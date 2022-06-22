Automotive Steering Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 524.32 Million | Key Developments to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Steering Motor Market size is expected to grow by USD 524.32 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.08% during this period. The key developments are notably driving the automotive steering motor market growth, although factors such as increasing cost pressure from the demand side may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Steering Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Steering Motor Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global automotive steering motor market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market within the global automotive components and accessories market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automotive steering motor market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive steering motor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Steering Motor Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., LG Innotek, MAHLE GmbH, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsuba Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

Companies such as AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG are offering automotive steering motor with highly-integrated, automatically producible, permanently-excited synchronous machines.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive steering motor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Steering Motor Market Segmentation Analysis

Application

Geographic

Automotive Steering Motor Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive steering motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive steering motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering motor market vendors

Automotive Steering Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 524.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., LG Innotek, MAHLE GmbH, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsuba Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG

10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG

10.5 DENSO Corp.

10.6 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

10.7 LG Innotek

10.8 MAHLE GmbH

10.9 Mitsuba Corp.

10.10 Nidec Corp.

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.12 Toyota Motor Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

