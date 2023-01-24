Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Size to Grow by 20.89 million units From 2022 to 2027: Highlights on Covid Analysis, Recovery, and Latest Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive touchscreen control systems market size is estimated to increase by 20.89 million units from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the automotive touchscreen control systems market - Request a sample report

The emergence of large-screen display systems is a key trend in the market. Developments in display technology, the penetration of automotive electronics, and the growing competition in the global automotive market have led to a rise in the use of digital displays in automotive instrument clusters and infotainment systems. In addition, some automakers are combining the HVAC system display and infotainment display system into a single unit, which requires large screens. Therefore, various automotive OEMs have launched vehicles with large touchscreen control systems to cater to the demand. Such developments will support the growth of the global automotive touchscreen control systems market during the forecast period.

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems such as single-chip solutions for humidity, position, and proximity sensing.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems for haptic guidance, reduces driver distraction, and intuitive operation.

Dawar Technologies - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems for precision agricultural equipment, warehouse transportation equipment, and construction applications.

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems such as large PCAP panels, resistive touch panels, and flush surface resistive touch panels.

The global automotive touch screen control systems market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive touch screen control systems in the market are Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Dawar Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corp., Lascar electronics Ltd., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, Methode Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Orient Display, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STAFL Systems LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TouchNetix Ltd., US Micro Products Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. and others.

The market is driven by the increase in safety concerns and government regulations to reduce fatality and improve NCAP ratings. Most countries follow Euro NCAP standards. These ENCAP ratings encourage manufacturers to equip their vehicles with seatbelt sensors.

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (resistive and capacitive) and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

The resistive segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. A resistive touch screen has a glass substrate as the bottom layer and a film substrate as the upper layer. Each layer is coated with a transparent conductive layer, which is differentiated by spacer dots to create a small air gap.

Based on geography, the global automotive touch screen control systems market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive touch screen control systems market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems in emerging markets, such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia, is driving the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the passenger car segment in APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate when compared to other regions, which will propel the growth of the market in APAC. The increasing demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies is also expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period

Leading drivers - The growing uptake of electronics in automobiles is driving the automotive touch screen control systems market growth. Automobiles use advanced electronics and software for display systems. Stringent regulatory standards and mandates, the growing focus on fuel efficiency, the demand for advanced safety, the growing need for connectivity systems, the increasing adoption of hybrid powertrains, and the electrification of components have increased the adoption of automotive electronics. These factors will drive the growth of the global automotive touch screen control systems market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - A slowdown in automobile sales worldwide may impede the automotive touch screen control systems market growth. Any rise or decline in vehicle sales can affect the market, as it is dependent on the demand for automobiles. In 2020, the sales of automobiles declined globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, other factors are hampering automobile sales. For example, supply constraints caused by the global shortage of semiconductors have adversely affected automobile manufacturing. Trade tensions between the US and China have also reduced consumer demand. Thus, the decline in automotive sales will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive touch screen control systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive touch screen control systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive touch screen control systems market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive touch screen control systems market vendors

The automotive camera market size is expected to increase by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The automotive night vision system (ANVS) market size is expected to increase by 1839.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%. This report extensively covers segmentation by technology (passive night vision systems and active night vision systems) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 20.89 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Dawar Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corp., Lascar electronics Ltd., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, Methode Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Orient Display, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STAFL Systems LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TouchNetix Ltd., US Micro Products Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

