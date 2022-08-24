Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market to Record a CAGR of 9.78%, Growth in Multi-functional Car Air Purifier to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is the growth in multi-functional car air purifiers. The market is witnessing the development of multi-functional, compact, and simple user interface products to improve the quality and design of cars. Vendors are offering multi-functional car air purifiers that have an air conditioner, a fan, a dehumidifier, and air purifiers. The leading vendors are offering fragrance moisture by investing in R&D activities to develop augmented products. End-users prefer such multi-functional features in car air purifiers, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market in the coming years.

Latest market research report titled Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to register a growth of USD 929.34 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market report covers the following areas:

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-vehicle air purifiers market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Vehicle type

Geography

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-vehicle air purifier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive in-vehicle air purifier market vendors

Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 929.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 DENSO Corp.

10.5 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.8 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

10.10 Sharp Corp.

10.11 Unilever PLC

10.12 Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

