Automotive Steering Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 524.32 Million | Key Developments to Boost Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Steering Motor Market size is expected to grow by USD 524.32 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.08% during this period. The key developments are notably driving the automotive steering motor market growth, although factors such as increasing cost pressure from the demand side may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Steering Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For up-to-date analysis and exact growth variance as well as Y-O-Y growth rate,  Read sample report.

Automotive Steering Motor Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global automotive steering motor market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market within the global automotive components and accessories market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automotive steering motor market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive steering motor market report covers the following areas:

For more insights on the parent market analysis and value chain highlights, View Market Report Overview

Automotive Steering Motor Market Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., LG Innotek, MAHLE GmbH, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsuba Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

  • Companies such as AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG are offering automotive steering motor with highly-integrated, automatically producible, permanently-excited synchronous machines.

  • Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive steering motor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Get Sample Report for more insights on the strategic initiatives of each vendor and their customer profiles

Automotive Steering Motor Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geographic

Click here for Sample Report to get highlights on each market segment

Automotive Steering Motor Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering motor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive steering motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive steering motor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering motor market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Truck Bedliners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Steering Motor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 524.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., LG Innotek, MAHLE GmbH, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsuba Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMK Holding GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG

  • 10.5 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.6 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.7 LG Innotek

  • 10.8 MAHLE GmbH

  • 10.9 Mitsuba Corp.

  • 10.10 Nidec Corp.

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 Toyota Motor Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-steering-motor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-524-32-million--key-developments-to-boost-growth--technavio-301571833.html

SOURCE Technavio

