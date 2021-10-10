Automotive Transmission Market Size & Share Expected to Reach USD 260 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Automotive Transmission Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 170 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 260 Billion by 2026, at 6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Toyota Boshoku Corp, DENSO Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Continental AG, JTEKT Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Others.

Global Automotive Transmission Market: Overview

The automotive transmission is a power transmission network that provides controlled power applications. It is also known as gears and gear trains to transmit speed and torque from a spinning power source to another unit. The growing use of personal vehicles is expected to grow automotive transmission in the forecast period.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Automotive Transmission industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Automotive Transmission industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Automotive Transmission market during the upcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

Toyota Boshoku Corp

DENSO Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Continental AG

JTEKT Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Johnson Controls Inc.

Magna International Inc.

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Delphi Automotive PLC

Faurecia S.A.

Lear Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Drivers:

The demand for car transmission is propelled by a rise in vehicle production and sales around the world. Passenger car production and sales are on the rise in the APAC and North American areas. Similarly, due to the rising logistics industry and increasing demand for public transport, the commercial vehicle sector has also seen significant growth in recent years. Growing technological development in automobiles worldwide along with an increase in consumer disposable income in developed economies is a significant factor in the growth of the demand for automotive transmission. Consumers looking for greater convenience and luxury are yet another driving force for market growth. The major restraining factor is the high cost of transmission systems.

Global Automotive Transmission Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 170 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 260 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Toyota Boshoku Corp, DENSO Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Continental AG, JTEKT Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Others Segments Covered Transmission Type, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Number of Forward Gears, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The automotive transmission market is segmented according to transmission type, vehicle type, fuel type, and a number of forwarding gears. Based on the transmission type, the market is categorized as Manual transmission, continuously variable transmission, Automatic transmission, Dual-clutch transmission, and automated manual transmission. According to vehicle type, the market is bifurcated as Passenger Cars, HCVs, and LCVs. In addition to this by fuel type market is further divided as Diesel and Gasoline. Moreover, based on the Number of Forwarding Gears market is segmented as <5, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 10, and 10<.

The Automotive Transmission market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Automotive Transmission industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

According to the region the market is segmented as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the market leader in the automotive sector and is gearing up for the forecast period for augmented growth. Asia Pacific region's growing demand for commercial vehicles is also a major driver of the global automotive transmission network. North America and Europe is also a major market for luxury cars and sports and is expected to grow during the forecast period at a steady rate of growth. In North America and Europe, demand for the aftermarket transmission system is high which could have a positive effect on the overall market for a vehicle transmission.

This report segments the Automotive Transmission market as follows:

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Transmission Type Segmentation Analysis

Manual transmission

Continuously variable transmission

Automatic transmission

Dual-clutch transmission

Automated manual transmission

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

Passenger Cars

HCVs

LCVs

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Fuel Type Segmentation Analysis

Diesel

Gasoline

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Number of Forward Gears Segmentation Analysis

<5

5 – 6

7 – 8

9 – 10

10<

