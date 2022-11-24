U.S. markets closed

Automotive Turbocharger Market Projected to Hit USD 10,759 MN at a 10.10% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Automotive Turbocharger Market Growth to Witness Increasing Demand and Technology

New York, US, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Turbocharger Market Research Report: Information By Type, By Application - Forecast till 2030”, expects the global automotive turbocharger market to touch a valuation of USD 10,759 MN by 2030, with a 10.10% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Automotive Turbocharger Market Overview

The automotive turbocharger market has been growing significantly. Almost all new car models are equipped with turbochargers, partly due to increasing government requirements for fuel efficiency. Turbochargers allow smaller engines to perform as well as larger naturally aspirated engines without sacrificing fuel economy under conservative driving conditions.

Resultantly, turbochargers are witnessing extensive demand across the globe. Citing the global focus rapidly shifting to the automobile industry, particularly on electric and hybrid cars. The fast growth in turbo penetration is largely driven by the emergence of more high-thermal efficiency turbo innovation technologies developed to fulfill the demand for growing hybrid vehicles. Various turbocharger manufacturers are accentuating on developing fuel cell electric compressors and electrified powertrain technologies. Leading innovations for a cleaner and the more efficient world on the move will benefit the market in the next decades.

Active players in the automotive turbocharger market are,

  • BorgWarner Inc. (US)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

  • Bosch Mahle (Germany)

  • Fengcheng Xindongli Turbocharger Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Cummins Inc. (US)

  • IHI Corporation (Japan)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)

  • Bullseye Power LLC (US)

  • Precision Turbo and Engine (US)

  • Continental AG (Germany)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4352

Automotive turbocharger manufacturers are continually working to promote the implementation and development of advanced technologies to grab the attention of foreign-invested enterprises. Also, they strive to improve production efficiency and implement lean operations to achieve breaking production enhancements.

The fully automated high-speed production line to manufacture variable nozzle turbine turbochargers will upgrade the plant's capacity and contribute to the high-quality development of energy-saving technologies in the global automotive industry.

Modifications to the engine model with a higher compression ratio and combustion adapted to hydrogen demand advanced turbocharging system. For clean combustion of hydrogen, it needs turbochargers that can provide around twice as much air mass as gasoline engines.

On the other hand, the lower exhaust gas temperatures can result in a lack of energy for their propulsion on the exhaust side. However, this discrepancy cannot be resolved with conventional turbochargers. Therefore, automakers are conducting several researches to examine alternative, particularly powerful turbocharging concepts from the motorsport world.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Automotive Turbocharger Market Size by 2030

USD 10,759 million

CAGR during 2022-2030

10.10%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Segments Covered

Type and Vehicle type

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

Use of Electric Turbochargers to Offer Robust Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Demand for Fuel Efficient Engines to Bolster Market Growth

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (107 Pages) on Automotive Turbocharger Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-turbocharger-market-4352

Automotive Turbocharger Market Competitive Analysis

Automotive turbocharger manufacturers maintain an average annual production growth rate in the double digits. They strive to build state-of-the-art production plants worldwide to continue providing high-quality products and services to local as well as international mainstream automakers.

Players initiate several strategic approaches to gain a larger market share, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launches. Also, they make substantial strategic investments to drive research & development activities and expansion plans. Industry players back up their technology with a global network of technical support.

  • For instance, on Nov.02, 2022, Garrett Motion, a leading automotive turbocharger supplier, announced that it is exploring strategic options, including sales, to attract companies looking to enhance their EV operations. Garrett primarily makes electrified vehicle turbocharging systems.

  • In another instance, on Nov.17, 2022, Mercedes-AMG announced its plan to continue testing the new C 63 S E performance to make it more powerful by using a plug-in setup. The 63 series sports an electric exhaust gas turbocharger with its electric motor integrated into the shaft positioned in the middle of the turbine wheel placed on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel placed on the intake side. The turbocharger's electric motor improves response across the EV range. This turbocharger spins at up to 150,000 revolutions per minute.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Segments

The automotive turbocharger market is segmented into types, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into new energy engines, diesel, gasoline, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial cars. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the-rest-of-the-world.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4352

Automotive Turbocharger Market Industry Trends

In addition to the growing need for fuel-efficient car engines and gasoline engines, rising uses of turbocharging systems in electric and hybrid vehicles are predicted to bolster market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the growing demand for customized turbocharging technology will substantiate the market size. The growing automation in automobile manufacturing companies will create vast market demand.

Also, the growing demand for power-generating cars and fuel-efficient engines, alongside the steep rise in global trade activities, would increase market revenues. The rapid industrialization and increasing demand for automobile turbochargers from developing and developed countries impact market growth positively.

The rising use of electric turbochargers in cars would offer robust opportunities to market players in the upcoming period. On the other hand, the high market price of automotive turbochargers poses significant challenges to market players, restricting their market shares. Also, overheating issues and turbo lag may limit the market growth.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global automotive turbocharger market. The growing production of vehicles and rise in disposable income create significant market demand. Besides, the large population base demanding diesel vehicles and the introduction of emission norms substantiate the market size. Moreover, the high penetration of light vehicles and diesel passenger cars in India adds to the automotive turbocharger market growth in the region.

The growing demand for automobiles, especially cars with down-sized engines that can meet strict vehicle emission regulations, influences market revenues. With the rising production of cars and the growing purchasing power of consumers, emerging countries such as China and India account for leading shares in the regional market.

Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4352

North America is another key market for automotive turbochargers. The region is witnessing a spurring rise in the automotive industry. Besides, strict vehicle emission regulations proposed by governments and various environmental organizations impact market growth positively. The US, backed by a well-developed economy and rapid industrialization in the country, leads the regional market.

Related Reports:

Turbocharger Market Research Report: Information by Technology (VGT/VNT, Wastegate, Electric Turbocharger), Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle Type, Material, Application And Region - Global Forecast Till 2030

Industrial Diesel Turbocharger Market Research Report: Information By Sales Channel, End-User - Forecast till 2030

Automotive Automatic Transmission System Market Research Report: Information by Type, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type and Region – Forecast Till 2030

Global Automotive Actuators Market Research Report: Information by Type, Application Type, Vehicle Type – Forecast till 2030

Automotive HVAC Market Research Information by Technology, by Component, by Vehicle Type and regions - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


