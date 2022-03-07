U.S. markets closed

Automotive Smart Display Market to Secure USD 12.4 Billion in 2032- Latest Fact. MR Study

·6 min read

Automotive Smart Display Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032

Fact.MR's latest report on the automotive smart display market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of display technology, application, vehicle type, display size, and regional forecast 2022-2032

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive smart display market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and estimated the market valuation at USD 7.5 Billion in the assessment period 2022.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

Lighting is a salient part of automotive vehicles since it throws light on the driving path, enabling the driver to see the road. The lighting system adds to the aesthetics of the interior and exterior of the vehicle while enhancing the vehicle's visibility.

The European market is predicted to secure the forefront position in the global market. The German automotive smart display market is the most prominent manufacturer and consumer of automotive smart displays in the European market. The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=251

The increasing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, growth in luxury and high-end cars, and demand for better customer experience are expected to play a significant role in driving the market during the forecast period.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 brought a negative impact on the market. With the fall of sales in vehicles, the automotive smart display market experienced a significant fall in the market graph. Further, a lack of interest from OEM in investing in advanced technologies for the coming one or two years is speculated to be a major setback to the market.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 7.2 Billion

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 7.5 Billion

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 12.4 Billion

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 5.1%

Key Takeaways:

  • Automotive smart display in Europe to be estimated at 26.4% in revenue terms

  • Growth rate in Europe projected at 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

  • Collective share of USA, Germany, and China, which are the top 3 contributing countries anticipated to hold a value of 46%

  • LCD segment to secure a market share of 2/5th and expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

  • North America to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

  • 6"-10" Smart Display Size segment to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the assessment period.

  • The mid-sized passenger cars segment to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

Growth Drivers:

  • The syncing of smartphones with Spotify, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is expected to increase the demand for smart displays in the vehicle.

  • Growing demand for high-end cars segment to augment the market expansion during the forecast period.

Restraining Factors:

  • The increasing risks of cyberattacks to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

  • The vehicle can be hacked even if external devices are not connected to the automotive cockpit electronics system of the vehicles. All advanced cockpit electronics systems are connected to the internet and the data is stored in the cloud database or the research centers of the OEMs.

Competitive Landscape:

The players of the global smart display market are focusing on expanding their market reach. Various strategies such as; expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are some of the adopted methods to augment the expansion of the industry.

  • On 30th July 2021, Alpine Electronics Inc. and IDEC inked a venture agreement to make profitable business by tapping expertise to deliver optimal products for industrial equipment markets and factory automation.

  • On 14th April 2021, Kyocera Corporation and TactoTek Oy, announced partnership to develop and manufacture IMSE parts in it Japanese based production facility.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Yazaki Corporation

  • AU Optronics

  • Continental AG

  • Visteon Corporation

  • Nippon-Seiki Co, Ltd.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Alpine Electronics Inc.

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • Japan Display Inc.

  • LG Display

  • Valeo SA

  • Denso Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • Pioneer Corporation

More valuable Insights on Automotive Smart Display Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global Automotive Smart Display analyzing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the Automotive Smart Display Market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

  • By Display Size

  • By Display Technology

  • By Application

  • By Vehicle Type

Key Questions covered in the Automotive Smart Display Market Report

  • What is the global automotive smart display market scenario?

  • How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

  • Which is the leading region in the automotive smart display market?

  • What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the automotive smart display market?

  • Who are the prominent players in the global automotive smart display market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain –

Third-Party Logistics Market Trend: The increasing popularity of e-commerce and the advent of smart technologies are expected to drive the market significantly in the forecast period. The market was significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the market is likely to regain momentum in the coming time.

Engine Flush Market Analysis: With the increasing pollution and substantial increase in the contamination of fuels like diesel, is expected to enhance the sales of engine flush in the forecast period.

Wheel Spindle Market Scope: The spindle is the innermost part of the vehicle system and axle assembly. The sales of these spindles are likely to increase in the forecast period since many manufacturers have adopted online channel distribution and leveraged the online mode for high profits.

Kick Scooter Market Forecast: The growing demand for environmentally friendly transport and the increasing infrastructure in developing nations, and the rising health awareness in the population are predicted to play a salient role in driving the kick scooter market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-smart-display-market-to-secure-usd-12-4-billion-in-2032--latest-fact-mr-study-301496008.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

