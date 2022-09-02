U.S. markets closed

Automotive Software Market Size to Surpass USD 107.15 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·7 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global automotive software market size is projected to surpass around USD 107.15 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive software market size was accounted at USD 25.3 billion in 2021. The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles in the present automobile market has demanded the use of automotive softwares that helps to manage the entire system of the vehicle along with its electronic components by way of an integrated software. Multiple lines of codes need to be arranged in a particular format to integrate the entire vehicle into one software which will be able to manage the functioning of the vehicle. Increasing demand for connected cars has also resulted in boosting the market for automotive software to a great extent.

Get the Free Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2048

Key Takeaways:

  • By software layer, the application software segment accounted market share of around 43.5% in 2021.

  • By vehicle type, the ICE passenger car segment hit revenue share of 25% in 2021.

  • By application, the ADAS & safety systems segment accounted 22.5% revenue share in 2021 and size was reached at USD 5.45 billion in 2021.

  • By region, Asia Pacific region has reached revenue share of around 45.5% in 2021 and accounted value USD 11.2 billion in 2021.

  • The North America region is growing at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period.

Regional snapshots

The geographical region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for the automotive software due to the increasing demand of autonomous vehicles among the people. The rapid infrastructural development that has taken place in this region has also boosted the demand for autonomous vehicles. The region of North America has also proved to be a huge market for the development of this sector. The European nations have also provided considerably to the growth of the automotive software market.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2048

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of vehicle type, the segment of heavy commercial vehicle emerged as the largest market due to the increasing demand for automotive autonomous systems which helped to assist the driver to maintain balance on the road and avoid the occurrence of a mishap. The increasing number of high velocity accidents that have taken place all over the world has boosted the demand for such systems in the heavy vehicle segment.

  • On the basis of software system, the segment of operating system has emerged as the largest market due to the increasing demand of a smooth and multifunctional operating system in the smart vehicles.

  • On the basis of application, the segment of telematics has emerged as the largest market which is mainly used to provide the facility of communication between the various electronic devices that are connected with the system. Function such as vehicle tracking which has been observed in most of the modern vehicles has been a major growth factor for the automotive software market.

  • On the basis of geography, the region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for automotive software due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies and modern vehicles among the people.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 25.3 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 107.15 Billion

CAGR

17.4% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

ATEGO SYSTEMS INC. (PTC), AUTONET MOBILE, INC., ADOBE, AIRBIQUITY INC, BLACKBERRY LIMITED, GOOGLE (ALPHABET INC.), MONTAVISTA SOFTWARE, LLC, GREEN HILLS SOFTWARE, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, WIND RIVER SYSTEMS, INC

Drivers

The rapidly increasing demand for advanced softwares and technologically advanced features in the automobile sector has boosted the demand for automotive software to a great extent. The increasing awareness among the people regarding the various benefits and the high level of safety that is provided by the use of smart technology has boosted the demand for automotive software. Increasing disposable income available with the people has also made it affordable for the people pertaining to which the sales and demand chain has being boosted considerably. Rapid advancements are made by the key market players with the increasing research and development programs regarding softwares and their user interface. A number of new market players have emerged during the recent times after the emergence of the electronic vehicle segment. These multiple reasons have emerged as the driving forces for the growth of the market.

Restraints

Lack of network connectivity and slow Internet emerged as the major restraining factors for the growth of the automotive software market. Advancements have taken place in the field of software and applications which requires an active support of Internet connectivity. Constant buffering and slow Internet hamper the growth of the market to a great extent. Lack of skilled professionals has a major impact on the market as the technological glitches needs to be taken care of in order to provide a smooth service to the end user. The high cost associated with the use of advanced technologies and softwares has imposed an additional pressure on the demand and supply chain of the high-end vehicles which have been provided with the latest softwares. These are multiple reasons have emerged as the restraining factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Advanced softwares which have been launched by the key market players has attracted the potential consumers who demand for a seamless experience while driving a vehicle. The use of 5G network connectivity with the advancements that have taken place in the softwares has together helped to boost the demand for automotive softwares. The active participation of the government with a view to encourage the people for choosing advanced vehicles which produce lesser amount of pollution has also boosted the demand for automotive softwares. Lucrative offers are provided in the form of loans to enable the common people for choosing vehicles that have the latest softwares and systems. Attractive designs which have been launched by the key market players two to be a great opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. These multiple reasons have emerged as the major opportunities for the growth of the automotive software market.

Challenges

The high cost associated with the advanced automotive software imposes an additional cost on the final product in the market which makes it unaffordable for the common people. This emerges as a major challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rapid advancements have been made in the technological sector by the key market players which receives or lack of support from the infrastructural point of view. An advanced technology requires complete support as far as infrastructural development is concerned, for providing a smooth service to the end user. lucky market players are launching new apps and systems to provide a smart service to the end users without taking care of proper connectivity which hampers the growth of the market to a great extent. These reasons emerge as the major challenges for the growth of the automotive software market.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent developments

  • In February 2022 - S32G gold VIP was introduced by semiconductors with a view to address the various developments in application that have taken place and the real time challenges regarding the vehicles operated through the softwares. Multiple offers have been proposed for evaluating the S32G processor to obtain the maximum benefits.

Market Segmentation

By Application

  • ADAS & Safety Systems

  • Body Control & Comfort System

  • Powertrain System

  • Infotainment System

  • Communication System

  • Vehicle Management & Telematics

  • Connected Services

  • Autonomous Driving

  • HMI Application

  • Biometrics

  • Remote Monitoring

  • V2X System

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger car

  • LCV

  • HCV

By Software Layer

  • Operating System

  • Middleware

  • Application software

By EV Application

  • Charging Management

  • Battery Management

  • V2G

By Offering

  • Solutions

  • Services

By Organization Size

  • Large Scale Organizations

  • Medium Scale Organization

  • Small Scale Organization

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2048

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


