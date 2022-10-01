U.S. markets closed

Automotive Steel Wheels Market to Record a CAGR of 2.79%, Accuride Corp. and ALCAR HOLDING GMBH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Steel Wheels Market by Application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive steel wheels market size between 2021 and 2026 is 33.92 million units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The automotive steel wheels market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, Automotive Wheels Ltd., BBS GmbH, Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd., Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, ENKEI WHEELS INDIA Ltd., Fastco Canada, Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Tic AS, JS Wheels, Klassic Wheels Ltd., MAXION Wheels, RONAL AG, STARCO Europe AS, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, thyssenkrupp AG, Topy Industries Ltd., and WIL Car Wheels Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Accuride Corp. - The company offers automotive steel wheels with high-strength, low-alloy steel to counterbalance the added weight, with advantages such as increased payload and fuel savings without reducing load rating.

  • ALCAR HOLDING GMBH - The company offers automotive steel wheels for cars that accommodate the necessary wireless sensors and have high strength to balance out any problems.

  • Automotive Wheels Ltd. - The company offers automotive steel wheels for passenger cars, vans, and trailer applications where each wheel goes through multiple tests such as corner and radial fatigue test, impact test, and bi-axial test to ensure its reliability and robustness.

  • Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers automotive steel wheels where the diameter of a wheel rim is ascertained by taking a measurement from one inside lip to another.

  • Central Motor Wheel of America Inc. - The company offers automotive steel wheels with product styles such as drop well attached, bead seat attached, full-face styled, and wide vent.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive steel wheels market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Key Market Dynamics

The growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies is driving the automotive steel wheels market growth. However, factors such as the limitations of steel wheels may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market has been classified into passenger cars, LCVs, and M& HCVs. The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

View Our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Related Reports

Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive wheel market size is projected to grow by USD 11.20 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Auto Parts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The auto parts market size is projected to grow by USD 324.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Steel Wheels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

33.92 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 73%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, Automotive Wheels Ltd., BBS GmbH, Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd., Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, ENKEI WHEELS INDIA Ltd., Fastco Canada, Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Tic AS, JS Wheels, Klassic Wheels Ltd., MAXION Wheels, RONAL AG, STARCO Europe AS, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, thyssenkrupp AG, Topy Industries Ltd., and WIL Car Wheels Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accuride Corp.

  • 10.4 ALCAR HOLDING GMBH

  • 10.5 Automotive Wheels Ltd.

  • 10.6 Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Central Motor Wheel of America Inc.

  • 10.8 Fastco Canada

  • 10.9 Klassic Wheels Ltd.

  • 10.10 MAXION Wheels

  • 10.11 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

  • 10.12 Topy Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-steel-wheels-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-2-79-accuride-corp-and-alcar-holding-gmbh-among-key-vendors---technavio-301636555.html

SOURCE Technavio

