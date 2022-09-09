Automotive Subscription Services Market to Record a CAGR of 22.8%, North America to Contribute the Highest Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive subscription services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing vehicles at minimum automotive subscription services to customers to compete in the market. The is highly competitive, with the presence of many well-established vendors. The vendors have a wide portfolio of cars for rent and leasing and also provide electric cars from European, Japanese, Korean, and US manufacturers. Moreover, prominent vendors are making use of optimized search engine options and navigation links to streamline their services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Subscription Services Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The automotive subscription services market size is expected to grow by USD 4.95 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive subscription services market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Geography

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive subscription services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive subscription services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive subscription services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive subscription services market vendors

Automotive Subscription Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Freshcar, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

