Automotive Transmission Systems Market to Grow by USD 49.88 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 6% During 2021-2025|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive transmission systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 49.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Transmission Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Transmission Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive transmission systems market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.

  • What is the major trend in the market?
    The development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control is the major trend in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys Inc., JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles. However, declining global automobile production will impede growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys Inc., JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing focus on fuel-efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, risks associated with transmission malfunction and vehicle recalls are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive transmission systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive transmission systems market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70397

Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive transmission systems market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Transmission Systems Market Size

  • Automotive Transmission Systems Market Trends

  • Automotive Transmission Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission systems market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Transmission Electronics Market- The automotive transmission electronics market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market- The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market is segmented by type (hydraulic AT, CVT, and DCT), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive transmission systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive transmission systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive transmission systems market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive transmission systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Vehicle type

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Grupo KUO SAB de CV

  • Hyundai Transys Inc.

  • JATCO Ltd.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Volkswagen AG

  • WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

  • Xtrac Ltd.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-transmission-systems-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-transmission-systems-market-to-grow-by-usd-49-88-billion-and-record-a-cagr-of-over-6-during-2021-2025technavio-301270341.html

SOURCE Technavio

