Automotive Telematics Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive telematics market is expected to reach an estimated $172.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2027

Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive telematics market to 2027 by technology (embedded, tethered, and integrated), application (safety and security, information and navigation, entertainment, and remote diagnostics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Automotive Telematics Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive telematics market looks promising with opportunities in the embedded, tethered, and integrated segments. The global automotive telematics market is expected to reach an estimated $172.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of safety and security and decreasing cost and simplicity in the function of automotive telematics systems.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Telematics Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of autonomous vehicles, and transformation of non-connected cars into connected cars.



Automotive Telematics Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that embedded technology segment will remain the largest segment by technology and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive telematics market by technology, application, and region, as follows:



Automotive Telematics Market by Technology Type [$ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Embedded

• Tethered

• Integrated



Automotive Telematics Market by Application [$ Billion shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Safety and Security

• Information & Navigation

• Entertainment

• Remote Diagnostics



Automotive Telematics Market by Region [$ Billion shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Telematics Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive telematics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive telematics companies profiled in this report includes.

• Bosch GmbH

• Aptiv PLC

• Continental

• Visteon Corporation

Automotive Telematics Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that embedded technologies segment will remain the largest region and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as these technologies consumes high bandwidth which significantly increases the cover area. Embedded is also much faster and costlier than other technologies.

• Asia-Pacific region will remain the largest region and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of safety and security and growing adoption of IoT technologies in China.

Features of the Global Automotive Telematics Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive telematics market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive telematics market size by various segments, such as by technology and application in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive telematics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by technology, application, and regions for the global automotive telematics market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive telematics market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive telematics market size?

Answer: The global automotive telematics market is expected to reach an estimated $172.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive telematics market?

Answer: The automotive telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive telematics market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of safety and security and decreasing cost and simplicity in the function of automotive telematics systems.

Q4. What are the major application or end use industries for automotive telematics?

Answer: Information & Navigation is the major segment by application for automotive telematics.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive telematics market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of autonomous vehicles, and transformation of Non-connected cars into connected cars.

Q6. Who are the key automotive telematics companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive telematics companies are as follows:

• Bosch GmbH

• Aptiv PLC

• Continental

• Visteon Corporation

Q7.

Which automotive telematics segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that embedded technologies segment will remain the largest region and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as these technologies consumes high bandwidth which significantly increases the cover area. Embedded is also much faster and costlier than other technologies.

Q8: In automotive telematics market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia-Pacific region will remain the largest region and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of safety and security and growing adoption of IoT technologies in China.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive telematics market by technology (embedded, tethered, and integrated), application (safety and security, information and navigation, entertainment, and remote diagnostics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to automotive telematics market or related to automotive telematics companies, automotive telematics market share, automotive telematics market analysis, automotive telematics market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

