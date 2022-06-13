U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Automotive Window Regulators Market to Hit USD 8 Billion at a CAGR of 5% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Automotive Window Regulators Market Growth

New York, US, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Window Regulators Market Analysis by Type (automatic, semi-automatic, and manual), by Technology (single-arm, X-arm, and others), by Propulsion (ICE vehicle and electric vehicle), by Sales Channel (OEM and aftermarket), by Vehicle Type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and Region - Forecast till 2027” valuation is poised to reach USD 8 Billion by 2027, registering an 5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2027).

Automotive Window Regulators Market Overview

The booming automobile industry, growing need for passenger cars in the emerging economies, advances in infrastructure, use of highest degree components in the new automobiles that has resulted in prolonged repair intervals as well as reduced failure will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Automotive Window Regulators Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 8 Billion

CAGR

5%

Base Year

2019

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Type, Technology, Vehicle Type and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Valeo Service, SHIROKI, Grupo Antolin, Dura Automotive Systems, WONH Industries co, ltd., TRAC Auto Transmission, KUSTER Holding GmbH, Shanghai SIIC Transportation, HI-LEX Corporation, Inteva Products and Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

Key Market Opportunities

Booming Automobile Industry to offer Robust Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Automotive Window Regulator Market Growth

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3628  

Drivers

Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Market Growth

The demand for high-performance cars with different comfort and value-added features will boost market growth over the forecast period. Power windows, for instance, have grown in popularity recently, turning standard equipment in almost every vehicle. Because window regulators are an essential component of power window systems, rising passenger vehicle adoption globally will drive market growth.

Lack of Skilled Operator to act as Market Restraint

The lack of skilled operator & low durability may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

High Price may act as Market Challenge

The high price of automotive window regulator may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Automotive Window Regulators Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-window-regulators-market-3628  

Automotive Window Regulators Market Segments

The automotive window regulator market is bifurcated based on type, technology, propulsion, sales channel, and construction.

By type, automatic will lead the market over the forecast period. This is due to the functionality and lightweight nature of automated window regulators.

By technology, single-arm will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By propulsion, the automotive window regulator market is segmented into electric vehicle and ICE vehicle.

By sales channel, OEM will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By construction, the cable type will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. The cable type segment is expected to exhibit increased market growth due to their compact size and lighter weight, which results in a fall in the total weight of the car, improving vehicle efficiency and lowering emissions.

By vehicle type, passenger cars will command the market over the forecast period. Passenger cars are expected to capture a large share of the market due to public use and a rapid increase in the sales of both compact as well as sub-compact cars. Passenger car manufacturers improve functionality and services in order to attract more customers.

Automotive Window Regulators Market Regional Analysis 

APAC to Sway Automotive Window Regulator Market

Because of rising need for cars in emerging economies like India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a significant market share. Furthermore, strengthening the economy and increasing end-user purchasing power in this region are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the presence of major manufacturers in the region, such as Japan's Shiroki Corporation, Brose, Technico Industries, and Hi Lex, has contributed to increased product demand. Because of surge in sales of automobile in the region, the market share in this region is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global market by 2028.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3628

Growing acceptance of enhanced car safety systems in passenger vehicles and SUVs, such as one-touch comfort functions and other as well as convenience features, is a significant factor driving automotive window regulator sales in the region. China and India are vital markets for automakers due to their growing populations and increased demand for personal automobiles. Regional banks & financial institutions offer a variety of financing programs to the general public, making it easier for them to purchase a car. Due to the region's densely populated countries, Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the automotive window regulator market.

Some of the market's prominent trends include an increasing vehicle population in the Asia-Pacific region, the rising disposable income in various developing countries, & ongoing technological advances in automotive components. Because of growing demand for cars in emerging economies like India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a significant market share. Furthermore, strengthening the economy and increasing end-user purchasing power in this region are expected to drive market growth.

Because of their growing populations and increased demand for personal vehicles, India and China are important markets for automakers. Furthermore, most banks and financial institutions offer various loan schemes, making it possible for people to own a car. These factors are likely to support APAC market growth. People in this region, on the other hand, are shifting towards power window regulators due to their improved functionality. This is expected to limit market growth in APAC.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3628

COVID-19 Analysis

Travel restrictions imposed by governing bodies around the world have had a significant impact on the need for the automobile window regulators in vehicles. Furthermore, semiconductor manufacturers reported price fluctuations, owing primarily to interrupted supply chain operations. Furthermore, the halt in development of self-driving cars has resulted in low need for automotive window regulators. Due to several delays and postponements of scheduled testing activities to monitor, analyze, present, and provide performance insights using various technologies like machine learning & data analytics, software development was temporarily halted. All of the factors that contributed to the disruption of supply chain operations influenced the prices of these systems, putting additional pressure on automotive manufacturers and OEMs.

Automotive Window Regulators Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Automotive Window Regulators Market Covered are:

  • Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

  • Valeo Service

  • SHIROKI

  • Grupo Antolin

  • Dura Automotive Systems

  • WONH Industries co ltd.

  • TRAC Auto Transmission

  • KUSTER Holding GmbH

  • Shanghai SIIC Transportation

  • HI-LEX Corporation

  • Inteva Products

  • Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

Related Reports:

Automotive E-tailing Market Information Report by Vendor Type, by Components, by Vehicles and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Labels Market Research Report: Information, by Type, Material, Identification Technology, Printing Technology, Mechanism, Vehicle Type and Region- Forecast to 2027

Automotive Alloys Market Information Report by Type, by Application, by Vehicles and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


