.1% during the forecast years.

The application segment includes testing and prototyping. The prototyping segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 14.1% during the upcoming years. The segment growth is attributed owing to the growing need for prototyping amongst the manufacturers. Rapid and quick prototyping is very crucial because it lets the automotive manufacturers to evaluate and analyse the new product behaviour. Soon after the prototyping gets complete, the prototype can soon be transferred into the production stage.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Simulation Market

  • North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline for the global automotive simulation market. The regional growth is mainly attributed owing to the increased stability in the economic and emerging countries such as India and China. Furthermore, the region has become an automobile manufacturing hub over the years. The automobile manufacturers have started to establish their base and production facility in this region owing to the cheap availability of labour and raw materials. The rising urbanization and industrial development are projected to provide fruitful opportunity for the regional market growth and development.

About the report:

The global automotive simulation market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Latest Research Reports Published by The Brainy Insights:

Automotive Axle Market Size by Type (Front, Rear), Material (Alloy, Carbon fiber), Propeller Shaft Type, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Automotive Suspension Market Size by System (Passive System, Semi-Active System, Active System), Component (Air Compressor, Ball Joint, Spring, Shock Dampener), Vehicle Type, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size by Material Type (Copper, Aluminum, & Others), Component (Connectors, Terminals, Wires, & Others), Application, Vehicle Type, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Size by Product Type (Vacuum Die-Casting, Pressure Die-Casting, Squeeze Die-Casting, Gravity Die-Casting, & Semi-Solid Die-Casting), Raw Material Type (Aluminum, Magnesium, Zinc, & Others), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements, whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

