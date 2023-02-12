Automotive V2X Technology Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive V2X Technology Market (2023-2028) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecasts till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Automotive V2X Technology Market. Further, this report gives the Automotive V2X Technology Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potential in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Automotive V2X Technology market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information about the global market.

Key Drivers & Barriers:

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on upcoming business prospects.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis:

The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive V2X Technology market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, and supply chain management. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

Global Automotive V2X Technology Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

WLAN-based

Cellular-based

Application Insights

Applications: -

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Qualcomm

Autotalks

Continental Automotive

Robert Bosch

Cohda Wireless

BorgWarner

Denso

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Harman International

Arada Systems

Delphi Automotive

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Savari Inc

Marben Products

Capgemini Engineering

Nokia

Ficosa

ESCRYPT

Vector

