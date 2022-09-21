U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,879.27
    +23.34 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,853.03
    +146.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,489.29
    +64.24 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.28
    +13.77 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.39
    -0.55 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.40
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.27 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    -0.0097 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5730
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0061 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3150
    +0.6120 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.83
    +248.91 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.08
    +5.21 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Automotive Tire Market Size is projected to reach USD 180 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%: Straits Research

0
Straits Research
·11 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global automotive tire market size was worth USD 122 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 180 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%

New York, United States, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A tire is a round rubber component used to cover the rim of a vehicle's wheel externally. The tire's primary purpose is to protect the wheel rim and provide traction between the road surface and the vehicle. Since it is made of rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, lessening the vibrations' impact and absorbing the vehicle's shock. The components of rubber tires are tread, jointless cap heaps, beads, and other materials, such as synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric. The worldwide automotive tire market is propelled by the rise in automotive production and sales across various vehicle segments and the intensifying competition among tire producers. In addition, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies into the manufacturing process is projected to accelerate the expansion of the automobile tire industry.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-tire-market/request-sample


Increase in Automotive Production and Sales across Different Vehicles Segment to Drive the Global Automotive Tire Market

Due to growing industrialization, the automobile industry has recently experienced fast growth, which has led to a surge in sales of commercial vehicles such as trucks, tractors, and trailers. In addition, increases in people's standard of living and disposable income contribute to the rise in sales of luxury passenger cars and premium sector motorcycles. In addition, sales of electric vehicles are anticipated to expand during the projection period. Additionally, the falling prices of electric vehicle components such as batteries, transmissions, and alternators drive the market for these cars. Thus, increasing consumer demand for vehicles across all categories increases the production of autos and tires. In addition, the worldwide consolidation of the automotive sector, which results in mergers and acquisitions between foreign and domestic vehicle manufacturers, contributes to the expansion of the automotive industry, which impacts the automobile tires market. Consequently, the growth of the vehicle industry is anticipated to raise the global demand for the tire.

Fuel Efficiency and Safety Concerns to Provide Opportunities for the Global Automotive Tire Market

Governments are enacting severe tire performance regulations to enhance safety concerns, including fuel efficiency and wet traction-related braking distance reduction. As a result, tire manufacturers will have numerous growth chances to introduce tires that comply with regulatory rules. As a result, as technical breakthroughs expand, manufacturers are developing tires that improve the overall fuel efficiency of automobiles. "Kumho Tire Co., Inc. introduced Ecsta PA31" pneumatic tires for high-performance automobiles such as sport sedans and coupes. In the past, driving ATVs and UTVs on roads was prohibited for safety reasons. However, new laws and ordinances are now being passed around the world to permit the operation of these vehicles on roads. For instance, the Sauk County Board in the United States has abolished the 2013 ATV and UTV vehicle ordinance and replaced it with a new one. Consequently, supportive government rules for such cars will likely stimulate future industry expansion.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 180 Billion by 2030

CAGR

4.3% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Season Tire Type, Rim size, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel Type, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Bridgestone Corporation, Continental corporation, MICHELIN, Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Toyo Tire Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Key Market Opportunities

Fuel Efficiency and Safety Concerns

Key Market Drivers

Increase in Automotive Production and Sales across Different Vehicles Segment
The Rise in Competition among Tire Manufacturers

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/automotive-tire-market


Regional Insights

By region, the global automotive tire market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. Due to the rising demand for automobiles in emerging Asian countries, the automobile industry is one of the fastest-growing. In the Asia–Pacific area, tire production is anticipated to expand quicker. The rise of the vehicle industry in this region is fueled by a significant increase in disposable income, which has improved living conditions. In addition, low labor costs and easy access to raw materials are anticipated to cut tire production costs in Asia-Pacific. This is prompting tire manufacturers to expand their market presence in this region. Increases in production capacity and demand for light and heavy cars in nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea bolster the demand for automobiles with modern features. This is anticipated to stimulate tire demand during the forecast period.

The North American region is the third largest. North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The North American car market is regarded to be mature. Manufacturers in North America are attempting to reduce labor costs by increasing capital expenditures or migrating to regions with easy access to raw resources. The expansion of the North American tire market is fueled by the initiatives of significant automakers to create sophisticated tires for passenger vehicles. In addition, an increase in emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and an increase in demand for fuel-efficient automobiles drive the expansion of the automotive tire industry.

Europe is the second largest market. The Europe automotive tire market is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. The European tire business is one of the world's most expansive and inventive sectors. Regular advancements in tire technology enhance the European tire market's competitiveness. The European automobile industry is vibrant and competitive. This is mainly owing to the presence of many automobile OEMs, as many of the world's largest automakers have manufacturing plants in Europe. The amount of light commercial vehicle penetration is increased in all regions. European automobile manufacturers are concentrating on technological advancements for more effective safety measures and improved driving quality. In addition, firms are implementing features that improve their vehicles' fuel economy, fueling the expansion of the European automotive tire market. The growth of the automotive tire market is driven by an increase in vehicle operating life and a rise in automobile sales across all categories.


Key Highlights

  • The global automotive tire market size was valued at USD 122 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 180 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

  • By season type, the global automotive tire market is divided into summer, winter, and all-season tires. The all-season segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

  • By vehicle type, the global automotive tire market is divided into passenger, commercial, and electric vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment is further bifurcated into light & heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

  • By rim size, the global automotive tire market is categorized into less than 15 inches, 15 to 20 inches, and more than 20 inches. The 15-20-inch segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

  • By distribution channel, the global automotive tire market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment was the highest contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-tire-market/request-sample


The key players profiled in the global automotive tire market are

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • Continental corporation

  • MICHELIN

  • Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

  • Toyo Tire Corporation

  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

  • The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

  • Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd

  • Nokian Tyres plc


Global Automotive Tire Market: Segmentation

By Season Tire Type

  • Summer

  • Winter

  • All-season

By Rim size

  • Less than 15 inch

  • 15-20 inch

  • More than 20 inch

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

    • Light commercial vehicle

    • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

By Distribution Channel Type

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Automotive Tire Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Season Tire Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Summer

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Winter

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Distribution Channel Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. OEM

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Aftermarket

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      3. Canada

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      4. Mexico

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      5. Latin America

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      3. France

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      4. U.K.

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      5. Italy

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      6. Spain

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      3. China

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      4. Australia

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      5. India

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      6. South Korea

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      3. South Africa

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Season Tire Type

        2. By Distribution Channel Type

  7. Company Profile

    1. Bridgestone Corporation

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. MICHELIN

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Continental corporation

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-tire-market/toc


Recent Developments

  • September 2022 - Bridgestone Brazil announced a new investment in its Camacari, Bahia-based tire manufacturing facility. To meet the increasing market demand for high-performance tires, the business is investing more than R$ 270 million in the modernization and expansion of the production, bringing the total stated investments since 2021 for the Bahia plant to more than R$ 970 million.

  • August 2022 - Bridgestone and AWS Announce Strategic Relationship Focused on Platform Development and Launching New Customer Solutions.


News Media

An Introduction to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry in 2020

India’s Automotive Sector Outlook


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Automotive Predictive Technology Market: Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), End-user Type (Fleet Owners, Insurers), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Automotive Hypervisor Market: Information by Product Type Scope (Type 1, Type 2), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Mode of Operation, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Automotive Aftermarket Industry: Information by Replacement Part (Tire, Battery, Brake Parts), Distribution Channel (Retailers), Service Channel (DIY, DIFM), and Region — Forecast till 2030

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market: Information by Solution (Software Solutions), Application (Fleet Management), Industry (Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market: Information by Application (Seating, Door Panels), End-User (Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    A day after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares plunged due to the company warning that supply chain issues would eat into third-quarter results, investors are warming to the stock again. Shares of Ford were up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday on hopes that the company's issues, though severe, will be temporary. On Tuesday, Ford quantified the toll these issues were taking.

  • China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • With 67% ownership of the shares, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ), it is important to understand...

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • Is Trending Stock GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) a Buy Now?

    Glaxo (GSK) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]

  • LNG Stocks Hold Steady Ahead Of Warren Buffett Terminal Closure

    As energy markets brace for an October shutdown at a Warren Buffett-owned LNG export terminal, LNG stocks continue to show constructive action against a receding market. U.S. natural gas futures eased to around $7.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One thing that tends to work in the long run is buying shares of high-quality companies that pay solid, reliable dividends. While the stock market could continue to suffer, it looks like a great time to pick up some shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), International Paper (NYSE: IP), and Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI). Telecom giant AT&T is out of the media business.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Why Buying PayPal Is a Genius Move Right Now

    With the stock down 67% this year, today's discounted pricing could pay off big for patient investors.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.