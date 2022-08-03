Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast, Incorporation of an active steering system in SBW to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market, segmented by Technology (Backup mechanical and Pure electronic) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand by USD 192.49 million. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the APAC market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, China Automotive Systems Inc., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, Georgsmarienhutte Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, JTEKT Corp., KYB Corp., Mando Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., PARAVAN GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

The benefits of the SBW system, electrification of vehicles, and the emergence of autonomous vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the system reliability issues and acceptance level among consumers are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

This automotive steer-by-wire system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market Segmentation

Technology

Geography

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive steer-by-wire system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market Size

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market Trends

Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing implementation of advanced steering systems in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Steer-by-wire System Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Steer-by-Wire System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 192.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB SKF, China Automotive Systems Inc., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, Georgsmarienhutte Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, JTEKT Corp., KYB Corp., Mando Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., PARAVAN GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

