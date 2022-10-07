U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,678.66
    -65.86 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,526.78
    -400.16 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.42
    -274.89 (-2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,724.59
    -27.92 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.38
    +2.93 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.00
    -10.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.38
    -0.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0550 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1129
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1450
    +0.0770 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,657.43
    -429.48 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.18
    -6.85 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.53
    +5.26 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

The automotive telematics market is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 8.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.1%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. All the car makers investing or introducing some kind of telematics services in their newly launched or upcoming vehicles for enhanced safety and comfort. Considering the activities from the supply side, the market is expected to see constant growth over the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Telematics Market by Service, Form & Vehicle Type, Component, Connectivity, Aftermarket, Fleet Management Service, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05083040/?utm_source=GNW

One of the major trends observed in the automotive telematics market is the growing collaborations and tie-ups and MOUs among different systems providers, OEMs, telematics service providers, and other stakeholders.For instance, in July 2022, Mahindra partnered with Qualcomm, Visteon for development of connected car solutions for its upcoming cars.

Increasing demand for improved safety features in vehicles and more efficient road traffic is the primary reason driving the growth of the automotive telematics market .

Passenger Car Segment is expected to remain the largest segment by vehicle type.

Passenger Car market expected to grow due to increase in demand and mandates for safety and convenience telematics services.The North America and European region are developed nations with high incomes and greater technology adoption rates which increases the demand for telematics services and connectivity solutions.

Infrastructure in these regions are a major reason that attract the global OEMs to test and develop more telematics services for autonomous. Increasing demand for autonomous cars in developed countries is making the OEMs introduce advanced telematics systems and solutions which is expected to boost the market of passenger car market.

Passenger Car segment is expected to remain the largest segment by Aftermarket
The demand for substantial car telematics services for passenger car in the aftermarket is expected to grow due to technological advancement, launches of various connected services aftermarket platforms and rolling out of safety and insurance mandates.For instance, in 2017, HARMAN announced an Aftermarket Connected Automotive Platform that can support connected applications and transform any existing vehicle with telematics capabilities.

The new solution is available to automotive OEMs, dealers, specialty automotive retailers, and mobile carriers.Aftermarket fills the technological gap, offering the ability to upgrade the connectivity of vehicles to intelligent safety systems that rely on real-time data, with the connected head units that integrate smartphones with vehicle entertainment systems, to keep the drivers safe.

As connected car are equipped with telematics units, the growing penetration of connectivity in cares is expected to drive telematics market. Services such as fleet management, on-road assistance, navigation and driver behavior are experiencing higher adoption in passenger cars as they prove beneficial to the fleet owners with real-time data.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific automotive telematics market is estimated to be the fastest-growing.In Asia-Pacific region, the telematics services such as on-road assistance system is expected to have the largest market share and insurance risk assessment service is expected to see the fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Insurance risk assessment will see larger growth due to increasing government mandates , in countries like India which has recently introduced such mandates.Factors such as development of advanced communication devices, penetration of advanced ADAS features and government mandates are expected to drive the penetration of telematics in vehicles in Asia pacific.

For instance, Japan is one of the first countries to invent and implement most ADAS in cars.Japanese automotive companies are continuously developing advanced electronics/devices for telematics and vehicle connectivity technologies.

For instance, in 2021, Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Daihatsu), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) reached an agreement to jointly develop technical specifications for next-generation vehicle communications devices. Such developments are expected to drive advancements in telematics systems. Various projects related to development of 5G infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea is going to be major factor for telematics industry in Asia Pacific. Considering the above mentioned factors and scenarios, it can be said that Asia Pacific will be a major market for automotive telematics industry in the coming years.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.
• By Company Type: Telematics Service Provider- 30%, Telematics Hardware Providers - 30%, and OEM - 40%
• By Designation: C Level - 20%, D Level - 30%, and Others - 50%
• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 50%, and the Asia Pacific - 15%, Rest of the World – 5%
The automotive telematics market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), AT&T INC. (US), Continental AG (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), and Verizon (US) among others.

Research Coverage:
The study segments the automotive telematics market and forecasts the market size based on Services [automatic crash notification, emergency calling, navigation & infotainment, on-road assistance, remote diagnostics, fleet management, insurance risk assessment, driver behavior billing services, and others], By Form Factor [embedded, tethered and integrated], Components [telematics control unit, a navigation system, communication devices, audio/video interfaced and CAN bus}, Vehicle Type [passenger Car, LCV, bus and truck), Connectivity [satellite and cellular], By Aftermarket [passenger car aftermarket, LCV aftermarket, bus aftermarket and truck aftermarket], Fleet Management Service [consulting, implementation and maintenance], Region [Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW]. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive telematics market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05083040/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • Musk: Tesla Semi truck coming in December, first deliveries to Pepsi

    As if Elon Musk’s week couldn’t be more eventful, the Tesla CEO gave the automotive world more news to chew on. In a tweet last night, Musk said Tesla has begun production of its long-awaited electric Tesla Semi truck, and that deliveries to Pepsi beginning on December 1st. In a follow up tweet, Musk said the semi would have 500 miles of range and would be “super fun to drive.”

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Stocks tumble as investors digest September job gains

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • He raked in $990K playing in the NFL last year, teaches finance at UPenn, and interned at UBS. And he’s got a simple piece of money advice we all may need to hear right now.

    NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland made $990,000 in the NFL last year, according to CBS Sports — but that’s not even close to the most fascinating thing about him. While attending the University of Pennsylvania, he interned at UBS and has since returned to his alma mater to teach a financial literacy course. One piece of his advice that feels particularly relevant now — as a recession may loom and some savings accounts are paying more than they have since 2009 (see the best savings account rates you may get now here) — is this: You need an emergency fund.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsAfter years of record capital spending, chipmakers are warning on a week

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) unprecedented rally last year, which was largely driven by a massive short squeeze, caused some investors to seek out other heavily shorted stocks to buy into in hopes of netting similar gains. Today, I'll take a look at three heavily shorted stocks -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) -- and see if they could be short-squeeze candidates.

  • Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool

    The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate implied a 92% chance that the Fed will raise its policy rate, now at 3%-3.25%, to a 3.75%-4% range when it meets Nov. 1-2. That was up from about an 85% chance seen before the Labor Department report, which showed employers added a larger-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7%.