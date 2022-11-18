Automotive Subscription Services Market to grow by USD 4.95, Increasing Smartphone And Internet Penetration to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Subscription Services Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive subscription services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.95 billion at a CAGR of 22.8%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free Sample Report.

Automotive Subscription Services Market: Segmentation

Automotive Subscription Services Market: Vendors Insight

The global automotive subscription services market is highly competitive and has the presence of many well-established vendors. The market is mostly dominated by global and regional players. The vendors operating in the market have a wide portfolio of cars for rent and leasing, as well as provide electric cars from European, Japanese, Korean, and US manufacturers. In order to gain competitive advantages, prominent vendors have been continuously working on providing vehicles at minimum automotive subscription services to customers compared with their competitors.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Automotive Subscription Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

