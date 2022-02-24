U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.00
    -85.00 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,371.00
    -695.00 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,155.00
    -352.50 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.50
    -39.60 (-2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.33
    +7.23 (+7.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.10
    +60.70 (+3.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.99 (+4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0126 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.53
    +7.72 (+26.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    -0.0119 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6760
    -0.3040 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,215.96
    -3,655.43 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.35
    -77.02 (-8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.26
    -220.92 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Automotive TIC Market Size [2022-2028] | to reach USD 28.5 Billion, with 5.75% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Automotive TIC Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are TÜV SÜD (Munich, Germany), Applus Services, S.A (Madrid, Spain), Dekra SE (Stuttgart, Germany), SGS Group (Geneva, Switzerland, Bureau Veritas Group (Neuilly-sur-Seine, France), Intertek Group Plc (London, U.K.), Mistras Group (New Jersey, U.S.), Element Material Technology Ltd (London, U.K.), British Standards Institution (London, U.K.), DNV GL (Baerum, Norway).

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive TIC market size is expected to grow from USD 19.3 billion in 2021 to USD 28.5 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. Rising instances of component failures in the automotive industry and rapid digitization are expected to boost the market growth.

Automotive TIC certification is a certification wherein a component is approved as per the requirements of several statutory regulating organizations. Automotive testing aids in raising production standards by certifying products as per the regulatory requirements. Rising instances of component failures may boost the adoption of automotive TIC among consumers. Furthermore, rapid digitization is expected to boost the product adoption. These factors may propel market development in the coming years.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-tic-market-103592


Automotive TIC Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.75%

2028 Value Projection

USD 28.5 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 16.7 billion

Historical Data for

2016-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Service, Vehicle Type, and Region

Growth Drivers

Increased Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Adoption to Foster Market Growth

Increasing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific


Lockdown and Manufacturing Activities to Foster Market Development

This Automotive TIC Market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions imposed on manufacturing. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients led to governments' adoption of stringent lockdown norms. The imposition of stringent transport restrictions may lead to raw material shortages, thereby creating supply chain disruptions. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, production machinery, social distancing, and sanitization methods is expected to foster market progress during the pandemic.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-tic-market-103592


Increased Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Adoption to Foster Market Growth

The incorporation of IoT technology and regulatory policies regarding passenger safety is expected to boost the adoption of the product. The incorporation of this technology boosts the testing and inspection of the software. The software is expected to become as important as connected autos, mobile payments, and linked gadgets become more prevalent due to their adoption in automotive testing. For example, AsiaInspection's digitized its customer interface to complete inspection within 48 hours. These factors may drive the automotive TIC market growth.
However, variations in regulations are expected to restrain the market growth.


Quick Buy - Automotive TIC Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103592


Increasing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive TIC market share due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable income. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 7.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively in the coming years. Furthermore, the expansion of the automotive sector in China, India, and South Korea is expected to foster market development.

In Europe, the presence of headquarters of major companies is expected to boost the adoption of automotive TIC adoption. As per the report published by the European Commission in 2018, approximately 178 vehicle facilities were open in the EU. In addition, the presence of several car manufacturing businesses such as Daimler AG (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) is expected to boost the market growth.


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

  • TÜV SÜD (Munich, Germany)

  • Applus Services, S.A (Madrid, Spain)

  • Dekra SE (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • SGS Group (Geneva, Switzerland

  • Bureau Veritas Group (Neuilly-sur-Seine, France)

  • Intertek Group Plc (London, U.K.)

  • Mistras Group (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Element Material Technology Ltd (London, U.K.)

  • British Standards Institution (London, U.K.)

  • DNV GL (Baerum, Norway)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-tic-market-103592


Global Automotive TIC Market Segmentation:

By Service Type:

  • Testing

  • Inspection

  • Certification

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-tic-market-103592


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s Firs

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Putin Summons Tycoons; Kyiv Cuts Russia Ties: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as El

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Analyst reaction after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.