Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size to Grow by 476.47 thousand units | Daimler AG and ECOmove GmbH Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-wheel motor is a type of drive system that is used in electric vehicles, wherein electric motors are fitted at the wheel hub for direct power transmission. This type of motor is also known as hub motor and is significantly used in electric two-wheelers.
The automotive in-wheel motor market size is expected to grow by 476.47 th units from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59% during the forecast period.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Scope
The automotive in-wheel motor market report covers the following areas:
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Daimler AG - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the subsidiary company YASA ltd. with the product series of YASA 750R, which is an axial flux motor with high torque and power densities.
ECOmove GmbH - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with Qwheel, which is a powerful and compact and based on a compact PMAC traction motor for powertrain.
e-Gle Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with 4th-generation air-cooled in-wheel motor systems and 5th-generation in-wheel motor systems.
Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of S400, M700, M1100, and L1500.
GEM motors d.o.o - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of in-wheel drive G0.8, in-wheel drive G1.1, in-wheel drive G1.3, in-wheel drive G2.4, in-wheel drive G2.6 and in wheel drive G3.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-wheel motor market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), CVs, heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Technology
Geographic
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive in-wheel motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market, vendors
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59%
Market growth 2021-2025
476.47 th units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
59.71
Regional analysis
APAC, Americas, EMEA, APAC, Americas, and EMEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 87%
Key consumer countries
China, Japan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Market Segmentation by Drive type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Drive type
6.3 Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by Drive type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 Key leading countries
8.7 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Daimler AG
11.4 ECOmove GmbH
11.5 e-Gle Co. Ltd.
11.6 Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.
11.7 GEM motors d.o.o
11.8 Michelin Group
11.9 Nidec Corp.
11.10 NSK Ltd.
11.11 Protean Electric Ltd.
11.12 REE Automotive Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
