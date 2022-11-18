U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Automotive Subscription Services Market to grow by USD 4.95, Increasing Smartphone And Internet Penetration to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Subscription Services Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive subscription services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.95 billion at a CAGR of 22.8%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Subscription Services Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Subscription Services Market

Automotive Subscription Services Market: Dynamics

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead a Free Sample Report right now!

Automotive Subscription Services Market: Segmentation

  • By Distribution channel

  • By Geography

Buy the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Automotive Subscription Services Market: Vendors Insight

The global automotive subscription services market is highly competitive and has the presence of many well-established vendors. The market is mostly dominated by global and regional players. The vendors operating in the market have a wide portfolio of cars for rent and leasing, as well as provide electric cars from European, Japanese, Korean, and US manufacturers. In order to gain competitive advantages, prominent vendors have been continuously working on providing vehicles at minimum automotive subscription services to customers compared with their competitors.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Related Reports:

Automotive Radiator Fan Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive radiator fan market segmentations by Application (Passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the motorcycle airbag jacket market segmentation by product (airbag vest and airbag jacket) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Automotive Subscription Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

$4.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dealership or third party - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Volvo

  • 10.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

  • 10.5 Cox Automotive Inc.

  • 10.6 Flexdrive Services LLC

  • 10.7 General Motors Co

  • 10.8 Hyundai Motor Co.

  • 10.9 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 10.10 Tesla Inc.

  • 10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

  • 10.12 Volkswagen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Subscription Services Market
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-subscription-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-95--increasing-smartphone-and-internet-penetration-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301681135.html

SOURCE Technavio

