U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,607.64
    -23.96 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,212.86
    -81.33 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,519.50
    -100.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.49
    -12.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.73
    +3.49 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.40
    +23.40 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1159
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3540
    -0.0460 (-1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3148
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9470
    -0.9190 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,096.35
    -176.46 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.73
    -4.37 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Size to Grow by 23.98 million units | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive smart key fob market size is expected to grow by 23.98 mn units from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Smart Key Fob Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Smart Key Fob Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Request a free sample report for additional insights into the market.

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Scope

The automotive smart key fob market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Drivers and Challenges

The safety and convenience associated with advanced vehicle access solutions are driving the automotive smart key fob market. The market is growing with the increasing sales volume of automobiles owing to their high penetration rate in automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles. Prominent automakers are equipping their vehicles with advanced key systems owing to their associated benefits. Automotive smart key fobs enable hands-free opening and closing of doors, boots, windows, and locating the vehicle in a parking lot. The smart key fob also adds to the vehicle's safety against theft.

Smart key fobs are expensive and costly to replace. This will pose a major challenge for the automotive smart key fob market during the forecast period. The cost of the development of smart key fobs is high, which adds to the overall cost of the vehicle. Automotive smart key fobs are made using advanced technology, which integrates hardware and complex software in terms of algorithms or encrypted floating key codes. Hence, the overall high cost of smart key fobs poses a challenge to market growth.

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive smart key fob market, including Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG., among others.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive smart key fob market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive smart key fob market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive smart key fob market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive smart key fob market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Steering Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Steering Column Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

23.98 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.42

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, and and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application by volume placement

  • Entry-segments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

  • Mid-segments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

  • Luxury-segments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

  • Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Hyundai Mobis co.,Ltd

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Valeo

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-smart-key-fob-market-size-to-grow-by-23-98-million-units--technavio-301513031.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • 10 Defense Stocks US Senators Love

    In this article, we discuss the 10 defense stocks US senators love. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the Senate, go directly to 5 Defense Stocks US Senators Love. There has been a huge outcry around the stock trading activities of lawmakers in the United States in recent months as […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Market is ‘underestimating some of the risks,’ strategist says

    Advisors Capital Management Partner and Portfolio Manager JoAnne Feeney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market risks and geopolitical uncertainty as well as defense and homebuilder stock picks.

  • RH Delivers Mixed Earnings, Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

    Home-furnishings retailer RH reported a mixed fourth quarter, and plans a 3-for-1 stock split in the spring.

  • 5 Charts That Show Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Is a No-Brainer Buy

    Are you looking for a safe investment that you can just buy and forget? One stock that will definitely tick off many check marks for you is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The healthcare giant is worth close to $160 billion, has a proven track record, pays a high dividend, and continues to find ways to grow.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.