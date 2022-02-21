U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8650
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.24
    +659.28 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.87
    -40.92 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.28
    +24.66 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Automotive Upholstery Market size worth $ 9.37 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The increasing demand for lightweight automotive materials is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue, as well as the growing demand for advanced technologies and customized automotive interiors will foster market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automotive Upholstery Market" By Fabric Type (Non-woven Fabric, Woven Fabric), By Application (Carpets, Dashboards, Seat Covers, Roof Liners), By Integrated Technology (Conventional Seats, Smart Seats, Ventilated Seats), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Upholstery Market size was valued at USD 5.51 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.37 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23569

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Upholstery Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Automotive Upholstery Market Overview

The automotive upholstery industry growth is influenced by the increase in vehicle production, end-user demand for comfort, and personalized automotive interiors. Apart from this, the Automotive Upholstery Market is likely to be favorably impacted due to the large-scale introduction of autonomous vehicles in developed countries. Moreover, the huge spending ability of the end-users leading to humungous demand for vehicles is projected to drive market trends.

Apparently, breakthroughs and the addition of innovative features within the automotive manufacturing sector are predicted to open gateways for the players to explore new market growth phases over the forecast period. Additionally, the altering staple costs and enforcement of stringent government laws for minimizing emissions of hazardous air pollutants has resulted in the launching of the latest products within the industry. This will further embellish the expansion rate of the market over the forthcoming years.

Key Developments

  • In March 2017, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and TACHI-S CO., LTD. have signed a business partnership agreement to boost their corresponding competitiveness in the global automobile Upholstery market.

  • In March 2020, Adient, a leading automotive upholstery fabric maker, was acquired by offer Asahi Kasei. Asahi Kasei was acquired for its business in synthetic suede and leather car seats.

  • In March 2020, Designtex and Celliant have launched a selection of upholstery fabrics made of natural sources, thermo-reactive minerals with nonwoven support, and obtainable in fifty colour schemes.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Grammer AG, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Adient PLC, Faurecia S.A., Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A, Seiren Co., Ltd, Sage Automotive Interiors, Acme Mills Company, and Martur Automotive Seating Systems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Upholstery Market On the basis of Fabric Type, Application, Integrated Technology, and Geography.

  • Automotive Upholstery Market, By Fabric Type

  • Automotive Upholstery Market, By Application

  • Automotive Upholstery Market, By Integrated Technology

  • Automotive Upholstery Market By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Lighting Market By Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), By Application (Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Bus, Truck), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Adhesives And Sealants Market By Resins (Epoxy, Acrylics, SMP, Polyurethanes, Rubber), By Application (Paint shop, Assembly, Body in White, UTH & Power Train), By Vehicles (Passenger, Commercial), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Connected Truck Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Range (Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC), Long-range (Telematics Control Unit)), By Communication Type (Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Cloud (V2C), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Structural Foam Market By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene), By Application (Material Handling, Building & Construction, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 Automotive Lightweight Material Producers improving quality and efficiency of automobiles

Visualize Automotive Upholstery Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-upholstery-market-size-worth--9-37-billion-globally-by-2028-at-6-8-cagr-verified-market-research-301486299.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineThe countr

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Citi

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Whipsawed With Gold on Prospect for Biden-Putin Ukraine Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was whipsawed along with gold after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate sank a

  • Thai GDP Growth Beats Estimates, Inflation View Revised Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter, buoyed by rising exports and tourist arrivals, firming its recovery as it faces risks this year from inflation and the omicron variant. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia Ma