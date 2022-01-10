U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

The Automotive Variable Intake Air Control Valve Market Size to grow by USD 19.70 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing fuel economy due to optimized air-fuel ratio as key driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 According to the research report "Automotive Variable Intake Air Control Valve Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.18% in 2021 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Variable Intake Air Control Valve Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The automotive variable intake air control valve market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global AVIAC valve market is concentrated. The variable intake air control valves can be used only in conventional engines. The market is driven by several factors such as the sales of automobiles, increased demand for SUVs, government regulations on emissions, and corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFÉ) regulations.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Mikuni American Corp.

  • Nidec Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rotex Automation Ltd.

  • VOSS Automotive GmbH

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automotive variable intake air control valve market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 61% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

China and India account for the largest share of the AVIAC valve market in APAC due to the presence of a large automotive production base. As the fuel efficiency of a vehicle is one of the major purchasing criteria for consumers in these countries, they highly prefer vehicles with electronic fuel injection systems. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the AVIAC valve market in APAC during the forecast period, as valves are an important component in fuel-efficient vehicles. Factors such as improvement in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income are also driving the demand for automobiles in this region.

Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the automotive variable intake air control valve market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-variable-intake-air-control-valve-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The automotive variable intake air control valve market share growth by the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of SUVs by customers is expected to drive the passenger car segment of the global AVIAC valve market. SUVs are becoming more popular among consumers due to their multi-purpose uses, increased comfort, increased ground clearance, and increased interior space. The increasing demand for SUVs is expected to provide immense growth opportunities for AVIAC valve vendors in this segment. The increasing demand for CRDI systems has also increased the number of fuel injectors per vehicle because the CRDI system requires multiple fuel injectors. These factors will drive the demand for AVIAC valves, which will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increasing fuel economy due to optimized air-fuel ratio by automotive variable intake air control valves is notably driving the automotive variable intake air control valve market growth. The growing need for superior performance, fuel economy and energy efficiency has led to the advancement of automotive fuel injection technology. There are several factors that will drive the automotive variable intake air control valves market are:

  • Increase in electronic components in automobiles

  • Integration of safety systems

  • Increasing safety regulations

  • Technological improvements to reduce downtime of electric buses

  • Low repair and maintenance requirements in EVs

  • Fluctuating raw material prices

  • Rising use of on-demand transportation services

Another factor driving the growth of the automotive variable intake air control valve market is the introduction of FreeValve engines. A FreeValve engine is a unique form of the engine that operates without the use of a camshaft. There are no moving parts in this engine, such as a piston or any mechanical connections. The pneumatic, hydraulic, or electromagnetic actuators that control the valves govern all of the engine's activities. Advantages of FreeValve engines over conventional engines are:

  • 47% more torque

  • 45% more power

  • 15% less fuel consumption

  • 35% fewer emissions

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the automotive variable intake air control valve market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Variable Intake Air Control Valve Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

19.70 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.18

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Mikuni American Corp., Nidec Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rotex Automation Ltd., and VOSS Automotive GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-automotive-variable-intake-air-control-valve-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-70-million--market-insights-highlights-the-increasing-fuel-economy-due-to-optimized-air-fuel-ratio-as-key-driver--technavio-301456275.html

SOURCE Technavio

