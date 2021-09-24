Automotive Solenoid Market by Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, Valve Design, Function, Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Solenoid Market by Application (Body Control & Interiors, Engine Control & Cooling System, Safety, HVAC), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Truck, Bus), EV Type (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Valve Design, Function, Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The automotive solenoid market was estimated to be USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3%. The growth of this market is fuelled by rising automation in vehicles and increased vehicle manufacturing in emerging economies due to urbanization. The fact that solenoids are used in various automotive systems and features in every vehicle is expected to drive the market during the forecast.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the market in the first few months. Both the demand and supply of solenoids had come to a halt in the first few months of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the demand had been increasing.

The safety and security applications market in automotive solenoid market to be the fastest-growing market

Solenoids are used in safety and security applications as well. The ESC system can improve the control performance of a vehicle, as it minimizes noise and brake paddle vibration during the transient high-frequency brake-pressure control process. Simple switching solenoid valves and a master cylinder pressure (MCP) sensor are used in the ESC to minimize cost. Solenoids are also used in ABS.

Asia pacific market plays very important role in automotive solenoid's market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value and volume as the region is home to leading automotive component suppliers such as Denso, Nidec Corporation, and Mitsubishi, among others. Moreover, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered major automotive manufacturing hubs, which is further expected to boost the Asia Pacific automotive solenoid market. China is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific automotive solenoid market with the largest market share during the forecast period. China is the world's largest vehicle manufacturer, which is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the automotive solenoids market in the country.

Story continues

Moreover, China has the potential to produce automotive components in large volumes at a lower cost, which provides it a competitive edge over other countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global Automotive Solenoid Market

4.2 Region-Wise Share of Global Automotive Solenoid Market

4.3 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Vehicle Type

4.4 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Application

4.6 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Function

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.2 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing to Boost Use of Solenoids

5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Regulations for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Significant Effectiveness of Solenoid Valves Over Other Valves

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Preference for Diesel Passenger Cars

5.2.2.2 Decrease in Vehicle Production in Last Few Years

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Wide Array of Applications Employing Solenoids

5.2.3.2 Increasing Trend of Electric Vehicles to Uplift Demand for Automotive Valves in Long Term

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Problems Associated with Solenoid Valves

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Automotive Solenoid Market Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Smart Actuators

5.5.2 Mems

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Case Study

5.10 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.11 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.12 Automotive Solenoid Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.13 Automotive Solenoid Market, Scenarios (2021-2026)

5.14 Automotive Solenoid Market: Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Valve Design

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2-Way Solenoid Valves

6.3 3-Way Solenoid Valves

6.4 4-Way Solenoid Valves

6.5 5-Way Solenoid Valves

7 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Application

7.2.1 Operational Data

7.2.2 Assumptions

7.2.3 Research Methodology

7.3 Engine Control and Cooling System

7.3.1 Advancements Such as Downsizing and Turbocharging in Ic Engines to Boost Segmental Growth

7.4 Fuel and Emission Control

7.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Drive Demand for Solenoids for Fuel & Emission Control

7.5 Body Control and Interiors

7.5.1 Rising Vehicle Production with Modern Body Control Functions to Drive Segmental Growth

7.6 HVAC System

7.6.1 Advancements in HVAC Systems for Better Cabin Comfort Drive Segmental Growth

7.7 Safety and Security

7.7.1 Increasing Number of Safety Features in Automobiles to Drive Segmental Growth

7.8 Others

7.9 Key Primary Insights

8 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Automotive Solenoid Market, by Function

8.2.1 Operational Data

8.2.2 Assumptions

8.2.3 Research Methodology

8.3 Fluid Control

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

8.4 Gas Control

8.4.1 High Penetration of HVAC Systems and Growing Emission Norms to Support Segmental Growth

8.5 Motion Control

8.5.1 Increasing Body Control Functions in Modern Vehicles to Boost Segmental Growth

8.6 Key Primary Insights

9 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Operational Data

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Research Methodology

9.2 Passenger Car

9.2.1 Growing Trend of Automatic Transmission Systems and Advancements in Body Control & Interiors to Drive Market

9.3 LCV

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Lcv in Last-Mile Delivery to Drive Segmental Growth

9.4 Truck

9.4.1 High Prominence in Road Transport to Drive Demand for Truck Solenoids

9.5 Bus

9.5.1 Rapidly Growing Prevalence of Electric Buses May Hamper Segmental Growth of Ice Buses

9.6 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Automotive Solenoid Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

10.2.1 Operational Data

10.2.2 Assumptions

10.2.3 Research Methodology

10.3 Bev

10.3.1 Increase in Vehicle Driving Range Per Charge Expected to Boost Demand

10.4 Phev

10.4.1 Significant Acceptance of Phevs in Passenger Cars to Support Segmental Growth

10.5 Fcev

10.5.1 Lucrative Incentives on Fcev to Support Segmental Growth

10.6 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Operation

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Direct Operated

11.3 Indirect (Pilot) Operated

11.4 Semi-Direct Operated

12 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Borgwarner Inc.

14.1.2 Robert Bosch

14.1.3 Denso Corporation

14.1.4 Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

14.1.5 Mahle GmbH

14.1.6 Nidec Corporation

14.1.7 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

14.1.8 Schaeffler Ag

14.1.9 Rheinmetall Automotive

14.1.10 Hitachi Astemo

14.2 Other Key Players

14.2.1 Stoneridge Inc

14.2.2 Gkn Group

14.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.2.4 Tlx Technologies

14.2.5 Rotex Automation

14.2.6 Gideon Automotive Industries

14.2.7 Solenoid Systems

14.2.8 Kendrion

14.2.9 Mzw Motor

14.2.10 Bicolex

14.2.11 Zonhen Electric Appliances

14.2.12 Padmini Vna Mechatronics

14.2.13 Jaksa

14.2.14 Emerson Electric

15 Analyst's Recommendations

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njcufa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-solenoid-market-by-application-vehicle-type-ev-type-valve-design-function-operation-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301384655.html

SOURCE Research and Markets