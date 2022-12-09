Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive usage-based insurance market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application, Pricing scheme, and Region

In 2017, the automotive usage-based insurance market was valued at USD 10,174.56 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,172.11 million. The automotive usage-based insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 69,980.26 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 26.79%, according to Technavio.

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd .: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as Direct line car insurance with comprehensive plus, driver plus insurance and multi-car insurance with discounts.

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. : The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as emergency roadside damage, hijack trauma support and trip monitoring.

Metlife Inc.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as high coverage limits, new car replacements and optional legal expense claims.

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Flexible pricing schemes

The lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities

Growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage

Key challenges:

The high installation cost of telematics devices

Maintenance of data accuracy for optimum UBI scores

Security issues of telematics in vehicles

The automotive usage-based insurance market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69,980.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 25.63 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

