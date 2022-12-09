Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive usage-based insurance market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application, Pricing scheme, and Region
To understand more about the automotive usage-based insurance market, request a sample report
In 2017, the automotive usage-based insurance market was valued at USD 10,174.56 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,172.11 million. The automotive usage-based insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 69,980.26 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 26.79%, according to Technavio.
Automotive usage-based insurance market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Automotive usage-based insurance market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as Direct line car insurance with comprehensive plus, driver plus insurance and multi-car insurance with discounts.
Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as emergency roadside damage, hijack trauma support and trip monitoring.
Metlife Inc.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as high coverage limits, new car replacements and optional legal expense claims.
Automotive usage-based insurance market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Flexible pricing schemes
The lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities
Growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage
Key challenges:
The high installation cost of telematics devices
Maintenance of data accuracy for optimum UBI scores
Security issues of telematics in vehicles
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
The automotive usage-based insurance market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report
What are the Key Data Covered in this automotive usage-based insurance market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the automotive usage-based insurance market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive usage-based insurance market vendors
Related reports:
The Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow by 2423.33 thousand units with a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (SUVs and crossovers, pickup trucks, and premium and luxury sedans), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 35638.36 million with a CAGR of 18.29% from 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (allied services and OBD port) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.79%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 69,980.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
25.63
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Financials" Research Reports
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global automotive usage-based insurance market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Pricing scheme Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Embedded UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 App-based UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Pricing Scheme
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Pricing Scheme
7.3 PHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 PAYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 MHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Pricing Scheme
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Allianz SE
12.4 Aviva Plc
12.5 AXA Group
12.6 Desjardins Group
12.7 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
12.8 Discovery Ltd.
12.9 Howden Broking Group Ltd.
12.10 Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.
12.11 Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.
12.12 Metlife Inc.
12.13 Navi Technologies Ltd
12.14 OCTO Telematics S.p.A
12.15 Sierra Wireless Inc.
12.16 The Allstate Corp.
12.17 The Progressive Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-usage-based-insurance-market-to-grow-by-25-63-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-lower-number-of-accidents-and-vehicle-theft-possibilities-will-drive-growth---technavio-301698492.html
SOURCE Technavio