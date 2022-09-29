U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,704.25
    -27.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,553.00
    -197.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,447.00
    -108.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.70
    -14.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.43
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -14.10 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.22 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0046 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.41
    -1.19 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7390
    +0.6170 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,471.77
    +817.57 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.71
    +15.93 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,930.46
    -74.93 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Automotive Telematics Market to Record 17.22% CAGR, Vendors to Focus on Differentiating Themselves to Compete in the Market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Telematics Market by Application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars), Type (embedded, smartphone integration, and tethered), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive telematics size market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 109.84 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Telematics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Telematics Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The automotive telematics market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies, such as focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, price point, quality, and attractive discount offers, to compete in the market. Vendors follow criticality of input to compete in the market. The innovation and technology used by these vendors are some of the major inputs. They are investing heavily in brand image and technology. In 2021, the global automotive telematics market was at its growth stage with moderate market disruption threats, which is further expected to be moderate by 2026. The major factors of market disruption include growing technology innovation and service delivery innovation.

Company Profiles

The automotive telematics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co, LG Corp., Masternaut Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, MiX Telematics Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Inc., TomTom International BV, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., Trimble Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments in the automotive telematics market. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors that have been considered for analysis include growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Key Market Dynamics

The popularity of EVs is driving the automotive telematics market growth. However, factors such as the high cost associated with telematics services may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The commercial vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive wheel market size is projected to grow by USD 11.20 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Auto Parts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The auto parts market size is projected to grow by USD 324.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Telematics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 109.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.35

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co, LG Corp., Masternaut Ltd., MiX Telematics Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, Panasonic Corp, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Embedded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Smartphone integration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Tethered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agero Inc.

  • 11.4 Airbiquity Inc.

  • 11.5 Continental AG

  • 11.6 LG Corp.

  • 11.7 Panasonic Corp

  • 11.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.9 TomTom International BV

  • 11.10 Trimble Inc.

  • 11.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

  • 11.12 Visteon Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Telematics Market 2022-2026
Global Automotive Telematics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-telematics-market-to-record-17-22-cagr-vendors-to-focus-on-differentiating-themselves-to-compete-in-the-market---technavio-301635607.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wr

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Why Peabody Energy Jumped Nearly 12% Today

    The market has finally started to factor the soaring price of coal into the miner's share price.

  • Oil Pares Drop With OPEC+ Cuts Weighed Against Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $82 a barrel as traders weighed a clouded outlook for global economic growth against the potential for output cuts from the OPEC+ producer group.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Market

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

    Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars B

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • European Drug Makers Say Higher Energy Costs Eating Margins: Report

    Europe's drug makers have warned about stopping manufacturing some cheap generic medicines amid surging electricity costs. The generic drug industry lobby group, Medicines for Europe, representing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Sandoz unit, and Fresenius SE's (OTC: FSNUY) Kabi business, sent a letter to European states' energy and health ministers, asking for measures to relieve the cost burden. According to Medicines for Europe, Generic associations p

  • Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries

    Exxon Mobil issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter. The incidents, one of which marked the second death this year of a contractor, comes at a turning point for oilfield service firms straining to hire workers to restart some operations. The stand-down follows two worker accidents within days at production sites run by Exxon's shale unit and comes as Exxon is facing multiple negligence lawsuits.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • Vitamin manufacturer expands in Northeast Philadelphia with 180,000-square-foot lease

    The California company, which touts itself as the No.1 manufacturer of store brand vitamin and nutritional supplements in the U.S., is expanding in Northeast Philadelphia by 70,000 square feet.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Global Gas Scramble Intensifies After Europe Pipeline Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- The suspected sabotage of pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe looks set to intensify already-heated global competition for shipments of the power-station fuel. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The curre

  • France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

    (Reuters) -TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy. At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies' 24.58% stake in Suncor Energy's Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.

  • ExxonMobil & Shell Initiate Sale of Offshore Gas Assets

    ExxonMobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) are also seeking to divest their stakes in the British southern North Sea gas hub, consisting of the Clipper Leman Alpha hubs and the Bacton terminal in eastern England.

  • Wall Street hit with $1.8 billion in fines over staffers texting on personal devices

    Bankers texting away on their personal phones are costing the biggest banks on Wall Street chunk of money.

  • Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Russia has been hit by sanctions from the United States and allies following its invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has requested some buyers of its commodities pay using roubles or other currencies than the dollar and euro which its contracts are typically priced in. Traders supplying Russian oil in July had asked at least two Indian companies to settle in dirham.

  • Gilead widens battle against alleged counterfeit HIV drug ring

    A federal judge in New York has frozen the assets of dozens of people and entities accused of operating a massive nationwide scheme to distribute counterfeit bottles of Gilead Sciences Inc HIV drugs, including two alleged "kingpins." Gilead, which has been pursuing alleged counterfeiters in a civil lawsuit since last year, said in a court filing unsealed on Wednesday it had uncovered an operation that was "staggering in scope," responsible for sales of hundreds of millions of dollars of counterfeit bottles of its top sellers Descovy, Genvoya and Biktarvy, and other medicines. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly's latest asset freeze order, also unsealed on Wednesday, targets more than 50 defendants newly added to Gilead's lawsuit.