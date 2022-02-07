U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,656.75
    -28.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.00
    -9.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.02
    -1.29 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.40
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0670
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,482.15
    +826.38 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.57
    +118.60 (+13.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.32
    +16.92 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Automotive Suspension System Market [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 54.22 Billion at a CAGR of 3.5%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, Automotive Suspension System Market size is projected to grow from USD 42.62 billion in 2021 to USD 54.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Automotive Suspension System Market size is projected to grow from USD 42.62 billion in 2021 to USD 54.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the 2021-2028 period. Factors, such as rising demand for mobility with enhanced comfort and increasing requirement for safe and comfortable transportation, are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing adoption of e-mobility will further fuel the growth of the market.

Pandemic to Force Market Towards a Decline due to Lockdown and Decreasing Sales

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected various sectors across the globe. Shutdown of various transportation services has led to disruptions in supply chains. Also, lockdowns and restrictions on people’s movement has led to a decline in automobile sales further leading to a domino effect for automotive suspension systems. However, the market is expected to make a revival due to removal of lockdowns.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-suspension-system-market-102029


Rising Demand for SUVs Growth to Augment Growth

Increasing trend of adopting SUVs and compact SUVs coupled with increasing automotive sales worldwide will drive the automotive suspension system market growth during the forecast period. Also, rising consumer awareness regarding road safety and comfort coupled with increasing demand for compact and light-weight suspension systems will fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles for public & personal mobility will increase the footprint of the market.
However, a lack of suspension system standardization on a global scale will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. This makes it an extreme challenge for manufacturers and suppliers for providing effective suspension systems compatible with various vehicle models.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-suspension-system-market-102029


System, Component, Suspension Type, Vehicle Type, and Region are studied for the Market

  • Based on system, the market is segmented into passive, active, and semi-active.

  • By component, it is divided into shock dampeners, struts, control arms, ball joints, air compressors, and others.

  • Within suspension type, it is classified into hydraulic suspension, air suspension, and leaf spring.

  • On the basis of vehicle type, it is fragmented into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

  • In terms of geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.


Quick Buy - Automotive Suspension System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102029


Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market due to Rising Automotive Sales
Factors such as rocketing automotive sales and rising electric vehicle production will push the Asia Pacific automotive suspension system market share toward higher revenue. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region will further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, easy availability of raw materials and a well-established automotive industry will boost the growth of the market.

North America will contribute a significant revenue towards the global contribution due to rising technological advancement coupled with increasing demand for active suspension systems to name a few.

Europe will also witness a considerable CAGR growth due to the presence of a well-established automotive industry.

Online Sales and Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost Market Growth
The automotive suspension system sector is highly competitive due to rising presence of numerous automotive suspension system manufacturers globally. Dominant players in the market are utilizing high-volume online retailer platforms such as Alibaba, Walmart, and others for increasing revenue. Other players are often integrating various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions along with collaborating with like-minded players for capturing a large consumer base. For example, in March 2021, ThyssenKrupp Bilstein announced expansion plans in China by investing in Changzhou in new production capacities for electronically adjustable damper systems.

List of Key Players Present in the Market:

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

  • Tenneco Inc. (U.S.)

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • thyssenkrupp AG (Germany)

  • BENTELER (Austria)

  • Morelli Corporation (Japan)

  • KYB Corporation (Japan)

  • Mando Corporation (South Korea)

  • NHK Spring (Japan)

  • Sogefi S.P.A (Italy)

  • WABCO (France)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-suspension-system-market-102029


Global Automotive Suspension System Market Segmentation:

By System:

  • Passive

  • Active

  • Semi-Active

By Component Type:

  • Shock Dampener

  • Struts, Control Arm

  • Ball Joint

  • Air Compressor

  • Others

By Suspension Type:

  • Hydraulic Suspension

  • Air Suspension

  • Leaf Spring

By Vehicle Type:

  • Two Wheelers

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-suspension-system-market-102029


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting to some analysts SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Did The Smart Money Get Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Right?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Oil Falls Near $92 With Stellar Rally Taking a Breather

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil eased following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActFutures in London lost 0.8% after earlier touching $94 a

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fe

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal Stock

    After a disappointing Q4 earnings release, shares in this fintech pioneer look a lot more attractive.

  • Peloton Soars After Reports of Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. soared in premarket trading after reports that it’s exploring takeover options, a move that could test investors holding short positions in the fitness company. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U

  • U.S. stock market liquidity 'abysmal,' adding to volatility risk

    Liquidity in U.S. stocks has fallen to levels last seen during the COVID-19 selloff two years ago, adding to volatility in an already-nervous market. Market liquidity, or how easily investors can buy or sell a security without affecting its price, has been on a downward spiral for years. "Liquidity is abysmal, is the way I would describe it," said Rishabh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at alternative investment management firm Capstone Investment Advisors.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Apple, Not Amazon, Should Buy Peloton. One Analyst Explains Why.

    Dan Ives, a tech analyst with Wedbush, writes he'd be 'shocked if Apple is not aggressively involved' in a potential bid for Peloton.

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • How long can Zuckerberg afford to bankroll the AR/VR market?

    Meta had a bad week -- like history-making rough. The Facebook parent-company saw its stock price get bludgeoned after a bad earnings report showcased that Apple's ad-blocking changes are shaving billions off its books and the company's crown jewel -- the Facebook platform -- has stopped growing and actually shrank this quarter. The company's stock tanked by more than 26 percent, representing a $230 billion reduction in market cap and a $31 billion drop in Zuckerberg's personal net worth.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • SoftBank Earnings Set to Show Worsening of Masayoshi Son’s Blizzard

    (Bloomberg) -- When Masayoshi Son last spoke to SoftBank Group Corp. investors three months ago, he said his tech conglomerate was in the middle of a “blizzard.” Conditions for the firm have only deteriorated since. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predict