Automotive Software Market 2026, Growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.70 Billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Software Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing need for unique in-car experiences is one of the main drivers propelling growth in the automotive software market. Whether seen from the perspective of the suppliers or the purchasers, the dynamics of the global automobile sector are changing quickly. The worldwide automotive software market is extremely competitive due to improvements in automotive technology and the rising percentage of automotive electronics in automobiles.

The ease of car ownership models, the growth of technology companies, and better economic conditions have all increased the level of competition in the automotive sector. Automotive manufacturers are being forced to offer distinctive characteristics in their product offers as a result of changing consumer needs. The global market for automotive software is being enabled by this.

However, factors such as rising complexity in software architecture leading to higher
production costs for OEMs and suppliers will challenge market growth. Request Free
Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The automotive software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with
Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Smart Advisor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart advisor market share is expected to increase by USD 6.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22%.

Web Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The web analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.16%.

Automotive Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2022-2026

$10.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.66

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Application software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Middleware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Operating system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Safety system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Infotainment and telematics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Chassis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Access Co. Ltd.

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Airbiquity Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • BlackBerry Ltd.

  • Continental AG

  • Green Hills Software LLC

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Siemens AG

  • Wind River Systems Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

