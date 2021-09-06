Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size to Increase by 476.47 Thousand Units at almost 90% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The automotive in-wheel motor market size is expected to increase by 476.47 thousand units at a CAGR of almost 90% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increased need for safety and handling efficiency in vehicles and modular design of automotive in-wheel motor to allow easier fitment on vehicles will drive the growth of the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market during 2021-2025. However, the high cost of production associated with automotive in-wheel motors might hamper the market growth.
Active support from governing bodies to adopt electric vehicles will offer several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increased risk of damage inflicted by road shock and brake heat will challenge their growth.
Company Profiles
The automotive in-wheel motor market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Technology, the market is classified into direct drive and gear reduction. The market growth in the direct drive segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Americas, and EMEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Bicycle Crank Motor Market - Global bicycle crank motor market is segmented by motor power (300W crank motor, 200W crank motor, and 400W crank motor) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market - Global high-performance electric motorcycle market is segmented by type (street and off-road) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Drive type
Market segments
Comparison by Drive type
Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Drive type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Daimler AG
ECOmove GmbH
e-Gle Co. Ltd.
Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.
GEM motors d.o.o
Michelin Group
Nidec Corp.
NSK Ltd.
Protean Electric Ltd.
REE Automotive Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-in-wheel-motor-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-in-wheel-motor-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-in-wheel-motor-market-size-to-increase-by-476-47-thousand-units-at-almost-90-cagr-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301369545.html
SOURCE Technavio