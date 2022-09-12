Automotive Surround View Systems Market to record USD 9.60 Bn growth -- Driven by advancements in technology leading to affordable camera-assisted safety technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive surround view systems market size is expected to grow by USD 9.60 bn, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.74% between 2021 and 2026. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. The report provides a detailed analysis of the driver, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Surround View Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is primarily driven by the advancements in technology leading to affordable camera-assisted safety technologies. Factors such as evolving consumer demands and the need for safety and comfort have increased the penetration of automotive technologies such as ADAS and other systems. Also, the increased disposable incomes of customers and government regulations on safety have fueled the developments in safety and emergency systems.

However, the higher cost of these systems was hindering their adoption. Hence, some of the major automotive OEMs are focusing on the development of cost-effective and lightweight digital camera solutions and technologies that use low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) rather than traditional copper wires. Thus, with the gradually decreasing development and production costs and the availability of the latest technologies, the market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of high-resolution cameras will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Development of high-resolution cameras

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of high-resolution cameras to help drivers safely monitor their vehicles. For instance, in November 2021, Continental introduced its next-generation innovative surround view camera technology. The new ProViu 360 2nd Generation Surround View System delivers a full digital capability that gives sharper and higher quality images in HD resolution. Such developments among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive surround view systems market during the forecast period.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive surround view systems market by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The European region led the automotive surround view systems market in 2022, followed by North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The presence of prominent automobile manufacturers such as Jaguar, Bentley, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo has made the region the largest market for automotive surround view systems. In addition, factors such as the growth in automobile sales, new product launches, the electrification of vehicles, and government initiatives for EVs are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers



Market Challenges



Market Trends



Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ambarella Inc.

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

10.5 Continental AG

10.6 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd

10.7 Gazer Ltd.

10.8 Intel Corp.

10.9 Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd.

10.10 Magna International Inc.

10.11 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.12 Stellantis NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

