Automotive Subscription Services Market to Record a CAGR of 22.8%, North America to Contribute the Highest Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive subscription services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing vehicles at minimum automotive subscription services to customers to compete in the market. The is highly competitive, with the presence of many well-established vendors. The vendors have a wide portfolio of cars for rent and leasing and also provide electric cars from European, Japanese, Korean, and US manufacturers. Moreover, prominent vendors are making use of optimized search engine options and navigation links to streamline their services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Subscription Services Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Subscription Services Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The automotive subscription services market size is expected to grow by USD 4.95 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF Sample Report

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive subscription services market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive subscription services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive subscription services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive subscription services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive subscription services market vendors

Automotive Subscription Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dealership or third party - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Volvo

  • 10.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

  • 10.5 Cox Automotive Inc.

  • 10.6 Flexdrive Services LLC

  • 10.7 General Motors Co

  • 10.8 Hyundai Motor Co.

  • 10.9 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 10.10 Tesla Inc.

  • 10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

  • 10.12 Volkswagen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

