U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.41
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8420
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,642.66
    +1,207.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.99
    +56.26 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.60
    +55.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Automotive Thermal Systems Global Market by Application, Technology, Components, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Thermal Systems Market by Application (Front & rear A/C, Engine & Transmission, Seat, Steering, Battery, Motor, Power Electronics, Waste Heat Recovery), Technology, Components, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive thermal system market is projected to grow from USD 40.9 billion in 2021 to USD 49.1 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The impact of COVID-19 can be witnessed on vehicle production, causing a downfall of 17% in 2020 compared to 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for automotive thermal systems market during the forecast period, and the passenger car segment is expected to be the leading segment of the market. Waste heat recovery segment, by application in ICE vehicles, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Battery thermal management segment, by application in electric and hybrid vehicle, is the largest market for automotive thermal systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. As the demand for electric vehicles is increasing, the requirement for effective battery thermal management systems that provide better performance and high range is also going to increase.

Globally, the passenger car segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest market for automotive thermal systems. The top 6 countries with the highest passenger car production are China, Japan, Germany, India, South Korea, and the US. The key factors that drive the sales of passenger cars in various countries are increasing per capita income and improved standard of living. Also, the growing inclination toward comfort and luxury and demand for advanced features such as heated/ventilated seats, heated steering, and rear air conditioning are expected to drive the market. Consumers in Europe and North America prefer premium and luxury vehicles, and the demand for these vehicles in key Asian countries such as India and China has witnessed an upward trend in recent years. This has boosted the global demand for advanced thermal systems in these vehicles.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive thermal systems and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a hub for automotive production in recent years. Changing consumer preferences, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages have led OEMs to increase vehicle production in the region. Thus, China, India, and Japan have seen a significant increase in vehicle production. The huge vehicle production in the region offers a tremendous growth opportunity for the automotive thermal system market. Favorable investment policies and availability of cheap labor have also made Asia Pacific an ideal market for automotive OEMs. Increased demand for luxury cars with superior cabin comfort has spurred the demand for automotive thermal systems in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Thermal System Market
4.2 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Region
4.3 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Application (Ice)
4.4 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Vehicle Type (Ice)
4.5 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal System Market, by Application
4.6 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Technology (Ice)
4.8 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Component

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Stringency of Emission Regulations
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Luxury and Comfort Features
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Thermal System Technology
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Mobility Solutions
5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization
5.2.4.2 Low Adoption of Advanced Thermal Systems in Developing Countries
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.4 Automotive Thermal System Market Scenario
5.4.1 Realistic Scenario
5.4.2 Low-Impact Scenario
5.4.3 High-Impact Scenario
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Automotive Thermal System Market Ecosystem
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Average Selling Price Trend
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.9.1 Applications and Patents Granted, 2018-2020
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Cooling System Maintenance and Service Case Study
5.10.2 Optare Case Study
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.11.1 Import and Export Data of Radiators and Parts, by Country, 2020 (USD Thousands)
5.11.2 Import and Export Data of Air Conditioning Machines Used in Vehicles for Cabin, by Country, 2020 (USD Thousands)
5.12 Regulatory Framework
5.12.1 Emission Regulations
5.12.1.1 On-Road Vehicles
5.13 Fuel Economy Norms
5.14 Technology Analysis

6 Recommendations
6.1 Asia-Pacific Will be Major Market for Thermal Systems
6.2 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal System Applications Can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers
6.3 Conclusion

7 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Application (Ice)
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Engine Cooling
7.2.1 Engine Downsizing and Demand for Low Emission Engines Will Drive the Segment
7.3 Front Air Conditioning
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Comfort and Advancements in Technology to Drive the Segment
7.4 Rear Air Conditioning
7.4.1 Rising Amount of Time Spent by People in Vehicles and Demand for Comfort Features to Drive the Segment
7.5 Transmission System
7.5.1 Growing Demand for Automatic Transmission in Developing Countries to Drive the Segment
7.6 Heated/Ventilated Seats
7.6.1 Increasing Demand for Cabin Comfort to Drive the Segment
7.7 Heated Steering
7.7.1 Growing Demand for Comfort Features in Cold Regions to Drive the Segment
7.8 Waste Heat Recovery
7.8.1 Emission Regulations and Increasing Demand for Hybrid Vehicles to Drive the Segment

8 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Ice Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Passenger Car
8.2.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Passenger Cars to Drive the Segment
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)
8.3.1 High Demand in North America to Drive the Segment
8.4 Truck
8.4.1 Growth in Large-Scale Industries, Logistics, and Construction in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Segment
8.5 BUS
8.5.1 High Dependence on Public Transport to Drive the Segment

9 Automotive Thermal System Market (Ice), by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Active Transmission Warm Up
9.2.1 Fuel Economy and Faster Transmission Technology to Drive Demand
9.3 Egr
9.3.1 Increased Adoption of Scr Systems to Restrain Demand
9.4 Engine Thermal Mass Reduction
9.4.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Drive the Segment
9.5 Reduced Hvac System Loading
9.5.1 Demand for Enhanced Cabin Comfort to Drive the Segment
9.6 Other Technologies
9.6.1 Performance Cars to Drive the Segment

10 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal System Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Battery Thermal Management
10.2.1 Government Policies for Electric Vehicles to Drive the Segment
10.3 Transmission System
10.3.1 Increased Demand for Automatic Transmission to Drive the Segment
10.4 Engine Cooling
10.4.1 Demand for Efficient Engines to Drive the Segment
10.5 Front Air Conditioning
10.5.1 Demand for Comfort and Convenience to Drive the Segment
10.6 Motor Thermal Management
10.6.1 Demand for Advanced Electric and Hybrid Powertrains to Drive the Segment
10.7 Power Electronics
10.7.1 Demand for Smart Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Drive the Segment
10.8 Rear Air Conditioning
10.8.1 Increased Demand for Luxury and Mid-Segment Vehicles to Drive the Segment
10.9 Heated/Ventilated Seats
10.9.1 Demand for Cabin Comfort Features to Drive the Segment
10.10 Heated Steering
10.10.1 Demand for Luxury Vehicles to Drive the Segment
10.11 Waste Heat Recovery
10.11.1 New Technologies for Waste Heat Recovery to Drive the Segment

11 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
11.2.1 Government Subsidies and Investments in Charging Infrastructure to Drive Demand
11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)
11.3.1 Benefit of Higher Range to Drive Demand
11.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)
11.4.1 Advantage of Better Fuel Economy to Drive Demand
11.5 48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle
11.5.1 Emission Regulations to Drive Demand

12 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Component

13 Automotive Thermal System Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Automotive Thermal System Market Share Analysis, 2020
14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players
14.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
14.4.1 Terminology
14.4.2 Star
14.4.3 Emerging Leaders
14.4.4 Pervasive
14.4.5 Participants
14.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant - Electric Vehicle Thermal System Manufacturers
14.5.1 Star
14.5.2 Emerging Leaders
14.5.3 Pervasive
14.5.4 Participants
14.6 Competitive Scenario
14.6.1 New Product Launches
14.6.2 Deals
14.6.3 Expansions
14.7 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2017-2021

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Automotive Thermal System Market - Key Players
15.1.1 Denso Corporation
15.1.2 Mahle Gmbh
15.1.3 Valeo
15.1.4 Hanon Systems
15.1.5 Borgwarner Inc.
15.1.6 Gentherm
15.1.7 Schaeffler Ag
15.1.8 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
15.1.9 Dana Limited
15.1.10 Robert Bosch Gmbh
15.2 Automotive Thermal Systems Market - Additional Players
15.2.1 Eberspacher
15.2.2 Continental Ag
15.2.3 Voss Automotive Inc.
15.2.4 Grayson Thermal Systems
15.2.5 Captherm Systems
15.2.6 Dupont
15.2.7 Modine Manufacturing Company
15.2.8 Boyd Corporation
15.2.9 Sanden Holdings Corporation
15.2.10 Sanhua Automotive
15.2.11 Shandong Houfeng Group

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o12o09

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • Oil steady as Ida outages offset Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices were little changed on Monday as gains on production outages after Hurricane Ida were tempered by Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia, reviving concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures for November were up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $72.64 a barrel by 1354 GMT. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

    Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co., KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co. to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles. The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.

  • Dukaan raises $11 million to help merchants in India set up online stores

    Dukaan, a one-year-old Bangalore-based startup that enables merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally, said on Monday it has raised $11 million in a new financing round as it looks to broaden its offerings and deepen footprints in the South Asian market. Venture Catalyst, HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, LetsVenture, 9Unicorns, and existing investors including Lightspeed Partners and Leopard Ventures also participated in the new round. Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo and Carl Pei of Nothing also invested in the new round, said the startup, which has raised over $17 million to date and is now valued at $71 million.