Automotive Ultracapacitor Market 2023-2027: Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Latest Trends -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive ultracapacitor market size is estimated to grow by USD 165.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.52%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. COVID-19 has had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the global automotive ultracapacitor market, request a sample report

Increasing focus on advanced ultracapacitors is the primary trend in the global automotive ultracapacitor market growth. Recent technological advances have led to the development of fiber-based ultracapacitors that can be used to power portable electrical devices and other small electronic devices. Fiber-based ultracapacitors such as 6.3 Wh/mm3 carbon-based capacitors have the highest storage capacity. Fiber-based materials offer access to a significant surface area and are highly conductive. The large surface area is said to increase the energy storage capacity of these capacitors. Such development is expected to propel the demand for ultracapacitors in the automotive industry, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Global automotive ultracapacitor market - Five forces

The global automotive ultracapacitor market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global automotive ultracapacitor market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global automotive ultracapacitor market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (double-layered capacitors, pseudo capacitors, and hybrid capacitors) and application (brake regeneration, start-stop operation, and active suspension).

The double-layered capacitors segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Double-layered capacitors or electric double-layered capacitors (EDLCs) have the energy storage properties of batteries and the power discharge characteristics of capacitors. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing demand for compact and energy-efficient storage devices in end-user segments such as EVs and transportation. With the rising number of vehicles adopting EDLCs, their demand is expected to increase. These factors will propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive ultracapacitor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive ultracapacitor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Emerging countries in APAC, such as China and India, have high growth potential. Moreover, government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For example, the mandate for new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China has increased the adoption of EVs across the country. Such favorable government initiatives are boosting the demand for ECVs from fleet owners in APAC and, in turn, are anticipated to propel the growth of the automotive ultracapacitor market in the region during the forecast period.

Global automotive ultracapacitor market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The growing EV automotive industry is driving the growth of the global automotive ultracapacitor market.

The EV automotive industry includes many companies that design, develop, manufacture, and sell various types of vehicles, such as hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by the end of 2021, the number of electric cars globally was about 16.5 million.

Such factors will influence the demand for automotive ultracapacitors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high-cost burden is challenging the global automotive ultracapacitor market growth.

Ultracapacitors are about ten times more expensive than the available substitutes.

Moreover, customers are reluctant to adopt ultracapacitors, as the market has very few suppliers.

In addition, ultracapacitors have not been tested in many applications, which discourages potential customers from investing in these devices.

Such factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive ultracapacitor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive ultracapacitor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive ultracapacitor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive ultracapacitor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ultracapacitor market vendors

Automotive Ultracapacitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 165.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled CAP XX Ltd., Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., LICAP Technologies Inc., LS MTRON Ltd., Nippon Chemi Con Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd., Skeleton Technologies GmbH, SPEL TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD., Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC, TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., UCAP Power Inc., VINATech Co. Ltd., Yageo Corp., Yunasko Ltd., and Zoxcell Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

