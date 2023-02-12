U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3800
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,817.76
    +137.06 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Automotive V2X Technology Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Industry Research
·6 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive V2X Technology Market (2023-2028) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecasts till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Automotive V2X Technology Market. Further, this report gives the Automotive V2X Technology Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potential in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Automotive V2X Technology market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information about the global market.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21488086

Key Drivers & Barriers: 

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on upcoming business prospects.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis:

The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive V2X Technology market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, and supply chain management. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

Global Automotive V2X Technology Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • WLAN-based

  • Cellular-based

  • Application Insights

Applications: -

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21488086

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Qualcomm

  • Autotalks

  • Continental Automotive

  • Robert Bosch

  • Cohda Wireless

  • BorgWarner

  • Denso

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Infineon Technologies

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Harman International

  • Arada Systems

  • Delphi Automotive

  • eTrans Systems

  • Kapsch TrafficCom

  • Savari Inc

  • Marben Products

  • Capgemini Engineering

  • Nokia

  • Ficosa

  • ESCRYPT

  • Vector

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21488086

Key Benefits of Automotive V2X Technology Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Automotive V2X Technology Market

Reasons to Buy This Report:

  • This report will help the readers to understand the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the global Automotive V2X Technology market and introduces in detail the market share, industry ranking, competitor ecosystem, market performance, new product development, operation situation, expansion, and acquisition. etc. of the main players, which helps the readers to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

  • This report will help stakeholders to understand the global industry status and trends of Automotive V2X Technology and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

  • This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to strengthen their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the market share and rank (in volume and value), competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.

TOC of Automotive V2X Technology Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

  1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 WLAN-based
        1.2.3 Cellular-based
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Passenger Cars
        1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

  2.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
    2.2 Automotive V2X Technology Growth Trends by Region
        2.2.1 Automotive V2X Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        2.2.2 Automotive V2X Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
        2.2.3 Automotive V2X Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
    2.3 Automotive V2X Technology Market Dynamics
        2.3.1 Automotive V2X Technology Industry Trends
        2.3.2 Automotive V2X Technology Market Drivers
        2.3.3 Automotive V2X Technology Market Challenges
        2.3.4 Automotive V2X Technology Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

  3.1 Global Top Automotive V2X Technology Players by Revenue
        3.1.1 Global Top Automotive V2X Technology Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Automotive V2X Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive V2X Technology Revenue
    3.4 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive V2X Technology Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Automotive V2X Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Automotive V2X Technology Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into the Automotive V2X Technology Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive V2X Technology Breakdown Data by Type

  4.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global Automotive V2X Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Automotive V2X Technology Breakdown Data by Application

  5.1 Global Automotive V2X Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global Automotive V2X Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21488086

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Power Bill Relief Central in Australia Budget, Treasurer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relief for rising power bills in Australia will feature prominently in the May budget, but the government will focus on trying to control inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaCanada Shoots Down 'Unidentified Object' That Violated Its AirspaceBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska F

  • Natural Gas: Fasten Your Seat Belts

    Last year, natural-gas prices were—by some measures—the most volatile since the U.S. shale boom began about a decade earlier. Despite the recent plunge in prices, it could be just a preview of coming attractions. Here is one way to quantify the wild swings: There were 18 days last year when the benchmark Henry Hub futures contract’s daily closing prices moved by more than 10%, the most since the Nymex natural-gas contract made its debut more than three decades ago, according to Eli Rubin, senior energy analyst at EBW Analytics Group.

  • Buy Hertz Stock. It’s Cheap, Well-Run, and Renting Teslas.

    The rental car company remains highly profitable, leads peers in adding electric vehicles to its fleet, and has bought back over 30% of its stock since it emerged from bankruptcy in mid-2021.

  • This Ultra-Luxury Brand Is Quietly Building an Empire Around Us

    A cold-weather clothing company founded more than half a century ago is beginning to make a global move. While launched in the 1950s by Polish-Jewish immigrants to Canada, winter clothing company Canada Goose truly started exploding as a business in the mid-2000s. After taking over from his father-in-law in 2001 at 27 years old, current president and chief executive Dani Reiss started opening factories and sewing schools all over Canada and pitching the goose down winter coats workers produced to luxury boutiques in Europe.

  • Natural Gas Could Go From Widowmaker to Moneymaker: Here's How to Play It

    In my nearly twenty years of following commodities, I've only seen a market this oversold on a few occasions.

  • Money Markets Pay 4.5%. If You’re Getting Less on a Sweep Account, It’s Time for ‘Cash Sorting.’

    A lot has changed in two years, when rates were hugging zero and the banks’ 1% looked like a screaming bargain. Plus, why Charles Schwab looks like a longer-term buy.

  • Meta employees are reportedly bracing for more layoffs amid delays to finalized budgets: ‘It’s still a mess’

    “The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing," one Meta employee told the FT.

  • 3 High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks

    Monthly dividend payers provide a variety of advantages over quarterly payouts. Let's check out three REITs.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. Imagine a large-cap mutual fund trying to buy a meaningful stake in a stock that trades at 30 cents a share. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price.

  • Market Rally Pullback Continues, Here's What To Do Now; How Strong Is Tesla Demand?

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable nonpremium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • How to Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio

    Investing can be a complex and stressful endeavor. The idea of constant monitoring, rebalancing and stock picking can be overwhelming (not to mention costly, if done incorrectly), especially for those new to investing. But what if there were a way … Continue reading → The post How to Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lumen stock has worst week in more than two decades, hits lowest prices since Reagan was in office

    Shares of Lumen plunged to their worst weekly performance in nearly 23 years after the telecommunications company delivered a disappointing earnings outlook.

  • I’m 64, make $1,500 a month driving Uber and get almost $5,000 a month in pensions and Social Security — should I pay off my mortgage before I retire?

    See: I’m 67 and retired with $57,000 left on my mortgage and $600,000 saved for retirement — should I pay off my home now? You ask one of the most common questions we get at MarketWatch about retirement saving and spending — if it makes sense to pay off a mortgage before retirement. What you need to do before you can even answer this question is jot down every single expense you anticipate you’ll have in retirement, and add a little extra cushion for what you won’t expect.

  • US Consumer Prices May Show Fed Has More Work to Do

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices of US goods and services probably climbed last month at a pace that remains discomforting for consumers as well as for Federal Reserve policy makers seeking greater progress in their battle to beat back inflation.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaCanada Shoots Down 'Unidentified Object' That Violated Its AirspaceBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension Grow

  • You Should Have a Financial Advisor If You Have This Much Money

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • U.S. posts $39 billion January deficit after pension fund bailout

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government posted a $39 billion budget deficit for January after a $119 billion monthly surplus a year earlier, as revenues dipped and one-time costs, including the bailout of a union pension fund, pushed outlays sharply higher, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The report, which comes as Treasury employs extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, showed receipts at $447 billion last month, down $18 billion, or 4%, from January 2022. The Treasury has said its ability to pay U.S. obligations may not last past early June unless Congress raises the $31.4 trillion statutory debt ceiling.

  • Traders brace for a blowup as cost of protection for U.S. stocks hits highest level since October

    The cost of hedging against a U.S. equity blowup has risen to its highest level since October as investors brace for more volatility ahead while stocks head for their worst week in nearly two months.

  • Buying the Dips in Microsoft Stock as AI Plans Come to Life

    Microsoft stock has been in focus amid tech-stock momentum and as the software giant continues with its AI advancements.