Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market to Record a CAGR of 9.78%, Growth in Multi-functional Car Air Purifier to be a Key Trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is the growth in multi-functional car air purifiers. The market is witnessing the development of multi-functional, compact, and simple user interface products to improve the quality and design of cars. Vendors are offering multi-functional car air purifiers that have an air conditioner, a fan, a dehumidifier, and air purifiers. The leading vendors are offering fragrance moisture by investing in R&D activities to develop augmented products. End-users prefer such multi-functional features in car air purifiers, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market in the coming years.
The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to register a growth of USD 929.34 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period.
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026: Scope
The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market report covers the following areas:
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-vehicle air purifiers market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis
The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Segmentation
Vehicle type
Geography
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-vehicle air purifier market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive in-vehicle air purifier market vendors
Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 929.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.06
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 DENSO Corp.
10.5 Eureka Forbes Ltd.
10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.8 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG
10.9 Panasonic Corp.
10.10 Sharp Corp.
10.11 Unilever PLC
10.12 Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
