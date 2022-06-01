U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    +18.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,178.00
    +207.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,698.00
    +51.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.90
    +9.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.19
    +1.52 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    +0.0200 (+0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    25.85
    -0.69 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2587
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3260
    +0.6500 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,724.03
    +148.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.45
    -3.61 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.48
    +4.82 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Automotive Suspension Parts Market to Exceed US$ 37.1 Billion in 2031; TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Asia Pacific anticipated to be lucrative market for automotive parts suppliers; demand for vehicles with advanced hydraulic suspension systems to rise considerably

Albany NY, United States, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suspension parts for automotive industry are witnessing lucrative demand for next-gen suspension technologies that can overcome the limitations of hydraulic suspension. Of note, growing incorporation of gas charged suspension components and air suspension systems have opened up new revenue streams in automotive suspension parts market. A TMR study scrutinizing drivers and opportunities for suspension system parts & components project the global automotive suspension parts market valuation to surpass US$ 37.1 Bn by 2021.

Top automotive component manufacturers are geared toward integrating active suspension systems with state-of-the-art sensor, microprocessors, and actuators to constantly improve ride quality and safety of the passengers. In particular, they have expanded their product line in automotive suspension parts market by engaging in extensive R&D on advanced features for shock absorbers.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of premium and luxury cars are incorporating newer generation of suspension technologies to be able to meet changes in safety regulations in the automotive sector. They are stridently demanding range of shock absorbers that can adjust to varying road conditions. On the other hand, the demand for hydraulic systems in entry & mid-range vehicles is anticipated to remain robust in near future, which is expected to catalyse sales in the automotive suspension parts market.

Grab an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25634

Key Findings of Automotive Suspension Parts Market Study

  • Firms Tap into Profitable Avenues from Widespread Demand for Shock Absorbers: The growing use of continuous damping control (CDC) technology in improving the driving experience is increasingly expanding the avenue for product advancements in the automotive suspension parts market. Market players are tapping into stable revenue streams from massive demand for advanced shock absorbers. Newer automotive suspension parts are characterized by integration of next-gen sensors and valve mechanisms with shock absorbers, especially for commercial vehicles. This has been a highly lucrative product segment and the authors of the TMR study found that it held a promising 38.3% market share in 2021. The demand is likely to continue rising due to growing number of commercial vehicles for off-road projects.

  • Advancements in Hydraulic Suspension Systems to Open Up New Revenue Streams: Widespread application of hydraulic suspension systems for range of entry & mid-range commercial and passenger vehicles has generated enormous revenue streams. However, with preference toward next-gen active and semi-active suspension technologies among manufacturers of premium & luxury vehicles, the demand is anticipated to wane in near future. Indeed, the TMR study on the automotive suspension parts market project the opportunities in the segment to grow at a tepid pace. Nevertheless, automotive suspension parts manufacturers are keen on capturing demand on the back of need for tailor-made suspension solutions among automotive companies.

  • Manufacturers & Suppliers of Automotive Suspension Parts Benefit from Growing Demand Active Suspensions Systems for Premium Vehicles: Rise in popularity of active suspension systems in premium vehicles has unlocked abundant avenues during the forecast period. Thus, parts manufacturers and suppliers are witnessing enormous demand for suspension parts for premium light commercial vehicles. Additionally, the production of electric & hybrid electric vehicles is propelling sales in the automotive suspension parts market.

How Automotive Suspension Parts Market will recover after covid19 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=25634

Automotive Suspension Parts Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing focus on safety and driving experience has propelled technological advancements in suspension parts, thus catalyzing the expansion of the automotive suspension parts market.

  • Implementation of safety regulations for consumers especially in developed countries has broadened the avenue for commercialization of a range of automotive suspension parts. Rise in numbers of passenger vehicles in developing regions is a key trend bolstering the automotive suspension parts market prospects.

Automotive Suspension Parts Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held a major share of the automotive suspension parts market in 2021. Widespread use of suspension technologies in passenger vehicles has boosted the revenue growth of the regional market. India, China, and South Korea are witnessing enormous revenue possibilities.

  • Europe and North America are lucrative markets. Rise in consumer spending on high-end passenger & light commercial vehicles has fueled the revenue growth of these markets.

Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25634

Automotive Suspension Parts Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent companies in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Ride Control, LLC, Kalyani Forge, Halla Holdings Corp., FCS Auto, Duroshox, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., Continental AG, BWI Group, and Brinn Inc.
Segmentation

  • Suspension Parts Type

    • Shock Absorbers

      • Conventional

      • Regenerative

    • Struts

    • Links

      • Forged

      • Cast

      • Stamped

    • Springs

      • Coil

      • Leaf

      • Torsion Bar

  • Technology Type

    • Gas charged suspension components

    • Hydraulic suspension components

  • Vehicle Type

    • Passenger Vehicles

      • Entry

      • Mid

      • Premium/luxury

    • Commercial Vehicle

      • Light Commercial Vehicle

      • Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicle

    • Buses and Coaches

  • Sales Channel

    • OEM

    • Aftermarket

Region

  • Americas

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Rest of Americas

  • Germany

  • U. K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Czech Republic

  • Slovakia

  • Poland

  • Romania

  • Hungary

  • Belgium

  • Nordic Countries

  • Russia & CIS

  • Rest of Europe

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • ANZ

  • ASEAN Countries

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • GCC Countries

  • Turkey

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Automotive & Transport Market Research Reports by TMR:

Automotive Suspension Spring Market - The global automotive suspension spring market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, it is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2030

Automotive Filters Market - The global automotive filters market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 26.08 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 1.70% from 2021 to 2031

Automotive Camera Market - The global automotive camera market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 24.98 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.25% from 2021 to 2031

Automotive Turbocharger Market - The global automotive turbocharger market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 23.28 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2031

Automotive Overhead Console Market - The global automotive overhead console market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 54 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.42% from 2021 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Emailsales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow UsTwitter | LinkedIn
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Websitehttp://www.transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Automakers

    The auto sector continues to divide investors with near-term bad news balanced with some positive end-market indicators.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Gazprom PJSC halted pipeline shipments to the Netherlands and Denmark this week, and then surprised markets by also cutting off a small contract supplying Germany. Shell Plc and wind giant Orsted A/S refused to comply with President Vladimir Putin’s demand for payments to be made in rubles, and Gazprom responded by halting flows.Russia is keep

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.US District Judge Gray Miller in Houston on Monday rejected IBM’s claim that it acquired the mainframe software account of one of BMC’s core customers, AT&T Corp., fair and square. Miller awarded damages based on his earlier determination that IBM’s role in AT&T’s decision to dump BMC “smacked of intentional wr

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.“Such moves gravely undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and deprive China of its right to development,” he said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. Zhao added that such a strategy would only push the world’s two largest economies to “confront

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell As F-150 Lightning Deliveries Begin?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and has begun F-150 Lightning deliveries. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.Russia discussed Black Sea exports with Turkey on Monday and said it is willing to help ensure Ukrainian exports, though the Kremlin provided no details and some analysts expressed doubts. In the US, a June weather forecast looked favorable for much of the Farm Belt, and a report showed wheat planting progress ahead of expe

  • HP Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. , the PC, printer and peripheral maker that once again saw strong sales in its fiscal second quarter. Lores said commercial customers grew by 18% in the PC category last quarter and now account for 65% of HP's total PC sales. Lores also said he's proud that Warren Buffett has become a shareholder of HP.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • US gas prices continue to rise to record highs. Expect a 'cruel summer' ahead

    More record pain at the pump is expected. EU's plan to ban Russian oil means less oil and gas supply, while China's demand will rise out of lockdown.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.