Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Size to Grow by 23.98 million units | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive smart key fob market size is expected to grow by 23.98 mn units from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Scope
The automotive smart key fob market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Drivers and Challenges
The safety and convenience associated with advanced vehicle access solutions are driving the automotive smart key fob market. The market is growing with the increasing sales volume of automobiles owing to their high penetration rate in automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles. Prominent automakers are equipping their vehicles with advanced key systems owing to their associated benefits. Automotive smart key fobs enable hands-free opening and closing of doors, boots, windows, and locating the vehicle in a parking lot. The smart key fob also adds to the vehicle's safety against theft.
Smart key fobs are expensive and costly to replace. This will pose a major challenge for the automotive smart key fob market during the forecast period. The cost of the development of smart key fobs is high, which adds to the overall cost of the vehicle. Automotive smart key fobs are made using advanced technology, which integrates hardware and complex software in terms of algorithms or encrypted floating key codes. Hence, the overall high cost of smart key fobs poses a challenge to market growth.
Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Application
Geography
Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive smart key fob market, including Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG., among others.
Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive smart key fob market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive smart key fob market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive smart key fob market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive smart key fob market vendors
Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
23.98 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.42
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, and and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
