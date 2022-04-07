U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Automotive Sunroof Market to Reach $13.64 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in demand for safety, convenience, and comfort features and developments in glass technology drive the global automotive sunroof market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Sunroof Market by Material Type (Glass, Fabric), by Vehicle Type (Gasoline Powered Vehicle, Electric Powered Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global automotive sunroof industry was pegged at $5.75 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in demand for safety, convenience, and comfort features and advancements in glass technology have boosted the growth of the global automotive sunroof market. However, low penetration of power sunroof in low segment vehicles and high integration & maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles and increase in sales of vehicles would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (195 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5035

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in closures of businesses, disruption of the supply chain, and factory outputs.

  • The restrictions on cross-border import & export hampered the manufacturing of automotives and their sales.

  • The nation-wide lockdown and isolation of people living in high-risk areas reduced the demand for automotive sunroofs.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5035

The fabric segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By material type, the fabric segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. This is due to improvements in various materials and rise in sale of automotive vehicles coupled with developments in material technology. However, the glass segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global automotive sunroof market, due to surge in demand for safety, comfort, and aesthetic features.

The chemical vapor deposition segment dominated the market

By vehicle type, the gasoline powered vehicle segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the global automotive sunroof market. This is owing to surge in presence of fuel-based vehicles. However, the electric powered vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, as rise in demand for electric vehicles and need for advanced featured vehicles.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5035

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, due to rapid development toward automotive sunroofs and surge in sales of such vehicles in the region. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive sunroof market.

Major market players

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

  • Inalfa Roof Systems Group

  • Inteva Products

  • Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

  • Cie Automotive

  • Johnan America Inc

  • Yachiyo Industry Co.Ltd

  • BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0bb060de7d19daf9dea4448102b3dc84

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market by Material Type (Glass and Fiber) and Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Automotive Hardtop Roof System Market by Type (Retractable Hardtop Roof Systems, Non-Retractable Hardtop Roof Systems), Roof Type (Sunroof System, Panorama Roof System, Multi-Optional Roof System, Solar Roof System, Light Weight Roof System, Inbuilt Roof System, and Others), Material Type (Aluminum, Poly–Vinyl Carbonate (PVC), Carbon Fiber, and Others), Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EV)), Body Style Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Sports-Utility Vehicle (SUV), and Roadster), Vehicle Class Type (Luxury Vehicle, Medium-range Vehicle, Economical Vehicle), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Roof System Market by Type (Sunroof System, Panorama Roof System, Multi-Optional Roof System, Solar Roof System, Light Weight Roof System, Inbuilt Roof System, and Others), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and After market), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Roof Type (Hard-Top Roof System, and Soft-Top Roof System), and Material (Aluminum, Steel, Polycarbonate, Glass-Plastic Composite, and Fiber-Plastic Composite): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Laminated Glass Market by Application (Front windshield, Rear windshield, Sidelites, and Sunroof), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market by Type (Absorbing solar control glass and Reflective solar control glass), by Application (Sunroof, Mirrors, Windshield, and Windows), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Closure Market for EV & ICE by Application (Power-Window, Sunroof, Tailgate, Convertible Roof, Sliding Door, and Side Door), Component (Switch, ECU, Latch, Motor/Actuator, and Relay), Type (Manual and Powered), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, BEV, PHEC, and HEV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

