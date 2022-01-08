U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,180.38
    -763.60 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Automotive Transmission Market Size to Hit USD 250.15 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read

The global automotive transmission market size is expected to hit USD 250.15 billion by 2030 from at USD 145.7 billion in 2020 with a registered CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Tokyo, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global automotive transmission market size was valued at USD 153.16 billion in 2021. The automotive transmission market’s growth is proportional to the growth of the automotive sector because it is used in every vehicle. The demand for automotive transmission systems is expected to increase as global automotive production increases. By transferring the optimal power from the engine to the wheels through the gearbox, the automotive transmission system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride.

Get the sample copy of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1414

The automotive transmission systems are widely combined with the electric vehicles, passenger vehicles, light weight commercial vehicles, and heavy weight commercial vehicles. The wide range of automotive transmission systems are used to make driving experience of passengers more comfortable, which will increase demand for such systems in coming future.

The rising commercial vehicle demand in the Asia Pacific region is also a major driver for the global automotive transmission system. Furthermore, North America and Europe are major markets for luxury cars and sports cars, and are expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Aftermarket transmission system demand is high in North America and Europe, which may have a positive impact on the global automotive transmission market.

Get more information@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/automotive-transmission-market

Report Scope of the Automotive Transmission Market

Report Highlights

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 153.16 Billion

Growth Rate From 2021 to 2030

CAGR of 5.6%

Fastest Growing Market

North America

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2021 to 2030

Companies Covered

Aisin Seiki Company Ltd., Continental AG, GKN PLC, ZF Friedrischschafen AG, Magna International Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, JATCO Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for automotive transmission market in terms of region. The increasing penetration of electrified transmission systems due to increased focus on hybrid vehicles and major impact on fuel emissions and economy are the factors contributing for the growth of Asia-Pacific automotive transmission market during the forecast period.

North America region is the fastest growing region in the automotive transmission market. Automotive transmission market has lot of prospects in North America region with increased use of heavy commercial vehicles. The vehicles have transformed their engines from semi-automatic engine to fully automatic engines. The integration of sub-modules and peripheral parts into automotive transmission systems has resulted in more compact, light, and reliable combinations.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1414

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for automatic automotive transmission system

The automotive transmission system is used to increase the comfort level of the vehicles for smooth and easy driving. Due to surge in road traffic, the road accident numbers have increased over the period of time. This has created strong emphasis in the installation of automotive transmission systems in the vehicles. The key market players have started utilizing electric engines in the vehicles for increasing efficiency of the automobiles. Thus, the surge in demand for automatic automotive transmission system is driving the growth of market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

The automobile industry is transitioning from traditional gasoline vehicles to electric vehicles all around the world. When compared to traditional fuels burning within internal combustion (IC) engines, an electric vehicle does not require gears because the electric engine generates more force at zero revolutions per minute (RPMs). The electric engine generates a magnetic field that causes the engine to pivot, which in turn moves the electric vehicle’s steering wheel. As a result, clutch mechanism may not be necessary in any electric vehicle. Thus, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is restricting the growth of automotive transmission market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Rising adoption of automatic manual transmission systems (AMT) in commercial vehicles

The rising urbanization, industrialization, and better road infrastructure are paving way for the growth of logistics business globally. In addition, the rise of commercial vehicles is aided by the evolution of Information Technology (IT) sector and the industries such as mining and construction. The automatic manual transmission (AMT) system can be combined with dual-clutch transmission (DCT) system in commercial vehicles. Thus, the rising adoption of automatic manual transmission (AMT) system in commercial vehicles will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of automotive transmission market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Economic slowdown

Recession is another term for economic slowdown. Every business sector is affected by the recession. Companies suffer massive losses during this time. Companies lay off employees and workers in order to recoup losses or reduce costs. The market suffers as a result of this. Consumer purchasing power is dwindling. To reduce costs, day-to-day operations have been halted. Economic slowdown has an impact on developing or underdeveloped countries. As a result of the economic slowdown in various countries, the expansion of the automotive transmission market faces significant challenges.

Related Reports

Report Highlights

  • Based on the engine, the internal combustion (IC) engine segment dominated the global automotive transmission market in 2020 with highest market share. The internal combustion (IC) engine enables the vehicle drivers to drive safely and efficiently.

  • Based on the type, automatic manual transmission (AMT) segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in technological advancements in the automotive industry.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Engine

  • Internal Combustion (IC) Engine

  • Electric Engine

By Type

  • Manual

  • Automatic

  • Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

  • Dual-clutch Transmission (DCT)

  • Others

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • MEA

  • Rest of the World

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1414

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Will Nikola Stock Recover in 2022?

    On Dec. 17, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) delivered its first Tre battery-electric pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services, a port trucking company in Southern California. The trucks that Nikola delivered to Total Transportation Services are pilot trucks. Total Transportation Services will test these trucks, and if they're found satisfactory, the company will order 30 battery electric trucks in 2022.

  • Is Tesla Stock Headed to $1,400 or $67? Why Predicting Auto Makers’ Performance Is Tricky.

    Ford Motor General Motors Tesla and Rivian Automotive each had price swings of more than 10% during the first trading week of the year. Tesla made the first big move, jumping 13.5% on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 308,600 vehicles, trouncing estimates and its own record. Next, Ford (F) gained 11.7% on Tuesday after it announced that it would raise production of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, to 150,000 units a year.

  • Ford's F-150 Plan Sends Investors Into Overdrive

    Iconic car company will nearly double production of its all-electric vehicle

  • GameStop's reported NFT plan is 'dead on arrival': Analyst

    GameStop's (GME) reported plan to launch an NFT marketplace is "dead on arrival", says one analyst.

  • Omicron’s Spread Means More Food Outages at U.S. Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- The highly contagious omicron virus variant is disrupting already stressed food supply chains, sickening so many workers that more shortages at grocery stores are all but certain.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupS&P 500

  • Why Ford Motor Company Was the Fourth-Quarter U.S. Sales Leader

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker in the fourth quarter, as ongoing supply chain disruptions continued to shake up the automotive pecking order around the world. In a related shake-up, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) topped the full-year U.S. auto-sales ranking for the first time. Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in Q4, a gain of 26.8% from the third quarter of 2021, a sign that the Blue Oval's relatively strong supply chain situation is continuing.

  • Tesla Self Driving Is Getting So Good It Will Cost More

    Elon Musk tweeted that new versions of the company's driver assistance software, dubbed Full Self Driving is coming soon—and the price is going up too.

  • 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus EV Will Debut March 9

    The retro electric van will arrive in the U.S. next year as a three-row passenger version using VW's electric platform that underpins the ID.4 crossover.

  • Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

    Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sold 2.05 million vehicles in 2021, the company said on Friday, losing its crown for the first time in five years as the premium carmaker with the most vehicles sold to BMW. The smart brand delivered an additional 38,514 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 334,210, a 2.5% increase from last year. The biggest drop in passenger vehicles sales over the year was registered in Europe at 11.2%, compared to a drop of just 2% drop in China and a 0.4% increase in the United States.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • We Are Intrigued by Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Double Bottom

    ArcelorMittal is the world's largest steel producer. The stock has made a large double-bottom pattern but has not yet broken out above the neckline. Let's dig into the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of MT, below, we can see that the shares have traded sideways since May.

  • Whole Foods Claims Constitutional Right to Disallow ‘Black Lives Matter’ Masks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. labor board prosecutors are trying to violate Whole Foods Market’s copyright and constitutional rights by forcing it to let employees wear “Black Lives Matter” masks at work, the Amazon.com Inc. subsidiary claims.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Con

  • Ford falls out of favour as drivers plug in to Tesla

    When Simon Farthing started travelling less amid the pandemic, he traded in his petrol-run Volkswagen Tiguan for an all-electric Tesla Model 3.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Why General Motors Went Into Reverse After Big Reveal

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors took a big detour to the EV starting line. Was it worth it? Here's what we learned from the Silverado unveiling.

  • What happened to Amazon’s deal with Rivian?

    Amazon announced a deal to purchase electric delivery vans from Stellantis NV, a threat to its Rivian partnership.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook Made $100 Million. He’s a Far Cry From Being the Wealthiest CEO.

    Apple has added $2 billion a day on average to its market value over the past 500 or so days, including weekends.

  • Pensions May Actually Be Cheaper For Employers Than 401(k) Plans

    With a few notable exceptions, the age of pensions is largely over in the U.S., with traditional defined benefit plans mostly being replaced by defined contribution retirement vehicles like 401(k) plans. A new study from the National Institute on Retirement … Continue reading → The post Pensions May Actually Be Cheaper For Employers Than 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At CES, tech alliances firm up in the self-driving car wars

    Major automakers like General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Volvo Cars deepened ties with key technology partners this week to gird for the fight against electric car challenger Tesla Inc and Apple Inc as it revs up to enter the market. Three chip firms - Intel Corp's Mobileye, Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp - have emerged from a raft of announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as the leaders in locking down the brains of self-driving cars for the next decade.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.