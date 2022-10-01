Automotive Steel Wheels Market to Record a CAGR of 2.79%, Accuride Corp. and ALCAR HOLDING GMBH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Steel Wheels Market by Application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive steel wheels market size between 2021 and 2026 is 33.92 million units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The automotive steel wheels market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, Automotive Wheels Ltd., BBS GmbH, Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd., Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, ENKEI WHEELS INDIA Ltd., Fastco Canada, Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Tic AS, JS Wheels, Klassic Wheels Ltd., MAXION Wheels, RONAL AG, STARCO Europe AS, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, thyssenkrupp AG, Topy Industries Ltd., and WIL Car Wheels Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Accuride Corp. - The company offers automotive steel wheels with high-strength, low-alloy steel to counterbalance the added weight, with advantages such as increased payload and fuel savings without reducing load rating.

ALCAR HOLDING GMBH - The company offers automotive steel wheels for cars that accommodate the necessary wireless sensors and have high strength to balance out any problems.

Automotive Wheels Ltd. - The company offers automotive steel wheels for passenger cars, vans, and trailer applications where each wheel goes through multiple tests such as corner and radial fatigue test, impact test, and bi-axial test to ensure its reliability and robustness.

Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers automotive steel wheels where the diameter of a wheel rim is ascertained by taking a measurement from one inside lip to another.

Central Motor Wheel of America Inc. - The company offers automotive steel wheels with product styles such as drop well attached, bead seat attached, full-face styled, and wide vent.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive steel wheels market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Key Market Dynamics

The growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies is driving the automotive steel wheels market growth. However, factors such as the limitations of steel wheels may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By application, the market has been classified into passenger cars, LCVs, and M& HCVs . The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

View Our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Automotive Steel Wheels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2022-2026 33.92 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, Automotive Wheels Ltd., BBS GmbH, Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd., Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, ENKEI WHEELS INDIA Ltd., Fastco Canada, Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Tic AS, JS Wheels, Klassic Wheels Ltd., MAXION Wheels, RONAL AG, STARCO Europe AS, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, thyssenkrupp AG, Topy Industries Ltd., and WIL Car Wheels Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accuride Corp.

10.4 ALCAR HOLDING GMBH

10.5 Automotive Wheels Ltd.

10.6 Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Central Motor Wheel of America Inc.

10.8 Fastco Canada

10.9 Klassic Wheels Ltd.

10.10 MAXION Wheels

10.11 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

10.12 Topy Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

