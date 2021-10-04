U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Automotive Software Market 2020-2024 |$10.70 billion Incremental Growth amid Pandemic | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive software market in the application software industry is poised to grow by $10.70 bn from 2020 to 2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive software market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 9%.

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Software Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The automotive software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased adoption of ADAS in mass-produced vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

  • Application

Download Our Free Sample now to gain access to detailed analysis on the automotive software market segments

Automotive Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the automotive software market include Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The introduction of infotainment systems in mid-segment and mass-market segments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as rising complexity in software architecture, leading to higher production costs for OEMs and suppliers, may threaten the growth of the market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Automotive Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive software market vendors



Related Reports:

Digital Map Market by Application, Use, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 10.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.66

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include a thorough analysis of various markets. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-software-market-2020-2024-10-70-billion-incremental-growth-amid-pandemic--technavio-301390031.html

SOURCE Technavio

