Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market to grow by 46.50 Mn units| Growth in Smartphone-enabled Programs and their Usage to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), Application (Embedded UBI and App-based UBI), and Other 1 (PHYD, PAYD, and MHYD) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automotive usage-based insurance market between 2020 and 2025 is 46.50 mn units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage is one of the key market drivers. Automotive OEMs are increasingly collaborating with smartphone and tablet manufacturers to provide in-vehicle products and services. The rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has also encouraged the development of applications that enable consumers to connect their smartphones with their cars and check the real-time status of vehicle batteries.
However, factors such as the high installation cost of telematics devices will challenge market growth.
Market Segmentation
The automotive usage-based insurance market report is segmented by geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), application (Embedded UBI and App-based UBI), and pricing scheme (PHYD, PAYD, and MHYD).
By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key countries for the automotive usage-based insurance market in Europe. However, market growth in Europe is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for luxury electric cars will drive the automotive UBI market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
The automotive usage-based insurance market share growth by the PHYD segment will be significant during the forecast period. Continuous growth in vehicle ownership, rise in customer demand for vehicles, advances in technology, and growth in the availability of data are some of the key factors that will propel the growth of the PHYD segment.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
46.50 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.46
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
Germany, UK, France, US, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Allianz Partners SAS, AXA Group, Howden Broking Group Plc, Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., OCTO Group Spa, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Progressive Corp., Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
