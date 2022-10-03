U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,849.00
    +48.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,998.00
    -37.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,673.80
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +2.63 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.20
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.19 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8140
    +0.0850 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.93
    -168.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.61
    -7.82 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,111.54
    +174.33 (+0.67%)
     

Automotive Wheel Market to Record a CAGR of 4.57%, Accuride Corp. and BORBET GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Wheel Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Wheel Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive wheel market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 11.20 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The automotive wheel market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Accuride Corp. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels and steel wheels.

  • BORBET GmbH - The company offers automotive wheels such as Borbet A, Borbet B, and Borbet AE.

  • CITIC Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.

  • Hitachi Metals Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels, namely SCUBA Aluminum wheels.

  • Iochpe Maxion SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as light vehicle wheels, commercial vehicle wheels, and specialty wheels.

  • Mangels Industrial SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.

  • RONAL AG - The company offers automotive wheels such as SL6, R70, and R66.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive wheel market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, investments, product innovations, and growth in market share.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing number of vehicles across the world is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive wheel market growth. However, the limitations of steel wheels are one of the factors challenging the automotive wheel market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By geography, the market has been classified into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The commercial vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Auto Parts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The auto parts market size is projected to grow by USD 324.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive active grille shutter market size is projected to grow by 3160.81 thousand units from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Wheel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.2

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accuride Corp.

  • 10.4 BORBET GmbH

  • 10.5 CITIC Ltd.

  • 10.6 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

  • 10.7 Iochpe Maxion SA

  • 10.8 Mangels Industrial SA

  • 10.9 RONAL AG

  • 10.10 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

  • 10.11 Topy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Wheel Market 2022-2026
Global Automotive Wheel Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wheel-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-57-accuride-corp-and-borbet-gmbh-among-key-vendors---technavio-301636655.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX:EV1) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Companies Like Superior Resources (ASX:SPQ) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Is AXP Energy Limited's (ASX:AXP) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    Most readers would already be aware that AXP Energy's (ASX:AXP) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past...

  • Sony Betting Big on Next VR Headset With Increased Production Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. plans to make 2 million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset by March next year, people familiar with the matter said, setting an ambitious outlook that defies the global economic malaise.Mass production of the virtual reality goggles began in September and hasn’t yet faced supply chain constraints, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The production figure could be adjusted depending on the device’s sales momentum once i

  • Sumitomo Offers to Buy All of Myovant in Deal Worth $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A fully-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. offered to buy the remaining outstanding shares of pharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences Ltd., seeking to bolster the development of drugs for women’s health and prostate cancer. Sumitomo Chemical Co., the parent of Sumitomo Pharma, owns 52% of Myovant, according to filings compiled by Bloomberg. The Japanese company is offering $22.75 a share in cash for Myovant, 27% higher than the drugmaker’s closing price on Sept. 30, through f

  • EU Aims to Exempt Maritime Pilot Services From Russia Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed to guide vessels through narrow choke points, was proposed to bolster maritime safety, according to a person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because negotiations on the sanctions are o

  • Chinese Property Stocks Watched as Banks Urged to Offer Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks and bonds rallied after a report that the nation’s financial regulators told the biggest state-owned banks to provide financing worth at least $85 billion to the battered property sector.A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of real estate stocks jumped as much as 2.5%, led by KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Agile Group Holdings Ltd., each up more than 9% in Hong Kong. Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co. also gained more than 6%. Meanwhile, higher-rated developer d

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.As many as 100 smaller mills have suspended operations due to a shortage of good quality cotton, high fuel costs, and poor recovery of payments from buyers in flood-hit areas, said Khurram Mukhtar, patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association. Larger firms, which supp

  • Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets. To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, is considering an output cut of more than 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

  • What all that stealing says about America

    Why are people stealing these days? That’s a tough one. To some degree it’s a reflection of our times. Simply put, America’s social contract is straining.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher; Oil Jumps

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and the September jobs report and unemployment rate on Friday.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • OPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ group of oil producers will consider cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years.A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of concern that the global economy is slowing fast in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy. A final decision on the size of the cuts won’t be made until ministers meet in Vienna, the delegates said. A cut of 1 milli

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • The Next Big Battle Between Google and Apple Is for the Soul of Your Car

    In the future, your choice of smartphone ecosystem—Android or iPhone—could determine which make and model of car you choose.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    As they enter the final quarter of calendar year 2022, many investors are probably wondering when the sell-off will end. This year has tested the patience of even the most experienced investors as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down over 30% from its all-time high while the S&P 500 remains down over 20%.

  • JD.com Tycoon Settles Rape Suit Hours Before US Trial Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire JD.com founder Richard Liu has reached a settlement with Liu Jingyao, the Minnesota student who accused him of rape in 2018, bringing to a close a civil suit less than 48 hours before a trial was set to begin. “The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families,” the parties said in a joint statement.

  • Which of These Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks Is a Hotter Buy?

    With more folks dining out, one of these American restaurant chains is better positioned for recovery.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Market and Trade in Focus

    S&P Global’s initial September manufacturing index indicated slightly faster growth than in August but was the second-lowest reading since July 2020. The Commerce Department releases August figures on construction spending, which fell in July. The Labor Department releases August data on job openings, quits, hires and layoffs.