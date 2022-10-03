Automotive Wheel Market to Record a CAGR of 4.57%, Accuride Corp. and BORBET GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Wheel Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive wheel market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 11.20 billion.

Company Profiles

The automotive wheel market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Accuride Corp. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels and steel wheels.

BORBET GmbH - The company offers automotive wheels such as Borbet A, Borbet B, and Borbet AE.

CITIC Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.

Hitachi Metals Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels, namely SCUBA Aluminum wheels.

Iochpe Maxion SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as light vehicle wheels, commercial vehicle wheels, and specialty wheels.

Mangels Industrial SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.

RONAL AG - The company offers automotive wheels such as SL6, R70, and R66.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive wheel market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, investments, product innovations, and growth in market share.

Story continues

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing number of vehicles across the world is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive wheel market growth. However, the limitations of steel wheels are one of the factors challenging the automotive wheel market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Market Segmentation

By geography, the market has been classified into commercial vehicles and passenger cars . The commercial vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Automotive Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accuride Corp.

10.4 BORBET GmbH

10.5 CITIC Ltd.

10.6 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

10.7 Iochpe Maxion SA

10.8 Mangels Industrial SA

10.9 RONAL AG

10.10 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

10.11 Topy Industries Ltd.

10.12 Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

