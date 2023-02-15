U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $5.28 Billion by 2026 at a 3.8% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo


The global automotive wheel aftermarket is expected to grow from $4.23 billion in 2021 to $4.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The automotive wheel aftermarket is expected to reach $5.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

North America was the largest region in the automotive wheels aftermarket in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive wheel aftermarket report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing sales of passenger cars are expected to propel the growth of the automotive aftermarket going forward. Cars are four-wheeled vehicles used for transportation. Aftermarket wheels are available for a wide range of vehicles and are less expensive. They are in high demand for automobiles and are used as replacement wheels more frequently in cars. For instance, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), an India-based apex national body of the automobile retail industry, for the year 2021, passenger car sales increased annually by 39%, that is, from 1,82,651 units in 2020 to 2,53,363 units in 2021 India. In addition, commercial vehicle sales increased 98% annually, from 26,851 units in 2020 to 53,150 units in 2021. Therefore, the increasing sales of passenger cars are driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket. Major companies in the automotive aftermarket sector are focused on introducing advanced products to increase their market coverage. For instance, in September 2021, Borbet, a Germany-based company that manufactures light alloy wheels, launched new rims with a unique CWZ design that contains five double-spoke designs. It is suitable for vehicles with wheel loads of up to 1,250 kilograms. Vehicles such as VW Crafter, Amarok, T5 and T6, and Mercedes V-Class are suitable for this type of rim. These are durable and can run for a long period of time.

In August 2020, Wheel Pros, a US-based manufacturer of automotive aftermarket wheels and accessories, acquired Borbet GmbH for a deal amount of $3.35 billion. This acquisition helps Wheel Pros in the manufacturing of new model light-alloy wheels and wheel rims and also helps to expand its business all over Germany. Borbet GmbH is a German-based company that manufactures light-alloy wheels.

The countries covered in the automotive wheel aftermarket report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4uo0v-wheel?w=5

