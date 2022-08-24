U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market to Record a CAGR of 9.78%, Growth in Multi-functional Car Air Purifier to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is the growth in multi-functional car air purifiers. The market is witnessing the development of multi-functional, compact, and simple user interface products to improve the quality and design of cars. Vendors are offering multi-functional car air purifiers that have an air conditioner, a fan, a dehumidifier, and air purifiers. The leading vendors are offering fragrance moisture by investing in R&D activities to develop augmented products. End-users prefer such multi-functional features in car air purifiers, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market in the coming years.

Latest market research report titled Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to register a growth of USD 929.34 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-vehicle air purifiers market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

  • Vehicle type

  • Geography

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-vehicle air purifier market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive in-vehicle air purifier market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Surround View Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 929.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.06

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.5 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.8 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.10 Sharp Corp.

  • 10.11 Unilever PLC

  • 10.12 Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-in-vehicle-air-purifier-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-9-78-growth-in-multi-functional-car-air-purifier-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301610452.html

SOURCE Technavio

