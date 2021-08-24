U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.88
    +10.35 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,394.78
    +59.07 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.68
    +74.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.38
    +11.08 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.16
    +1.52 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.29 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0130 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6850
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,605.68
    -1,221.91 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.47
    -25.23 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.28
    -3.74 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Back in 2015, researchers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek remotely hacked into a Jeep Cherokee driven by a Wired reporter, Andy Greenberg, in an attempt to warn the auto industry of potential pitfalls in their software and inspire legislation around automotive cybersecurity. It did that and more. Fiat Chrysler, which owns Jeep, ended up recalling 1.4 million vehicles and paying $105 million in fines to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker over $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.

Upstream Security reels in $9M Series A to protect connected cars

“From the automaker’s cloud, we monitor all the data that is being sent toward the vehicle before the vehicle is actually getting it, and if we’re doing a good job, we can actually block these messages before they get to the car,” Levy told TechCrunch. “We analyze connected car data and telematics data that is being uploaded from the vehicles, analyzing data from mobile phone applications or over-the-air updates and we’re looking for anomalies in the data.”

Aside from scaling its security operations further, Upstream also intends to use the fresh funds to expand its offerings in data analytics, insurance telematics, predictive analytics and business intelligence, the company said. Levy said Upstream often finds anomalies in the data it analyzes that are unrelated to cybersecurity and thinks this is a chance to build out additional applications targeted at OEMs to provide further insights.

That said, Upstream might do just fine by focusing exclusively on automotive cybersecurity, a market that is projected to increase from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $4 billion in 2025. Reinforcement mandates are partially responsible for this growth. The World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP 29) has issued cyber vehicle regulation compliance that requires manufacturers selling cars in Europe, Japan and Korea to monitor their vehicles 24/7 with a vehicle security operations center (VSOC). A VSOC is a control room of sorts full of analysts monitoring the infrastructure, cloud, data and firewalls at all times. Although the U.S. doesn’t have any cybersecurity mandates in place for the automotive industry, automakers still increasingly want to produce their product and brand image, lest they fall prey to the same fate as Chrysler-Fiat.

Image Credits: Upstream. The company offers automakers a dashboard with cloud-based analytics.

Alongside its cloud-based analytics tools and dashboard, VSOC is also a service that Upstream offers. The company currently has close to four million connected vehicles from six different OEMs on its platform across the United States, Europe and Japan, said Levy. He expects that number to continue to grow as more connected vehicles hit the streets.

“Cars are getting more connected each year and OEMs are doubling the amount of data they collect every year,” said Levy. “It’s not only the car and the cloud, but also vehicle-to-vehicle infrastructure, much more sophisticated modules and computers inside the car that are doing edge computing, ADAS systems, computer vision, level two autonomous and soon level three. So with the complexity of connectivity, it’s inevitable that there’s going to be software bugs that could be exploited by hackers who will take control of and inject their own code.”

While the idea of having someone hijack your car remotely and start blaring music as it crashes you into a wall is scary, Levy says most hackers aren’t after violence, or even your car. They want your data. This is especially salient with fleets, and it often manifests in ransomware attacks.

“Think of it like it’s Christmas Eve and you’re a last-mile delivery company, and suddenly you cannot unlock your doors or start your engines,” said Levy. “This is not good for business.”

Levy says this is where cloud-based security comes in handy as well. Rather than seeing into one car at a time, you get a bird’s eye view of the fleet and all of the connected devices, as well as any data incoming from the internet that could be malicious.

Upstream’s path to market is mainly focused on convincing car manufacturers that this technology is necessary, but Levy says fleets are the next big opportunity for the company within the next year or so.

With this latest round, the company has raised a total of $105 million since its founding in 2017. The Series C was led by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and was joined by new investors I.D.I. Insurance, 57 Stars’ NextGen Mobility Fund and La Maison Partners. Existing investors Glilot Capital, Salesforce venture, Volvo Group Venture Capital, Nationwide, Delek US and others also participated in the round.

Levy said some of its historic investors are also customers. Upstream is privately funded by Alliance Ventures (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi), Volvo Group Venture Capital, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, Salesforce Ventures, MSI, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners and Maniv Mobility.

Automakers have battery anxiety, so they’re taking control of the supply

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify's Podcasts Subscriptions service is now open to all U.S. creators

    Spotify is today opening up access to Podcast Subscriptions to all podcast creators in the U.S., after first launching the service for testing with a smaller number of creators back in April. Through Spotify’s podcast creation tool Anchor, podcasters of all sizes will now able to mark select episodes as subscriber-only content, then publish them to Spotify and other platforms. Since launch, over 100 podcasts have adopted subscriptions, Spotify says.

  • August's WiFi smart lock drops to $179 at Wellbots

    Get $50 off August's WiFi smart lock at Wellbots.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Self-Driving Feature Is ‘Not Great.’ Why He’s Wrong.

    Companies are racing to build autonomous vehicles, but judging who has the best systems has become nearly impossible for ordinary people.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • XPeng Just Sent Its First EV Shipment to Norway. Why That Matters.

    XPeng has sent its first shipment of its electric sedan to Norway, marking another step in the company's expansion beyond its home market.

  • Southwest Airlines Struggles to Gain Altitude on Its Charts

    During Monday's "Mad Money" program Jim Cramer told viewers that as travel picks up that's good news for the airlines and cruise lines. Bottom line strategy: The fundamental story for LUV may be improving but the technical picture is still pointed lower.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks are shares in companies trading at low multiples relative to their earnings or growth potential. Ford has high hopes for the electric-vehicle opportunity in the U.S, which will help support long-term growth in its home market. According to CEO Jim Farley, Ford will focus on automotive segments where it already boasts dominant brands (pickup trucks, transit vans, and the Mustang sports car).

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Ford Street Truck Is An Absolute Beast

    Is this the perfect F-100?

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases on Broad Profit Taking

    Existing home sales rise in July

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Top Materials Stocks for September 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • GM crab walked the Hummer EV truck up and down Woodward this weekend

    Instead of parking it at the Chevy and GM display area, it took to Woodward Avenue itself to show off the Hummer in pre-production form. Not only did GM drive the electric truck on the road in front of thousands, but it crab walked the whole way. This was our first time, and probably most of the public’s first time seeing the Hummer EV crab mode in person.

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Musk criticizes on Twitter latest test version of Tesla's self-driving software

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk panned the most recent test version of the company's self-driving software, but said that Tesla employees are "rallying to improve (it) as fast as possible." Musk tweeted late Monday that the latest "beta" version of Full Self Driving, released to some select Tesla owners, "is not that great" and is requiring "massive" AI retraining. Stock reaction to the tweet was muted, with Tesla shares flat in the extended session. The stock ended the regular trading day

  • Here's Why Cardano Is Up Big Today

    Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) Ada token is showing strong momentum and making impressive gains in today's trading. The cryptocurrency was up roughly 13.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leading cryptocurrencies have seen some volatile swings across 2021's trading, but many top tokens have recently been enjoying strong bullish momentum.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.