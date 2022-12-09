U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive usage-based insurance market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, Pricing scheme, and Region

To understand more about the automotive usage-based insurance market, request a sample report

In 2017, the automotive usage-based insurance market was valued at USD 10,174.56 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,172.11 million. The automotive usage-based insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 69,980.26 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 26.79%, according to Technavio.

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as Direct line car insurance with comprehensive plus, driver plus insurance and multi-car insurance with discounts.

  • Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as emergency roadside damage, hijack trauma support and trip monitoring.

  • Metlife Inc.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as high coverage limits, new car replacements and optional legal expense claims.

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Flexible pricing schemes

  • The lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities

  • Growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage

Key challenges:

  • The high installation cost of telematics devices

  • Maintenance of data accuracy for optimum UBI scores

  • Security issues of telematics in vehicles

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The automotive usage-based insurance market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the Key Data Covered in this automotive usage-based insurance market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive usage-based insurance market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive usage-based insurance market vendors

Related reports:

  • The Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow by 2423.33 thousand units with a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (SUVs and crossovers, pickup trucks, and premium and luxury sedans), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 35638.36 million with a CAGR of 18.29% from 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (allied services and OBD port) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.79%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 69,980.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

25.63

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Financials" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive usage-based insurance market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Pricing scheme Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Embedded UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 App-based UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Pricing Scheme

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Pricing Scheme

  • 7.3 PHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 PAYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 MHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Pricing Scheme

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allianz SE

  • 12.4 Aviva Plc

  • 12.5 AXA Group

  • 12.6 Desjardins Group

  • 12.7 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

  • 12.8 Discovery Ltd.

  • 12.9 Howden Broking Group Ltd.

  • 12.10 Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.

  • 12.12 Metlife Inc.

  • 12.13 Navi Technologies Ltd

  • 12.14 OCTO Telematics S.p.A

  • 12.15 Sierra Wireless Inc.

  • 12.16 The Allstate Corp.

  • 12.17 The Progressive Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

