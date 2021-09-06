U.S. markets closed

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size to Increase by 476.47 Thousand Units at almost 90% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Latest market research report titled Automotive In-wheel Motor Market by Technology, Drive Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The automotive in-wheel motor market size is expected to increase by 476.47 thousand units at a CAGR of almost 90% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increased need for safety and handling efficiency in vehicles and modular design of automotive in-wheel motor to allow easier fitment on vehicles will drive the growth of the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market during 2021-2025. However, the high cost of production associated with automotive in-wheel motors might hamper the market growth.

Active support from governing bodies to adopt electric vehicles will offer several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increased risk of damage inflicted by road shock and brake heat will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The automotive in-wheel motor market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Technology, the market is classified into direct drive and gear reduction. The market growth in the direct drive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Americas, and EMEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Bicycle Crank Motor Market - Global bicycle crank motor market is segmented by motor power (300W crank motor, 200W crank motor, and 400W crank motor) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market - Global high-performance electric motorcycle market is segmented by type (street and off-road) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Drive type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Drive type

  • Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Drive type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Daimler AG

  • ECOmove GmbH

  • e-Gle Co. Ltd.

  • Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

  • GEM motors d.o.o

  • Michelin Group

  • Nidec Corp.

  • NSK Ltd.

  • Protean Electric Ltd.

  • REE Automotive Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-in-wheel-motor-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-in-wheel-motor-market

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-in-wheel-motor-market-size-to-increase-by-476-47-thousand-units-at-almost-90-cagr-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301369545.html

SOURCE Technavio

