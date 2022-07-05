U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size to Grow by 476.47 thousand units | Daimler AG and ECOmove GmbH Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-wheel motor is a type of drive system that is used in electric vehicles, wherein electric motors are fitted at the wheel hub for direct power transmission. This type of motor is also known as hub motor and is significantly used in electric two-wheelers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive In-wheel Motor Market by Technology, Drive Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive In-wheel Motor Market by Technology, Drive Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive in-wheel motor market size is expected to grow by 476.47 th units from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59% during the forecast period.

Request Latest sample report to learn about additional market dynamics

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive in-wheel motor market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our
Technavio Insights

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Daimler AG - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the subsidiary company YASA ltd. with the product series of YASA 750R, which is an axial flux motor with high torque and power densities.

  • ECOmove GmbH - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with Qwheel, which is a powerful and compact and based on a compact PMAC traction motor for powertrain.

  • e-Gle Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with 4th-generation air-cooled in-wheel motor systems and 5th-generation in-wheel motor systems.

  • Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of S400, M700, M1100, and L1500.

  • GEM motors d.o.o - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of in-wheel drive G0.8, in-wheel drive G1.1, in-wheel drive G1.3, in-wheel drive G2.4, in-wheel drive G2.6 and in wheel drive G3.

Learn more about major key vendors and their offerings. View our Sample Report

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-wheel motor market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), CVs, heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Geographic

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive in-wheel motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market, vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Power Window Switch Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

476.47 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

59.71

Regional analysis

APAC, Americas, EMEA, APAC, Americas, and EMEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 87%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Drive type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Drive type

  • 6.3 Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Drive type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 Key leading countries

  • 8.7 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive scenario

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Daimler AG

  • 11.4 ECOmove GmbH

  • 11.5 e-Gle Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

  • 11.7 GEM motors d.o.o

  • 11.8 Michelin Group

  • 11.9 Nidec Corp.

  • 11.10 NSK Ltd.

  • 11.11 Protean Electric Ltd.

  • 11.12 REE Automotive Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-in-wheel-motor-market-size-to-grow-by-476-47-thousand-units--daimler-ag-and-ecomove-gmbh-among-key-vendors--technavio-301580262.html

SOURCE Technavio

