Automotive Steering System Market Estimated to Grow Approximately at 5.1% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rise in EV Production Presents Robust Opportunities

New York, US, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Steering Systems Market By Steering System, By components, Vehicle Type and by End Market Forecast to 2030”, the global automotive steering systems market is expected to garner notable growth, with a 5.1% CAGR during the review period (2022-2030).

Automotive Steering System Market Overview

The automotive steering system market demonstrates rapid revenue growth. Factors such as the growing per capita income, effective marketing by the automotive industry and others drive the growth of the market.

Due to the explosive growth in the automobile industry, automotive steering systems are witnessing continually rising demand across OEMs and aftermarkets. Extensive demand, especially from developing regions, substantiates the market shares. Steering controls a vehicle using a series of linkages, pivots, rods, and gears about the vertical axis to follow a specific course.

Major Players leading the global automotive steering systems market includes,

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • TRW Automotive Holdings (US)

  • Sona Koyo Steering System Ltd. (India)

  • Nexteer Automotive (US)

  • JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

  • Thyssenkrupp Presta (US)

  • China Automotive System Inc. (China)

  • Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Gmbh (Germany)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1814

Technological improvements are set to change the market landscape. Advances in driver assistance systems, such as intelligent determination of driver alertness and driving mode pursued by integrating sensors into the steering mechanism, detect the position of the driver's hands and grip on the steering wheel. The market is transitioning to electric automotive steering systems, which are more efficient than traditional hydraulic systems.

The proliferation of electric vehicles offers significant opportunities for the automotive steering system market. EVs are zero-emission vehicles and are globally considered to be the future of the transportation system. Many countries worldwide have been focusing on developing and adopting EVs to reduce vehicular pollution. This spurring growth of the electric vehicle market is estimated to offer significant opportunities for automotive steering systems.

Industry Trends

New product development, such as the development of automotive electric power steering, is expected to result in the greatest market penetration. Additional factors bolstering market revenues include the middle-class dream of owning an automobile and the effective marketing of companies. The growth of car loans at low-interest rates and the spread of tourism are other market drivers.

Technological improvements are set to change the market. Intelligent determination of driver alertness and driving mode is being pursued by integrating sensors into the steering mechanism, which detects the position of the driver's hands and grip on the steering wheel. The market is transitioning to electric automotive steering systems, which are more efficient than traditional hydraulic systems as they run only when they are in operation.

Automotive Steering System Market Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Automotive Steering System Market CAGR during 2022-2030

5.1%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Many countries worldwide have been focusing on developing and adopting EVs to reduce vehicular pollution
EVs are zero-emission vehicles and are globally considered to be the future of the transportation system

Key Market Drivers

New product development, such as the development of automotive electric power steering
Rise in car loans due to low-interest rates that increase vehicle sales and rising automotive production

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Automotive Steering System Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-steering-systems-market-1814

Automotive Steering System Market Segments

The market is segmented into steering systems, components, sales channels, vehicle types, and regions. The steering system segment is sub-segmented into manual, electrically powered, electro-hydraulic powered, and hydraulic powered. The component segment is sub-segmented into hydraulic pumps, steering sensors & columns, electric motors, and others.

The sales channel segment is sub-segmented into OEMs and aftermarkets. The vehicle type segment is sub-segmented into commercial trucks and passenger vehicles based on the propulsion types and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Automotive Steering System Market Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for automotive steering systems. The significant share of the market is attributed to the high per capita and the growing automobile industry in the region. The presence of major automotive players and components & auto-solution providers drive the automotive steering systems market in North America. North America is likely to remain a highly attractive market for automotive steering systems during the review period.

Europe is another larger market for automotive steering systems. The well-established automotive industries, especially in Germany, Italy, and Sweden, boost market revenues. Moreover, the well-established automotive sector and automotive manufacturing companies in this region propel the growth of the market. Also, the growing consumer purchasing power and spending on luxury cars, alongside the significant demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles in the region, are predicted to offer significant market growth opportunities.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1814

The Asia Pacific region is a sizable market for automotive steering systems. Vast capacity expansions in China and India support market increase. Additionally, the growing per capita income and developments of road networks bolster the size of the automotive steering systems market. Moreover, the availability of cost-competitive workforces and raw materials positions the region as a prime player in the automotive steering systems market.

Global players and start-ups are taking advantage of these opportunities in the region by setting up new factory plants, which are estimated to foster the automotive steering system market during the assessment period. The APAC automotive steering system market is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming period.

Automotive Steering System Market Competitive Landscape

The automotive steering systems market appears highly competitive due to several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. The market is majorly a captive market of the automobile industry, and hence suppliers depend on automotive companies, which exert price pressure. Being a B2B market, it also gives automotive companies an idea of the dynamics of the suppliers, resulting in the squeezing of profits.

Thus, supplier integration in the manufacturing chain is a prime strategy for many manufacturers. Manufacturers of automotive steering systems use a variety of distribution channels to tap the aftermarket segment. They invest increasingly in R&D activities and production units while looking at inbound lead generation. New players enter the market with aggressive pricing to undercut the established providers and gain footholds in international markets.

Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1814

  • For instance, on Nov.17, 2022, Lexus introduced an F1 car-like or aircraft-style steering yoke to Australian markets as an alternative to a conventional circular steering wheel with its Lexus RZ electric car. The steering yoke removes the top and bottom sections from a conventional steering system, aiding the entry & exit from the vehicle and providing a clearer view of the instrument cluster.

Related Reports:

Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Research Report: By Type, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2030

Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Research Information Report by Type, by application, by Region - Forecast to 2030

Electric Power Steering System Market Research Report: Information By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Mechanism and Region - Forecast till 2030

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Information by Type, Component, Mechanism, Fuel, Vehicle, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Collapsible Steering Column Market Information Report, Vehicle Type, By Drive Type, and by Regions - Global Forecast To 2030

Electric Steering Market Information Report, by Vehicle Type, Type (Column Assist Electric Power Steering (C-EPS)), Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (P-EPS), Rack Assist Electric Power Steering (R-EPS)), and by Regions - Global Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


