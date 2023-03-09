Automotive Sun Visor Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2027 - Historic Market Size Valued at USD 1,790.79 Million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive sun visor market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 291.93 million.The rising demand for the premium vehicles, growing automotive industry in the emerging economies, and enhanced safety features and comfort offered by the sun visors are projected as some key factors leading to the automotive sun visor market share growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Sun Visor Market 2023-2027

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are two market segments classified including conventional and LCD in the automotive sun visor market.

Among these market segments, the conventional segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 1,314.44 million in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, APAC is projected at top of the list. 43% of the total market share growth will originate from the APAC region by 2027.

Technavio further suggests, the rapid industrialization and the growth of the automotive industry across the region is estimated to drive the market in APAC. Moreover, consumer intent toward the premium segment vehicles will boost the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver, Trend and Challenge

The sun visors enabled with enhanced safety features and comfort is significantly driving the automotive sun visor market growth.

Technavio also suggests, eco-friendly materials used as ingredients for making the automotive sun visors will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the automotive sun visor market during 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, issues in passenger car visor systems may impede the market growth as per Technavio's report.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

American Stitchco Inc.

KB Foam Inc.

Continental AG

Gumotex Group

Grupo Antolin Irausa SA

Hansen International Inc.

Faucher Industries

Howa Co. Ltd.

Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Key Data Covered in this Automotive Sun Visor Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the automotive sun visor market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the automotive sun visor market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Automotive Sun Visor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 291.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

