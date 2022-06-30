Automotive And Transportation Connector Market Size to Grow by USD 3.37 Billion | 38% of the market growth contributed by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive And Transportation Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive and Transportation Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive and transportation connector market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.37 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.58% during the projected period. Technavio categorizes the global automotive and transportation connector market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. This makret analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive and transportation connector market during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read Sample Report .

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive and Transportation Connector Market Report by Technavio. The report will answere most of the frequently asked questions including -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

Which is latest trend impacting the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios and define the growth potential of the market?

What are the market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive and Transportation Connector Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive and Transportation Connector Market Forecast Report - Download Sample Right Here!

Story continues

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: Increasing electronic components in automobiles is one of the key automotive and transportation connector market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly mobility has surged the sales of EVs, which is further driving the demand for automotive and transportation connectors. Furthermore, various government regulations also play an important role in driving the market growth. Norway has set 2025 as the target year for a ban on ICE vehicles, whereas China has announced a ban by 2030. This amplifies the scope of vehicle electrification, thereby supporting the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The lack of durability is one of the key factors likely to hinder the market's growth. According to the application conditions specified by the car manufacturers, to evaluate the stability of the connectors, the manufacturers have implemented a detailed test procedure. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

To learn about key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market, Request For

Sample Report Now!

Segmentation Analysis

The automotive and transportation connector market report is segmented by Application (Comfort, convenience, and entertainment, Safety and security, Body wiring, Powertrain, and Navigation and instrumentation) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for automotive and transportation connectors in APAC. The significant increase in automobile production in developing countries such as India and China, as well as the rise in the volume of EVs in countries such as Japan and South Korea will facilitate the automotive and transportation connector market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating segment highlights: The comfort, convenience, and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment's growth can be attributed to the ncreasing demand for convenient and more user-friendly cabins in vehicles.

Get Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional

opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click here

Related Reports:

Automotive Relay Market in Europe by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Active Roll Control System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive And Transportation Connector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co. Ltd, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Hu Lane Associate Inc., J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., KYOCERA AVX Components Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Samtec Inc., Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Yazaki Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 CCE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 SS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Body wiring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Navigation and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amphenol Corp.

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

10.5 J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd.

10.6 Koch Industries Inc.

10.7 Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

10.8 Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

10.9 Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG

10.10 Sumitomo Corp.

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.12 Yazaki Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-and-transportation-connector-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-37-billion--38-of-the-market-growth-contributed-by-apac--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301577844.html

SOURCE Technavio