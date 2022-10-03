Automotive Wheel Market to Record a CAGR of 4.57%, Accuride Corp. and BORBET GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automotive wheel market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 11.20 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Company Profiles
The automotive wheel market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Accuride Corp. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels and steel wheels.
BORBET GmbH - The company offers automotive wheels such as Borbet A, Borbet B, and Borbet AE.
CITIC Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.
Hitachi Metals Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels, namely SCUBA Aluminum wheels.
Iochpe Maxion SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as light vehicle wheels, commercial vehicle wheels, and specialty wheels.
Mangels Industrial SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.
RONAL AG - The company offers automotive wheels such as SL6, R70, and R66.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the automotive wheel market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, investments, product innovations, and growth in market share.
Key Market Dynamics
The increasing number of vehicles across the world is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive wheel market growth. However, the limitations of steel wheels are one of the factors challenging the automotive wheel market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Market Segmentation
By geography, the market has been classified into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The commercial vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been classified into Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Related Reports
Auto Parts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The auto parts market size is projected to grow by USD 324.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive active grille shutter market size is projected to grow by 3160.81 thousand units from 2021 to 2026.
Automotive Wheel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.20 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.2
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
5.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accuride Corp.
10.4 BORBET GmbH
10.5 CITIC Ltd.
10.6 Hitachi Metals Ltd.
10.7 Iochpe Maxion SA
10.8 Mangels Industrial SA
10.9 RONAL AG
10.10 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
10.11 Topy Industries Ltd.
10.12 Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wheel-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-57-accuride-corp-and-borbet-gmbh-among-key-vendors---technavio-301636655.html
SOURCE Technavio