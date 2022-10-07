U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market are AVL GmbH, FEV GmbH, IAV GmbH, Ricardo Plc, Intertek Group Plc, Porsche Engineering, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Magna International Inc.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022"
, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Horiba, Ltd., Intertek Group plc, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Bertrandt AG, ALTEN Group, Altran, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Continental AG, Eaton, and Smart Manufacturing Technology Ltd.

The global automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is expected to grow from $11.02 billion in 2021 to $11.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is expected to reach $14.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market consists of sales of automotive transmission engineering services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide outsourced development assistance for cutting-edge powertrain systems. Automotive transmission engineering is an important process in the manufacturing of automobiles and it is done to make sure that the power flow from the engine to the wheels for ensuring the movement of the vehicle.

The main service types of automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing are designing, prototyping, testing, system engineering and integration, and simulation.The designing services include expert knowledge and modelling components, concept generation and assessment, and using components that are automatically proportioned.

The designing services also include providing a fresh set of driveline components or systems to utilise as a starting point for the final design.The two types of powertrains are conventional and hybrid which support automatic and manual transmission types.

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing services are applied for commercial automotive, industrial automotive, and passenger automotive.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market statistics, including automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market share, detailed automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing industry. This automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for hybrid vehicles will propel the growth of the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market during the forecast period.A hybrid automobile has two or more engines, one of which is an electric motor and the other is a traditional engine either petrol or diesel.

The benefit of a hybrid car over a gasoline-powered car is leading an increase in automotive vehicles, resulting in the growth of the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing across the globe. For instance, In 2021, hybrid vehicles accounted for 19.6% of all new passenger cars sold in The EU region. This is increased from the 11.9 % market share that was held in 2020. The environmentally friendly nature of hybrid vehicles has increased the demand for hybrid vehicles and it is driving the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market.

The technological advancements in automotive transmission are a key trend followed in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market.Adaptation of new technological advancements by companies is resulting in a major growth opportunity in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market.

For instance, in June 2021, IAV and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) initiated a cooperative research project for alternative propulsion systems in June 2021, analysing and assessing various drive types in heavy-duty vehicles based on hydrogen, electrification, hybridization, and methane combustion.

In June 2019, Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, IT services and digital transformation announced its acquisition of Altran Technologies for $3.68 billion. With this acquisition Capgemini, along with Altran’s expertise will support the digital transformation of industrial companies, which is the most dynamic segment in the market. Altran Technologies is a French-based specialist in engineering and R&D services in the aeronautics, automotive, telecoms, and other major sectors.

The countries covered in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

