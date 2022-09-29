Automotive Telematics Market to Record 17.22% CAGR, Vendors to Focus on Differentiating Themselves to Compete in the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Telematics Market by Application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars), Type (embedded, smartphone integration, and tethered), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive telematics size market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 109.84 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Telematics Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The automotive telematics market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies, such as focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, price point, quality, and attractive discount offers, to compete in the market. Vendors follow criticality of input to compete in the market. The innovation and technology used by these vendors are some of the major inputs. They are investing heavily in brand image and technology. In 2021, the global automotive telematics market was at its growth stage with moderate market disruption threats, which is further expected to be moderate by 2026. The major factors of market disruption include growing technology innovation and service delivery innovation.

Company Profiles

The automotive telematics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co, LG Corp., Masternaut Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, MiX Telematics Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Inc., TomTom International BV, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., Trimble Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments in the automotive telematics market.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors that have been considered for analysis include growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Key Market Dynamics

The popularity of EVs is driving the automotive telematics market growth. However, factors such as the high cost associated with telematics services may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars . The commercial vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Automotive Telematics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 109.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co, LG Corp., Masternaut Ltd., MiX Telematics Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, Panasonic Corp, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Embedded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Smartphone integration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Tethered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Agero Inc.

11.4 Airbiquity Inc.

11.5 Continental AG

11.6 LG Corp.

11.7 Panasonic Corp

11.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.9 TomTom International BV

11.10 Trimble Inc.

11.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

11.12 Visteon Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

