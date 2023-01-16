Automotive technologies market size to grow by USD 151.8 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive technologies market size is estimated to increase by USD 151.8 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.68%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Technologies Market

Global automotive technologies market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive technologies market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive technologies market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive technologies in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Aptiv Plc, BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Faurecia SE, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG and others.



The global automotive technologies market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the integration of advanced safety technologies in luxury cars, and the rise in technological advances in automobiles.

Vendor offerings -

Advanced Micro Devices Inc: The company offers automotive technologies such as Automotive grade Zynq 7000 SoCs which feature programmable system integration, increased system performance, total power reduction, accelerated design productivity, and BOM cost reduction.

Continental AG: The company offers automotive technologies such as drum brakes, LiDAR, ultrasonic parking sensors, 3D displays, motion control, and remote garage parking.

DENSO Corp: The company offers automotive technologies such as air conditioning systems, power train systems, safety and cockpit system, and service stations.

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH: The company offers embedded software solutions and services for the automotive industry.

Faurecia SE: The company offers automotive technologies such as driver assistance systems, actuators, sensors, energy ­management, and lighting systems.

Global automotive technologies market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (hardware, software, and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the hardware segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The primary purpose of the car's computer system is to monitor the engine and regulate it so that emissions are kept as low as feasible. The rising inclination of consumers toward lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has encouraged manufacturers to develop advanced components made of materials such as carbon fiber, magnesium, and aluminum and install lightweight radars in vehicles.

Geography overview

By geography, the global automotive technologies market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive technologies market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The major markets in APAC for automotive technologies are China, Japan, and South Korea. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. The market expansion for automotive technologies in APAC will be driven by the rising adoption of technologies and connected infotainment systems over the forecast period.

Global automotive technologies market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive technologies market growth. The applications of ADAS in automobiles have improved due to the quick adoption of software algorithms, CPUs, sensors, cameras, and advanced technology in mapping obstacles. As concerns over passenger security and safety have grown, governments in developing nations have set strict safety standards for automotive manufacturers to create vehicles with ADAS features. For instance, the government of India mandated the installation of a co-driver airbag in all vehicle segments. Such instances may drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Increasing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are one of the key automotive technologies market trends contributing to the market growth. The deployment of infrastructure-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication technologies, along with the rapid advancement of sensor-processing technologies, high-definition mapping, adaptive algorithms, and other technologies, is driving several companies to increase their production capacities and raising the level of vehicle automation. Increasing the use of automated vehicles is predicted to lower vehicle running costs, improve travel comfort and convenience, and encourage longer commutes, all of which are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The lack of standard protocols is one of the factors hampering the automotive technologies market growth. Numerous governmental guidelines control the manufacturing of automobiles by limiting the creativity of engineers and designers. The main goal of these standards is to improve passenger and driver safety, both on the road and in terms of theft. Each nation has its own set of rules and automakers need to modify their production practices to sell their goods in various international marketplaces. The manufacturers suffer financial losses as a result of having to put up many assembly lines due to the changing norms in each nation. Such losses can prevent the market from growing during the projected period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive technologies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive technologies market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive technologies market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive technologies market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive technologies market vendors

Automotive Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 151.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Aptiv Plc, BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Faurecia SE, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

