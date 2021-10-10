U.S. markets closed

Automotive Transmission Market Size & Share Expected to Reach USD 260 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·7 min read

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Automotive Transmission Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 170 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 260 Billion by 2026, at 6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Toyota Boshoku Corp, DENSO Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Continental AG, JTEKT Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Others.

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Automotive Transmission Market By Transmission Type (Manual transmission, Continuously variable transmission, Automatic transmission, Dual-clutch transmission, and Automated manual transmission) and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, HCVs, and LCVs), By Fuel Type(Diesel, and Gasoline), By Number of Forward Gears(<5, 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10, and 10<): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Transmission Market size & share expected to reach to USD 260 Billion by 2026 from USD 170 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Automotive Transmission Market: Overview

The automotive transmission is a power transmission network that provides controlled power applications. It is also known as gears and gear trains to transmit speed and torque from a spinning power source to another unit. The growing use of personal vehicles is expected to grow automotive transmission in the forecast period.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Automotive Transmission industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Automotive Transmission industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Automotive Transmission market during the upcoming years.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Automotive Transmission Market @

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

  • Toyota Boshoku Corp

  • DENSO Corporation

  • Hitachi Automotive Systems

  • Continental AG

  • JTEKT Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Yazaki Corp.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

  • Valeo SA

  • Johnson Controls Inc.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • Faurecia S.A.

  • Lear Corp.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report:

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Automotive Transmission Market?

  • What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Automotive Transmission Market?

  • What are the top companies operative in Automotive Transmission Market?

  • What segments are covered in Automotive Transmission Market?

  • How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Automotive Transmission Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

Market Drivers:

The demand for car transmission is propelled by a rise in vehicle production and sales around the world. Passenger car production and sales are on the rise in the APAC and North American areas. Similarly, due to the rising logistics industry and increasing demand for public transport, the commercial vehicle sector has also seen significant growth in recent years. Growing technological development in automobiles worldwide along with an increase in consumer disposable income in developed economies is a significant factor in the growth of the demand for automotive transmission. Consumers looking for greater convenience and luxury are yet another driving force for market growth. The major restraining factor is the high cost of transmission systems.

Request Customized Copy of Report @

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Automotive Transmission Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size 2019 Value

USD 170 Billion

Market Forecast for 2026

USD 260 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

CAGR 6% from 2020-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Year

2020-2026

Top Market Players

Toyota Boshoku Corp, DENSO Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Continental AG, JTEKT Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Others

Segments Covered

Transmission Type, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Number of Forward Gears, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pricing Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The automotive transmission market is segmented according to transmission type, vehicle type, fuel type, and a number of forwarding gears. Based on the transmission type, the market is categorized as Manual transmission, continuously variable transmission, Automatic transmission, Dual-clutch transmission, and automated manual transmission. According to vehicle type, the market is bifurcated as Passenger Cars, HCVs, and LCVs. In addition to this by fuel type market is further divided as Diesel and Gasoline. Moreover, based on the Number of Forwarding Gears market is segmented as <5, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 10, and 10<.

The Automotive Transmission market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Automotive Transmission industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

According to the region the market is segmented as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the market leader in the automotive sector and is gearing up for the forecast period for augmented growth. Asia Pacific region's growing demand for commercial vehicles is also a major driver of the global automotive transmission network. North America and Europe is also a major market for luxury cars and sports and is expected to grow during the forecast period at a steady rate of growth. In North America and Europe, demand for the aftermarket transmission system is high which could have a positive effect on the overall market for a vehicle transmission.

Browse the full "Automotive Transmission Market By Transmission Type (Manual transmission, Continuously variable transmission, Automatic transmission, Dual-clutch transmission, and Automated manual transmission) and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, HCVs, and LCVs), By Fuel Type(Diesel, and Gasoline), By Number of Forward Gears(<5, 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10, and 10<): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026"

This report segments the Automotive Transmission market as follows:

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Transmission Type Segmentation Analysis

  • Manual transmission

  • Continuously variable transmission

  • Automatic transmission

  • Dual-clutch transmission

  • Automated manual transmission

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

  • Passenger Cars

  • HCVs

  • LCVs

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Fuel Type Segmentation Analysis

  • Diesel

  • Gasoline

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Number of Forward Gears Segmentation Analysis

  • <5

  • 5 – 6

  • 7 – 8

  • 9 – 10

  • 10<

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


