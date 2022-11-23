U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.25
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,150.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,760.00
    +5.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    -1.19 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.70
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    -0.71 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1917
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4730
    +0.2960 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,597.87
    +847.27 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.18
    +19.62 (+5.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.75
    +36.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Automotive Wheel Coatings Market is set to generate revenue of US$ 1 Bn by year 2032-end; Growth is Owing to Increased Wear & Tear of Wheels | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / The global automotive wheel coatings market size is predicted to expand at a stable CAGR of 3.1% throughout the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 737.6 Mn by the end of 2022 and top a valuation of US$ 1,001.4 Mn by the end of 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the decorative and performance coatings made through sustainable technology and environmentally friendly materials are further expected to drive the market in the next ten years. The rising demand for protective coatings, decorative coatings, performance coatings, and anti-corrosive coatings for automotive wheels is anticipated to drive the market during the projected period.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

The demand for automotive wheel coatings is anticipated to surge at a steady pace with the rapid growth of the automotive industry. Increasing demand for automotive-like passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) has led to a surging production of vehicles, as well as subsequent accessories such as automotive wheels. These wheels are most of the time made of metal and metal alloys, which are most likely prone to corrosion in changing weather conditions. Automotive wheel coatings, therefore, are necessary to protect the surface of these wheels from environmental changes and to keep them safe, durable, and ready to perform in a long run.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3454

Yet another brilliant aspect of automotive coatings is to offer attractive looks to vehicles. In order to enhance the look of an automotive vehicle, innovative designs of wheels coated with catchy and bright colors are expected to drive market growth over the projection period. This combination would help to boost the demand for cars, especially those falling under the luxury and sports segment among the millennials and gen Z. Thus, demand for wheel coatings for luxury and decorative purposes is also propelling the market. In addition to that, young buyers and owners of two-wheelers and passenger cars are specifically attracted to using allow rims and metallic coated wheels for their vehicles because they believe that the use of such accessories enhances their vehicle's look. They also associate the same as the user's outer personality and status symbol.

Key Takeaways

  • The frequency of changing environmental conditions all over the world has significantly surged over recent years which has resulted in leaving a negative impact on the wheels and rims. It has resulted in the corrosion and wear-and-tear of the substrate material. Demand for all-weather coatings from industries such as construction and automotive witnessed decent growth from all over the world, but especially in North American and Atlantic countries.

  • The atmosphere in various countries situated in such regions has a high salt content and therefore they become very cold & snowy during the winter season. Such a hostile environment affects the wheel substrate and its coating.

  • The tire and wheel are known to be those vehicle components that are subjected to the most complex conditions, it is necessary to shield the wheel with the best possible technology to sustain its longevity. A thorough composition prevents salt from corroding the wheels which help in eliminating the probability of high-magnitude wear and tear. Therefore, demand for all-weather automotive wheel coatings from automobile manufacturers and individual consumers is expected to be a rising trend in the industry.

  • Auto accessories shops in present times are loaded with such metallic wheel coatings owing to the high customer demand. In order to meet the rising customer demand, automotive wheel coating manufacturers have launched various wheel coating sprays that can be used without any prior guidance.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-wheel-coating-market

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the market for automotive wheel coatings are concentrating on the acquisition of other market players in order to increase their consumer base. In addition to that, their rapid expansion and strategic steps include capacity expansions and geographical expansions in emerging economies to bolster the stronghold in the market. Key market players are heavily investing in research and innovations for product development. At the same time, they are introducing sustainable coatings with attractive finishing properties to boost sales.

Automotive Wheel Coatings Market Outlook by Category

By Material Type:

  • Acrylic Enamel

  • Acrylic Urethane

  • Acrylic Lacquer

  • Zinc Phosphate

  • Epoxy

  • Epoxy Polyester

  • Polyester

  • Polyurethane

By Substrate:

  • Aluminum

  • Steel

  • Others

By Product Type:

  • Primers

    • Powder

    • Solvent Borne

    • Water Borne

  • Base Coat

    • Powder

    • Solvent Borne

    • Water Borne

  • Clear Coat/Topcoat

    • Powder

    • Solvent Borne

    • Water Borne

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

    • Compact

    • Mid-Size

    • SUVs

    • Luxury

  • LCVs

  • HCVs

By Sales Channel:

  • OEMs

  • Aftersales

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3454

More Insights into the Automotive Wheel Coatings Market

Over the last few years, China is anticipated to dominate the global chemical manufacturing industry attributing to its low labor costs, rapid investments, flexible government regulations, enormous supply chains, and easy availability of raw materials. Growth in the manufacturing industry has also flourished in end-use industries that cater to the cumulative growth of China as the biggest raw material manufacturer and consumer.

Have a Look at Latest Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Bamboos Market Share: Expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% the global sales of Bamboos is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 5,326.8 Mn in 2021 to US$ 12,204.5 Mn by the end of 2029.

Elemental Sulfur Market Size: The global demand is projected to accelerate at a 3% CAGR, with the elemental sulphur market size reaching US$ 6.27 Bn in 2021.

Chemical Testing Services Market Trends: The global chemical testing services market size is estimated to be valued at around US$ 29,267.65 Mn in 2022, and is further projected to reach US$ 49,521.5 Mn by the end of 2032.

Synthetic Leather Market Outlook: The global synthetic leather market is expected to have garnered a market value of US$ 27.92 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 50 Billion by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Coating Additives Market Demand: The global coating additives market was valued at around US$ 10,613.3 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 17,724.8 Mn by 2032.

Paint Additives Market Growth: Global demand for the paint additives market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% by accumulating a market value of US$ 14,877.8 Million by the end of 2032.

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Type: The global polymer coated fabrics market size is set to be valued at around US$ 20,733.90 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Asphalt Shingles Market Analysis Forecast: North America, followed by Europe, is predicted to pick up pace and eventually dominate the global market in terms of asphalt shingles through 2030.

Acid Proof Lining Market Sale: The global acid proof lining market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 11,896.7 Mn in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Friction Modifier Additives Market Value: Overall sales of friction modifier additives are expected to rise at 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 2,363.1 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

SOURCE: Future Market Insights Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728026/Automotive-Wheel-Coatings-Market-is-set-to-generate-revenue-of-US-1-Bn-by-year-2032-end-Growth-is-Owing-to-Increased-Wear-Tear-of-Wheels-Report-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Stocks Waver as Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes

    Stocks wavered Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on interest rates.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a tweet — since deleted — from CZ of Binance.

  • UBS Downgrades Petrobras to Sell Amid Incoming Headwinds

    Wall Street believes mean reversion and geopolitical tensions could play a key role

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • Stocks Have Already Bottomed. How We Know.

    There are mounting signals that the stock market has already marked its low point. That doesn't mean upside from here will be easy, however.

  • Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

    In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota , General Motors , Ford and Volkswagen are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • S&P 500 Tops Key Level In Market Rally; Riots Hit Apple iPhone Factory In China

    The S&P 500 moved back above the key 4,000 level in a strong day for the market rally. Riots hit Apple's main China iPhone factory. Enphase Energy leads 5 stocks in buy areas.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Nordstrom, HP, Guess, Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge-fund managers were adding to high-conviction stocks as the market continued to drop in the third quarter.

  • Fed Minutes Set to Show Breadth of Support for Higher Peak Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to show how united policymakers were at their meeting this month over a higher peak for interest rates than previously signaled as they calibrate their fight against decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity G