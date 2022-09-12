U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

Automotive Surround View Systems Market to record USD 9.60 Bn growth -- Driven by advancements in technology leading to affordable camera-assisted safety technologies

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive surround view systems market size is expected to grow by USD 9.60 bn, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.74% between 2021 and 2026. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. The report provides a detailed analysis of the driver, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Surround View Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Surround View Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is primarily driven by the advancements in technology leading to affordable camera-assisted safety technologies. Factors such as evolving consumer demands and the need for safety and comfort have increased the penetration of automotive technologies such as ADAS and other systems. Also, the increased disposable incomes of customers and government regulations on safety have fueled the developments in safety and emergency systems.

However, the higher cost of these systems was hindering their adoption. Hence, some of the major automotive OEMs are focusing on the development of cost-effective and lightweight digital camera solutions and technologies that use low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) rather than traditional copper wires. Thus, with the gradually decreasing development and production costs and the availability of the latest technologies, the market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of high-resolution cameras will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Development of high-resolution cameras

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of high-resolution cameras to help drivers safely monitor their vehicles. For instance, in November 2021, Continental introduced its next-generation innovative surround view camera technology. The new ProViu 360 2nd Generation Surround View System delivers a full digital capability that gives sharper and higher quality images in HD resolution. Such developments among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive surround view systems market during the forecast period.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive surround view systems market by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The European region led the automotive surround view systems market in 2022, followed by North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The presence of prominent automobile manufacturers such as Jaguar, Bentley, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo has made the region the largest market for automotive surround view systems. In addition, factors such as the growth in automobile sales, new product launches, the electrification of vehicles, and government initiatives for EVs are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Automotive Surround View Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.36

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Ambarella Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd, Gazer Ltd., Intel Corp., Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd., Magna International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Orlaco Products BV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Spillard Safety Systems Ltd., Stellantis NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ambarella Inc.

  • 10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 10.5 Continental AG

  • 10.6 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd

  • 10.7 Gazer Ltd.

  • 10.8 Intel Corp.

  • 10.9 Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd.

  • 10.10 Magna International Inc.

  • 10.11 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 10.12 Stellantis NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-surround-view-systems-market-to-record-usd-9-60-bn-growth--driven-by-advancements-in-technology-leading-to-affordable-camera-assisted-safety-technologies-301621148.html

SOURCE Technavio

